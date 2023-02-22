United States Sexual Wellness Market Report 2023-2027: Market to grow by $6.472 Billion - Increasing Therapeutic Uses and Growing Awareness of the Health Benefits of Sex Toys

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Sexual Wellness Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sexual wellness market in US is poised to grow by $6472.19 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.3%

The market is driven by increasing therapeutic uses of sexual wellness products, evolving consumer perspectives, and the availability of sexual wellness products online.

The report on the sexual wellness market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This study identifies the increasing use of female condoms as one of the prime reasons driving the sexual wellness market growth in US during the next few years. Also, increasing exposure to sex toys and growing awareness of the health benefits of sex toys will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sexual wellness market vendors. Also, the sexual wellness market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

PHC Inc.

Ann Summers Ltd.

Ansell Ltd.

Bijoux Indiscrets SL

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Dame Products Inc.

GLYDE

Good Clean Love Inc.

HYTTO PTE. Ltd.

JIMMYJANE

KESSEL medintim GmbH

LELOi AB

Lovehoney Group Ltd.

Lovelife Toys

Luvu Brands Inc.

Pure Romance

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Sagami Rubber Industries Co. Ltd.

Veru Inc.

WOW Tech International GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Sexual Wellness Market in US 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Sex toys - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Condoms - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Erotic lingerie - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Personal lubricants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Product



8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by End-user

8.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 LGBT community - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.6 Market opportunity by End-user



9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

