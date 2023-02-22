Global Slider Bags Market Size/Share Estimated to Reach USD 25.62 Billion By 2032, at 6.5% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Slider Bags Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Material Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)); By Product Type; By End-Use; By Capacity; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global slider bags market size & share was valued at USD 13.61 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 25.62 Billion By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

What is Slider Bags? How Big is Slider Bags Market Size & Share?

Overview

A slider bag is a zipper-locking bag with a slider runner that is easy to open and close by sliding the runner along the profile. Slider bags are ideal for storing fresh food items like vegetables, meat, fruits, fish, or cheese in the fridge or freezer. Paper and plastic make up the majority of slider bags. These are transparent and affordable bags and are more readily available in many sizes in supermarkets.

Kraft paper slider bags are now the packaging of choice for many businesses to serve the future market because they are an eco-friendly and natural way to package goods and commodities. These factors support the market growth. The increasing demand for flexible packaging over a variety of end uses has been driving the slider bags market size. In comparison to alternative packaging, slider bags give greater value and freshness to the items, which may help them draw in more customers.

Market Dynamics

Key Growth Driving Factors

Increasing the use of slider bags across various industries to push the market growth

The increasing technological development, such as labeling, is majorly fueling the slider bags market sales. Slider bags are known to improve the shelf life of the products or items they contain because they are reusable, which boosts the slider bags industry's demand. The rising use of zipper bags in various sectors like food, medicine, transportation, and cosmetics industries is expected to propel the growth of the market. Also, the growing need for secure packing to prevent contamination or leaks in the cosmetic industry is flourishing the market expansion.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

The emergence of advanced slider bags for anti-virus protection of goods favors the industry's growth

The advent of sophisticated slider bags for anti-virus protection of merchandise is boosting the slider bags market demand during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, Thantawan Industry Public Co., Ltd. (THIP) launched new products to take care of the newest hygiene and health issues. The "SUNZIP Antivirus" multipurpose zipper bag, which was introduced under the SUNZIP name, is guaranteed to have 99% virus inhibition for cleanliness and safety under normal use.

Moreover, in May 2021, Great American Packaging (GAP) announced the introduction of biodegradable packaging options to their portfolio of products, which already includes alternatives for Breathable, Clear, Laminated, and Barrier.

Segmentation Analysis

The Food Segment Is anticipated to register the fastest growth

Based on end-use slider bags market segmentation, the food category is likely to grow at the fastest rate. This is because the slider bags can be used to store items while protecting them from the elements, such as rain. Also, consumers prefer slider bags to retain the product's nutritional value and flavor as well as to reduce food waste. With the rising health consciousness among consumers, the demand for different types of fruits and vegetables has increased. Slider bags are lightweight and affordable, thus, are widely used in the packaging sector. Further, a surge in the use of slider and zipper packaging bags in refrigerated food applications is majorly fueling the segment growth in the slider bags market.

The polyethylene segment industry dominated the market in 2022

In terms of material type, the polyethylene category held the largest slider bags market share in 2022 owing to its wide usage of manufacturing bags. Polyethylene is a polymer with superior properties such as strength and stiffness, ease of processing/molding, chemical resistance, and penetration to gases like air. However, compared to materials like PVC or PET, it could be a little more brittle. Because PE doesn't contain any chlorine atoms other than surface contaminants, it is a more environmentally friendly option than other kinds of bags.

Slider Bags Market: Report Scope

Regional Analysis

The demand in North America is anticipated to increase significantly

By geography, the slider bags market in North America is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. The U.S. will dominate the North American slider bag market. As per the report by National Centre for Health Statistics (NCHS), almost 50% of Americans between 20 and 39 years old eat fast food frequently. Students and working adults are becoming interested in various types of snack foods, which has led to an increase the consumer spending on high-quality foods available in all the countries of this region. These factors are projected to propel the regional market growth throughout the anticipated period.

Furthermore, due to the factors such as rising population, increasing disposable incomes, and increasing environmental awareness, the demand for packaged food products has surged in Latin America. This will ultimately enhance the market growth for slider bags in the U.S.

Browse the Detail Report “Slider Bags Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Material Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)); By Product Type; By End-Use; By Capacity; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/slider-bags-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In September 2022, In partnership with Glenroy, new STANDCAP Pouch technology has been created that is squeezable, environmentally friendly, and innovative.

