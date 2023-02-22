Avidia Bank Implements Nexus Closing by SimpleNexus to Provide Customers the Convenience of a Modern Closing Experience

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), an nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) company and developer of the leading U.S. homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced that Hudson, Massachusetts-based Avidia Bank has implemented Nexus Closing ™ to offer its customers the convenience of “from anywhere” home financing tools.



A mutual savings bank with $2.3 billion in assets under management, Avidia Bank provides financial services to Massachusetts communities across eight branch locations. Leading with its Honest to Goodness® brand promise, Avidia Bank seeks to provide customers with efficient financial solutions and exceptional customer service.

Nexus Closing is a comprehensive closing solution with the flexibility to support traditional, hybrid and fully remote eClosings. Its collaborative tools, automatic status updates and mobile eSign capabilities provide borrowers with the resources and guidance to confidently navigate the mortgage closing process. Since implementing Nexus Closing to support hybrid closings, nearly all Avidia Bank borrowers have opted to review and eSign closing documents that do not require notarization before the closing ceremony.

Avidia Bank’s implementation of Nexus Closing rounds out its adoption of the SimpleNexus lending software product line. In 2019, the financial institution implemented SimpleNexus’ pre-application borrower engagement solution, Nexus Engagement ™, and point-of-sale product, Nexus Origination ™. Used together, the three products facilitate a single-sign-on home financing experience from application to close.

“SimpleNexus enables Avidia Bank to support our customers with a top-of-the-line mortgage tool set that transforms a complex financial transaction into a straightforward and accessible process,” said Laura Hughes, vice president, CRA officer at Avidia Bank. “We prioritize partnerships that let us make things easier for our customers, and SimpleNexus does just that.”

“Avidia Bank is an example of a financial institution that puts the communities it serves at the forefront of all it does,” said Ben Miller, CEO of SimpleNexus. “We’re honored to assist Avidia Bank in bringing more joy to the homebuying experience.”

About SimpleNexus

SimpleNexus, an nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) company, is an award-winning developer of mobile-first technology for the modern mortgage lender. U.S. lenders depend on our namesake homeownership platform to unite the people, systems and stages of the mortgage process into a seamless, end-to-end solution that spans engagement, origination, closing and business intelligence. By helping lenders manage their teams and stay connected with borrowers and real estate professionals, we deliver a measurable return on investment in the form of reduced turn times, increased loan application submissions and more referral business. A four-time Inc. 5000 company, SimpleNexus has been recognized as one of the world’s Best Workplaces for Innovators. For more information, visit https://www.simplenexus.com or follow @SimpleNexus.

Media Contacts

Leslie Colley

DepthPR for SimpleNexus

+1 678.622.6229

leslie@depthpr.com

Ryan Kelly

nCino

+1 732.770.5942

ryan.kelly@ncino.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.