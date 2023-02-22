DiagnaMed Enters into License Agreement with University of Miami for Brain Health Platform for Integration with CERVAI™, a Brain Health AI Platform Leveraging Generative AI

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (“DiagnaMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: DMED), a digital health generative AI company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a license agreement with the University of Miami (“UM”) for the development and commercialization of intellectual property of a novel brain health platform for the evaluation, diagnosis and monitoring of brain health, such as Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (“ADRD”), which will be incorporated with CERVAI™, the Company’s proprietary Brain Health Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) Platform leveraging Generative AI. The UM brain health platform was invented by James E. Galvin, M.D., M.P.H., Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and the founding Director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Health System.

“We continue to strengthen the potential of CERVAI™, our proprietary Brain Health AI Platform leveraging Generative AI, by integrating a clinically validated novel brain health solution from the University of Miami, which will allow us to evaluate overall brain health and provide actionable data to implement personalized interventions for cognitive decline for the millions of people suffering from mental health and neurodegenerative diseases,” said Fabio Chianelli, Chairman of DiagnaMed.

The UM brain health platform features various novel brain function assessments and tools to evaluate overall brain health, ADRD risk factors, cognitive performance, and evidence of risk of further decline and future impairment, which are validated against clinical gold standards of normal and impaired cognitive function. The UM brain health platform can intake the inputs of these assessments and output a patient risk score, from which tailored interventions, including medications and clinical trial enrollment, can be implemented in at-risk individuals to decrease the development or progression of cognitive decline.

With the integration of UM’s brain health platform, CERVAI™ will add the ability to delay or prevent the onset of cognitive decline, thereby improving the quality of life for patients and caregivers, providing a diagnostic application which can comprehensively and objectively produce a risk assessment to inform a tailored intervention and enhance enrollment in prevention studies and clinical trials of disease-modifying therapies.

About CERVAI™

CERVAI™ is a brain health AI platform leveraging generative AI that aims to predict and monitor brain age and provide actionable insights and tools to diagnose, prevent or improve cognitive decline for mental health and neurodegenerative disorders. CERVAI™ consists of an electroencephalogram-based (“EEG”) headset and machine-learning technique and integrates proprietary software and web applications into a unified turnkey pipeline of standardized EEG and data recording protocols and unique brain health assessment tools generated rapidly by self-report or clinician-observed measures, each capturing different aspects of brain health to evaluate overall brain health, output a patient risk score, and provide actionable points generated by GPT-3 to develop precision medicine-like, personalized treatment plans and interventions for mental health and neurodegenerative conditions.

About DiagnaMed

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) is focused on the development and commercialization of CERVAI™, a proprietary Brain Health AI Platform leveraging Generative AI for mental health and neurodegenerative disorders. Learn more at DiagnaMed.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption “Risk Factors” in DiagnaMed's final prospectus dated October 26, 2022, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.