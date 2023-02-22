The Global Scar Treatment Market size is expected to reach $39 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scar Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End-use, By Product, By Scar Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422653/?utm_source=GNW

Inflammation of the tissue can also result in scar formation. Scars are able to be treated using topical remedies such as lotions and creams.



In addition, laser therapy, including CO2 laser and pulsed dye laser, is a viable option for the treatment of scars. The rise in the incidence of various kinds of scars, such as stretch marks, atrophic scars, hypertrophic scars, and keloid scars, is the primary factor fueling the expansion of the worldwide scar treatment market. A further factor that contributes to the expansion of the market is the rising prevalence of acne scars.



Scars may be treated with a variety of medications, including lotions, ointments, and gels, which can be purchased over the counter or with a doctor’s prescription. Other scar treatments include laser surgery. If a person is being treated by a plastic surgeon and the scarring is the result of cosmetic or plastic surgery, then one should inquire with the physician about the possibility of purchasing therapy over-the-counter. If not, there are medications that may be prescribed to assist.



When treating scars that are very sensitive and itchy at the same time, steroids and some oral antihistamines are common therapy options. In a similar vein, see a dermatologist for guidance if there is scarring as a result of severe acne. When it comes to treating scars or providing preventative care, the medical professional may also suggest using pressure therapy or silicone gel sheeting.



It is projected that the COVID-19 outbreak will have a negative influence on the development of the market for scar therapy, given that the majority of hospitals are now unable to treat outpatients as a result of the adoption of lockdowns in numerous countries. Patients who suffer from diabetes and vascular diseases are more vulnerable to the life-threatening effects of the COVID-19 virus. Because the treatment of scars is considered to be non-essential medical care, many scar treatments are either canceled or postponed in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to reduce the danger to patients.



A growing interest in pursuing careers in aviation and modeling



Some of the professions, like modeling and flying, are intricately connected to the outward attractiveness of people. Individuals who are interested in pursuing career opportunities in these sectors are expected to meet certain aesthetic criteria before being considered for employment. Candidates for the position of flight attendant are expected to meet certain requirements regarding their height, skin color, and body shape in order to be considered for the job. These requirements are outlined by the airline. The applications are often turned down if the potential employees have tattoos or scars that may be seen on their bodies.



Impact of various social media platforms



The proliferation of social media platforms may be attributed to the widespread accessibility of mobile devices like smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as the internet. Individuals may now communicate with people all over the globe thanks to the social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube, amongst others. In addition to this, the viewer’s behavior is greatly influenced by social media in terms of adopting the most recent trends. It has been observed that it establishes beauty standards for both men and women, as well as for individuals of the third gender.



Potential dangers and difficulties involved with the laser scar therapy



Laser resurfacing may be associated with certain unwanted side effects. When compared to ablative laser resurfacing, the side effects associated with nonablative methods are both milder and less likely to occur. Skin that has been treated may experience swelling, itching, or a burning feeling. The redness may be severe and may last for a few weeks or even months. Putting heavy lotions and bandages on your face after acne treatment may make your acne worse or lead you to develop a temporary case of small white lumps called milia on the area that was treated.



Based on End-use, the scar treatment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, retail pharmacies/e-commerce. In 2021, the retail pharmacies & e-commerce registered the prominent revenue share in the scar treatment market. This is because of the fast expansion of websites available online and the simple availability of scar treatment goods on these websites. OTC products are often purchased via online marketplaces like these, which do not need a prior consultation with a medical professional.



Based on products, the Scar Treatment Market is divided into injectables, topical products, and laser products, and others. In 2021, the laser products segment generated the significant revenue share in the market. Scars, particularly acne scars, may be less apparent after undergoing one of many different forms of laser or light therapy. Laser treatments make use of light with a specific wavelength in order to bring about the desired effect on the skin. The V beam is a pulsed dye laser operating at 595 nm (nanometers), and it is designed to target the skin’s smaller blood veins.



Based on topical products segment, the scar treatment market is further divided into creams, gels, silicon sheets, and others. Creams accounted for the highest revenue share in the scar treatment market in 2021. There is a wide variety of creams on the market that may help lighten dark spots on the skin, which are often brought on by pregnancy, birth control pills, hormone prescriptions, or an injury to the skin. These dark patches can be lightened. It does so by inhibiting the metabolic process in the skin that is responsible for discoloration.



Based on Scar type, the scar treatment market is segmented into Atrophic scars, hypertrophic & keloid scars, contracture scars, and stretch marks. The atrophic scars had the most revenue share in 2021 in the scar treatment market. This is because acne scars are becoming more common in today’s society. The majority of the time, scars like this are treated using topical creams and gels. Due to the high incidence of wound injuries among the general population, it is anticipated that the prevalence of keloid and hypertrophic scars will increase dramatically throughout the course of the projection period.



Based on region, the scar treatment market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American region held the largest revenue share in 2021. The rapid adoption of innovative items and the widespread high aesthetic awareness among the population are the primary drivers of market development in this area. In addition, sophisticated laser scar therapy equipment is seeing significant demand in the United States.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Smith & Nephew PLC, Lumenis Be Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Cynosure, LLC, Molnlycke Health Care AB (Investor AB), Suneva Medical, Inc., Perrigo Company PLC, Sientra, Inc., Bausch Health Companies, Inc. and Alma Lasers (Sisram Medical Ltd.)



Jun-2022: Cynosure introduced the PicoSure Pro device. The new device features a 755nm picosecond laser, provides energy in one trillionth of a second, and uses pressure to deliver treatments. Through this product launch, the company aims to fulfill the needs of medical professionals.



Mar-2022: Cynosure KK, part of Cynosure LLC partnered with Jeisys Medical KK. The distribution partnership agreement involves providing Jeisys exclusive distribution rights for Cynosure’s key supreme products. Through this partnership, Cynosure further aims to provide patients and clients in Japan with creative solutions.



Sep-2021: Perrigo Company took over Héra SAS (HRA Pharma), a France-based developer of pharmaceutical medicines. The acquisition would expand Perrigo’s market presence in European markets, and would also enhance its position as a market leader in the consumer self-care segment.



Jul-2021: Alma received FDA approval for its Alma Hybrid laser 1. The laser platform features a 10,600 nm (CO2) laser, and a 1570 nm laser meant for skin resurfacing. The Hybrid laser enables physicians to choose tailor-made treatment patterns by using a blend of wavelengths. Additionally, the laser product aims at reducing downtime for patients, at the same time improving the outcome of the treatment.



Mar-2021: Bausch Health Companies introduced Clear + Brilliant Touch laser. The new touch laser caters to patients of all ages and skin types and provides them with the benefits of two wavelengths, and further enables practitioners to provide patients with full treatment in a single appointment.



Jan-2019: Suneva Medical came into partnership with two companies, Healeon Medical and Puregraft. Healeon, a US-based provider of clinical expertise, medical devices, etc. Puregraft is a US-based manufacturer of biomaterial solutions. The partnership enhances Suneva’s growth rate, and further, the new products expand and adds value to its product offerings.



Nov-2018: Alma Lasers acquired Nova Medical, an Israeli distributor of aesthetic technology-based devices. The acquisition would expand Alma’s market reach, and would also set up a direct subsidiary in Israel. Additionally, the acquisition aims at preserving and keeping Alma’s leading market position constant.



