Insurance Newslink Global Trends Database 2023: Over 50,000 Expertly Selected Articles on Market News and Trends

The Insurance Newslink Global Trends Database of 50,000+ articles contains expertly selected, edited and linked key intelligence worldwide from source with new articles added each week. The target strategic intelligence is worldwide market news and trends which can be accessed for reports by date range, continent, country, company, trade associations, and regulators - covering insurance results, research, mergers & acquisitions, regulatory aspects, senior appointments, and relevant IT/InsurTech/FinTech in a business application context - thus building a bridge at strategic level to enable market and IT trends to be viewed together. Readership of the content is located evenly between Europe, The Americas, and Asia Pacific, and across the range of management and consultants.



The Insurance Newslink Global Trends Database enables users to identify their specific interests by speedy advanced self-service to quickly form a report of selected articles which can then be emailed or printed. An individual word search also immediately reveals articles on key subjects, such as Solvency II, cyber, and InsurTech/FinTech trends.



The service is ideal for students and Continuous Professional Development (CPD) through to senior management needing to quickly compile a competitor analysis or specific trend overview. It complements and adds value in a market context to a company's internal data/analytics - a major aid to better decision making across the company.



The Insurance Newslink Global Trends Database acts as an invaluable research tool for market players, and IT suppliers (established and start-ups). Pricing is on a sliding scale to ensure multiple use is available at an economic price with an annual licence renewal - it can be by individual, group, corporate, institutional, or association.

Groups Covered

UK - London Market, Other IT News, Research, Publications and Surveys

UK - General, Personal and Commercial

UK - Life, Pensions and Financial Services

Regions Covered

West & Central Europe > United Kingdom

North America

Middle East

Latin America

Indian Subcontinent

East Europe - West Asia

Bermuda-Caribbean

Asia Pacific

Africa

Subscription Includes:

Full access to the Insurance database

Advanced Search tools

56,621 articles and growing

Two email bulletins weekly

Report builder

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vn7ddg

