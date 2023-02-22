The Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market size is expected to reach $33.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Process, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422659/?utm_source=GNW

The etching process is resistant to the pattern which is defined by a mask.



When the mask is in place, etching of the material that is not protected by the mask can occur by dry physical or wet chemical methods. Semiconductor etch equipment removes layers from the silicon wafer’s surface through various chemicals. The requirement for semiconductor etches equipment is rising significantly due to the continuously growing precision requirement of semiconductor devices.



In addition, as the manufacturing trend toward low-volume diversified production continues to advance, semiconductor etches equipment will witness consistent demand. These demands will majorly be from buyers looking to maintain optimum processing conditions in response to variations in products and equipment.



In the production line, the high-precision semiconductor etches equipment of next generation, fitted with the active process control system is expected to become a standard feature. To enhance the basic performance of semiconductor etch equipment, the manufacturers will further increase the application area of semiconductor etch equipment striving to meet the end-use consumer’s demand.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outspread of COVID-19 enforced the electronic, and manufacturing industries to shut down and halt their work. Manufacturing facilties were shut down, and the supply chain was hampered globally, due to the restrictions imposed by the affected nations. All this resulted in reduction of the manufacturing of semiconductor etch equipment, thereby negatively effecting the market growth. Also, there were shortages in the workforce due to travel bans and complete lockdowns, which at the end became the reason for shortage of semiconductors globally. With the decline in the manufacturing of semiconductors and their demand in the market, the growth of the semiconductor etch equipment market was restricted. Which will aid the semiconductor etch equipment market to recovery and surge its growth after the pandemic period.



Market Growth Factors



Wider Usage of Semiconductors



The application of semiconductors is wide-ranging and becoming increasingly essential to day-to-day life. Semiconductors are critical components in consumer electronics, including laptops, mobile phones, microwaves, refrigerators, gaming consoles, and more. They are also essential components of embedded systems that make it possible to produce various products like digital watches, GOS systems, central heating systems, fitness trackers, televisions etc. The properties of semiconductors make them useful for other applications, such as those with high thermal conductivity, as semiconductors are also utilized as cooling agents in thermoelectric applications. Thereby propelling the market’s growth.



The increasing usage in automotive sector



In today’s technologically advanced automobiles, semiconductor devices are utilized for critical functions, like sensing, safety features, displays, control, and power management of the vehicle. There are more applications of semiconductors in electric and hybrid vehicles (EVs), which are now growing majorly. Semiconductors devices enable safety systems and semi-autonomous driver assistance systems. Semiconductors allows smart functions, which are blind-spot detection systems, backup cameras, collision-avoidance sensors, adaptive cruise controls, lane-change assist, airbag deployment sensors, and emergency braking systems. Thereby propelling the market’s growth.



Market Restraining Factors



The shortage of raw material



The burden that chipmakers experience is enormous, even for major market players. Manufacturers in all industries scrambled to meet the supply and requirements in an unprecedented economic climate. For chipmakers, production during the pandemic was halted for an extended period due to government shutdowns and other restrictions. By the time production resumed, semiconductor companies had to adjust to the increased pressure from various sectors. The lack of raw materials and the halt in the production of semiconductors due to many natural causes and other reasons affected the semiconductor industries, which in turn restricted the semiconductor etch equipment market’s growth.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the semiconductor etch equipment market is segmented into wet and dry. The dry segment held the highest revenue share in the semiconductor etch equipment market in 2021. This is due to the usage of dry etching in the removal of material by physical techniques such as ion impact. It is followed by material expulsion from the surface or chemical processes that convert the surface to reactive gaseous species that can be blown away. Dry etch systems are excellent in microfabrication and anisotropic and enable precision processing. These qualities of the dry etch equipment will aid in the segment’s expansion in near future.



Process Outlook



By process, the semiconductor etch equipment market is classified into dielectric and conductor. The dielectric segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the semiconductor etch equipment market in 2021. The growth is due to their usage in the semiconductor industry for etching dielectric material during semiconductor manufacturing. The dielectric etching process is an anisotropic process that removes various dielectric substances like silicon nitride, silicon oxide, and overlying photoresist masks. The rising demand for miniaturizing semiconductors circuits and high-performance electronic gadgets will surge the segment’s growth in the forecasted period.



