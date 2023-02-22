Global Electrophysiology Lab System (MedCore) Market Trends Analysis Report 2022-2028 Focus on 3D Mapping Systems and Electrophysiology (EP) Recording Systems

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electrophysiology Lab System Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis 2022-2028 MedCore Includes: 3D Mapping Systems and Electrophysiology (EP) Recording Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2021, the worldwide market for Electrophysiology (EP) laboratory systems was estimated at $272 million, with projections indicating a 2.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecast period, resulting in a market value of $319 million.



Our medical market research extensively analyzed EP lab system companies in over 70 countries, utilizing a thorough methodology to evaluate market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and create precise forecasts.



The complete report on the global EP lab system market encompasses both 3D mapping systems and EP recording systems, offering a comprehensive perspective of the market.

GLOBAL ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY (EP) LAB SYSTEM MARKET TRENDS



The market for Electrophysiology (EP) laboratory systems saw an increase from the previous year in 2021, with the market encompassing both 3D mapping systems and EP recording systems. The forecast period is expected to witness low single-digit growth for both EP recording devices and 3D mapping systems, as all existing EP labs already possess one of each device.



GLOBAL ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY (EP) LAB SYSTEM MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS



The global Electrophysiology (EP) laboratory system market is dominated by three key players: Biosense Webster, Abbott, and Boston Scientific.



In 2021, Biosense Webster, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, emerged as the market leader. The company offers a range of innovative EP systems including the CARTO 3D mapping and EP recording system, the SmartAblate RF ablation generator, and the SmartAblate remote steering system.



GLOBAL ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY (EP) LAB SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY

3D Mapping Systems

Electrophysiology (EP) Recording Systems

RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY

Base Year: 2021

Forecast: 2022-2028

Historical Data: 2018-2021

Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.

Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.

Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Database.

Key Topics Covered:

Electrophysiology Lab System Market

Executive Summary

Global Electrophysiology Lab System Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Markets Included

Regions Included

Introduction

3D Mapping Systems

EP Recording Systems

Market Overview

By Segment

By Region

Market Analysis and Forecast

Total Electrophysiology Lab System Market

3D Mapping System Market

EP Recording System Market

Drivers and Limiters

Market Drivers

Market Limiters

Competitive Market Share Analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Biosense Webster

Abbott

Boston Scientific

GE Healthcare

Siemens

Philips

AtriCure

Biotronik

CathVision

Imricor Medical Systems

JJET

MicroPort

Schwarzer Cardiotek

Stereotaxis

