Global Limestone Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Limestone Market is projected to grow from USD 74.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 99.6 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028.



The growing investment by governmental organizations in infrastructure redevelopment for retrofitting older areas, an increasing amount of construction activity in developing regions, growing usage of limestone in fossil-fuel power plants, increasing chemical stability in soil, drinking water filtration, and growing demand from fertilizer, paints, and varnish manufacturing industries are propelling the market growth.

Key Market Insights

As per the end-user outlook, the building construction segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

China dominates the Asia Pacific limestone market in terms of consumption and production

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028].

CARMEUSE, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V, GCCP Resources Limited, Imerys, LafargeHolcim, Lhoist, Mineral Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Company and National Lime & Stone Company among others, are some of the key players in the limestone market.





End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Building & Construction

Iron & Steel

Agriculture

Chemical

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