End-User Outlook



Based on end-user, the semiconductor etch equipment market is bifurcated into integrated device manufacturers, foundry and memory manufacturers. The integrated device manufacturers segment generated the highest revenue share in the semiconductor etch equipment market in 2021. The growth is because semiconductor companies manufacture, design, and sell integrated circuit products. An integrated device manufacturer is often referred to as companies that handles the semiconductor manufacturing in-house. The rising demand for semiconductors and IC products will increase the production in the integrated device manufacturers, thereby surging segment’s growth.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the semiconductor etch equipment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region led the semiconductor etch equipment market by generating maximum revenue share in 2021. The growth is due to the presence of the most prominent semiconductor foundries. Many nations in the region are increasingly investing in the semiconductor sector and providing lucrative schemes and incentives for new and well-established companies to increase production and R&D. The rising technological investment with the increasing demand for consumer goods will propel the semiconductor etch equipment usage and thereby surging the market’s growth in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd. (Panasonic Holdings Corporation), ULVAC, Inc., Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Hitachi, Ltd.), Tokyo Electron Ltd., Applied Materials, Inc., SPTS Technologies Ltd. (KLA Corporation), ASML Holding N.V., Samco, Inc., EV Group, and Suzhou Delphi Laser Co., Ltd.



Strategies Deployed in Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market



2022-Dec: Hitachi High-Tech Corporation introduced LS9600, the latest system for detecting defects and particles on non-patterned wafer surfaces. The product features a shot-wavelength laser, high-output that enhances throughput at the sensitivity categories needed for the mass production of cutting-edge semiconductor devices by ~2.6 times its past generation systems. Moreover, the company would continue to enhance yields and decrease inspection costs associated with customers’ mass manufacturing of semiconductor devices.



2022-Oct: Samco released AD-800LP, the latest Plasma Enhanced Atomic Layer Deposition (PEALD) system. This launch would improve Samco’s footprint globally in the ALD equipment market.



2022-Oct: Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation launched the latest optional data input and output support software package for the company’s thermal analyzers which automates measurement entry conditions and helps easier management of data. Additionally, the company would aim to solve challenges such as human error while entering various measurement conditions and reading analysis results faced while measurement and analysis.



2022-Jun: Hitachi High-Tech Corporation unveiled Hitachi Dark Field Wafer Defect Inspection System DI2800, an important component in any semiconductor manufacturer’s metrology abilities. The product is a high-speed metrology system created to recognize particles and defects on patterned wafers up to 200mm in diameter. Moreover, this launch would make sure device safety and reliability, specifically for highly sensitive applications consisting of IoT and automotive fields where complete inspection is needed.



2022-Jan: Samco unveiled Chester H, a plasma etching cluster tool. The product offers full-scale production abilities for compound semiconductor devices consisting of SiC/GaN power devices, GaAs VCSELs, high-frequency filters, CMOS image sensors, and micro-OLED/LED.



2021-Dec: Tokyo Electron released Tactras™-UDEMAE™, the etch system for 300mm power devices. With the launch of the product, the company has improved its plasma reactor* for power devices that accelerate the biggest base in the 200mm wafer market to align with 300mm wafers and installed it on Tactras, a productive and reliable platform that is proven in 300mm wafer processes.



2020-Aug: Applied Materials, Inc. launched Sym3® Etch System, Applied’s latest advanced etch system. The product is launched to enable chipmakers to minutely pattern and shape ever-smaller features in leading logic chips and edge memory.



2019-Oct: Panasonic Corporation’s subsidiary, Panasonic Smart Factory Solutions Co., Ltd. collaborated with IBM Japan, Ltd., a commercial services provider. This collaboration is aimed to advance and commercialize the latest high-value-added system to enhance the overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) of the customer’s semiconductor production process and to maintain quality manufacturing. Additionally, the latest devices and processes consist of dry etching equipment, plasma dicers to deliver quality wafers, plasma cleaners that improve metal and resin adhesion, and more accurate bonding devices.



2019-Jun: ULVAC Inc. collaborated with Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology, a provider of advanced wafer processing solutions. Under this collaboration, both companies would bring edge deposition and etch technology solutions to GaN and SiC-based Wide Band Gap production customers across Japan.



