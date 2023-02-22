Electronic Grade Silicon Market is Projected to Surpass USD 5.19 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022-2028; Rising Utilization of Electronic Grade Silicon in Semiconductor Production to Elevate Market Growth

Westford, USA, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The electronic grade silicon market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, with Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, followed by North America. Such rapid growth can be attributed to several factors, such as the increasing demand for high-end smartphones and computer systems. In addition, the increasing penetration rate of automotive electronics across key end-use industries such as transportation has also contributed significantly to the market's growth. Moreover, the growing semiconductor industry, coupled with rising investment in research and development (R&D) activities, has created significant value potential for players operating in the market.

According to SkyQuest, the global consumer electronics industry is projected to reach USD 110.60 billion by 2028, indicating a significant increase in demand for electronic devices. This growth will likely further the demand for electronic grade silicon, which is used to produce microelectronic components and integrated circuits.

Silicon is a crucial component of most modern devices, ranging from supercomputers to microwave ovens. When silicon is pure, it functions as a good conductor of electricity, similar to aluminum. This property makes silicon a widely used material in the semiconductor industry. Silicon also possesses unique electrical properties, such as high electron mobility and low thermal expansion coefficient, making it an ideal material for semiconductor applications.

CZ Mono-Crystalline Silicon Emerges as the Key Segment Thanks to Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Sources and Advanced Electronic Devices

The CZ Mono-crystalline silicon segment is expected to hold the most significant share in the electronic grade silicon market from 2022 to 2028. This segmental growth is attributed to the rising demand for CZ Mono-crystalline silicon across various industries, including semiconductors, photovoltaics, and electronics. Manufacturers of semiconductors frequently choose CZ mono-crystalline silicon due to its superior properties, such as high purity, low impurities, and excellent electrical conductivity.

The Asia-Pacific region registered the largest market share of 42.0% in the electronic grade silicon market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2028. This dominance can be attributed to a well-established semiconductor industry in Taiwan, China, Japan, and India. Taiwan is one of the leading producers of semiconductors in the world, and it is home to some of the largest semiconductor companies, such as TSMC and UMC. On the other hand, China has been rapidly expanding its semiconductor industry, with significant investments being made by the government to support the sector's growth.

Micro-Electronic Circuit Segment to Contribute Largest Share as Electronic Grade Silicon Finds Wide Application in the Manufacturing of Electronic Circuits

In 2021, the micro-electronic circuit segment accounted for a significant share of the electronic grade silicon market, and it is projected to maintain its dominant position from 2022 to 2028. Electronic grade silicon is a critical component in producing micro-electronic circuits, widely used in various electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, televisions, and other electronic appliances. In addition, electronic grade silicon is widely used in manufacturing micro-electronic circuits due to its unique properties, such as high purity, low impurities, and excellent electrical conductivity.

The electronic grade silicon market is projected to experience swift growth in North America and Europe by 2028. This growth will be driven by increasing demand from the flat panel display industry and the growing semiconductor and electronics industry. The semiconductor and electronics industry continues to grow, driven by increasing demand for electronic devices and technological advancements. In addition, electronic grade silicon is a key component in producing semiconductors and electronic devices, further fueling the growth of this market.

SkyQuest's report provides a comprehensive overview of the electronic grade silicon market, including key players, market trends, product innovations, and investment strategies. In addition, it offers valuable insights into the industry's latest developments, including emerging technologies and market opportunities. As a result, industry professionals can gain valuable insights into the latest trends and innovations in the industry, allowing them to stay ahead of the competition.

Key Developments in Electronic Grade Silicon Market

REC Silicon, a leading producer of high-quality silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries, has recently secured its second metal-grade silicon supply within the United States. The move aims to ensure that the company's American-made polysilicon starts with domestic origins, in line with its commitment to supporting the local economy and reducing its carbon footprint. REC Silicon has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mississippi Silicon to negotiate a raw material supply agreement.

Tongwei, a global leader in producing high-quality silicon materials and solar products, has recently partnered with SOLTEC, one of Poland's leading providers of household photovoltaic solutions. Under the agreement, Tongwei will supply SOLTEC with 150MW of large-size high-efficiency modules, with the two companies planning to collaborate further in developing the Polish and Eastern European markets. Tongwei's monthly shipments of silicon materials rank high worldwide and have an annual production capacity of 230,000 tons.

Linton Crystal Technologies (LCT) has recently decided to produce semiconductor and solar manufacturing equipment in the United States. The company plans to establish a manufacturing center to build and demonstrate a full line of equipment represented by Linton Technologies Group. This includes Czochralski (CZ) furnaces for monocrystalline silicon ingots used in semiconductor and solar-grade applications and machines for producing solar ingots and wafers, including wire saws and polishing equipment.

