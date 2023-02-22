Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Technologies and Global Markets Report 2022: A $34.8 Billion Market by 2027 from $12.4 Billion in 2022 - Breakdown by Technology, Application, End User, Region

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV): Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global BIPV market is forecast to reach a value of $34.8 billion in 2027 from $12.4 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 22.9%

This report has been segmented based on technology, application, end user and geography. The report provides an overview of the global BIPV market and analyses market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2022-2027.

Buildings today are a leading global consumer of energy, and this trend is likely to continue well into the future, primarily driven by economic and population growth. This trend has been increasingly recognized by a multitude of countries worldwide.

Different governments at the federal, state and local levels are increasing their investment in green energy technologies for new and existing buildings as a means of achieving greenhouse gas reduction targets. Consequently, energy efficiency in buildings has evolved into a major factor of the green movement in recent years.



BIPVs make up a small but increasingly noticeable component of the global PV market. Some BIPV applications are emerging as major growth segments that will likely reach gigawatt-scale annual sales within a decade. When annual capacity installations are totaled, the entire BIPV sector is found to already be beyond the gigawatt level of annual capacity.

Unlike the rapid progress made in building PV capacity with utility-scale power plants, no feasible method exists for complete vertical integration with BIPV projects in all existing and planned buildings. For this, companies need partners, affiliates, alliances, visionaries and champions.



The COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant change in consumer behavior and demand, affected purchasing patterns, re-routed supply chains, complicated the dynamics of current market forces and involved significant interventions of governments. Just like any other market, the BIPV market was impacted by the pandemic in 2020.



Two types of construction markets can include BIPV components: new-builds and retrofits. The economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic severely depressed new construction in many regions of the world. In developed economies, renovations and retrofits will show more significant opportunities in the coming years since those projects, always necessary, are more likely to be eligible for public financial incentives and potential developer participation.



The silicon used to fabricate solar cells is either crystalline (single-crystal or multi-crystal) or amorphous. Presently, c-Si and multi-crystalline silicon (mc-Si) rigid modules are the dominant BIPV products, along with amorphous silicon (a-Si) flexible modules. However, copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) and cadmium telluride (CdTe) technologies are growing rapidly as well.

The use of c-Si and mc-Si will change rapidly-and be used in ways that standard rigid modules cannot. The arrival of CIGS into the market, followed closely by the dye-sensitized solar cell (DSSC) and organic PV (OPV) products, will encourage an entirely new method and process of thinking about how to build, clad and color buildings.



A building consists of an outside shell, an inside, sides and a top. Nearly all PV applications involve the integration of the PV component in an exterior building component. An integrated PV product physically replaces a component and then serves both that component's original function and generates electricity. The table below provides an overview of the various regional markets.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on technology, application, end user and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of BIPV providers.

The report covers the market for BIPV with regard to the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for BIPV in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.

The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explains the value chain, competitive landscape, and current trends in the BIPV market. It concludes with an analysis of the BIPV vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global BIPV market.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 264 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $34.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.9% Regions Covered Global

The following parameters define the scope of the report:

The scope of the report includes the global market of commercially deployed BIPV projects.

Projects that are in the design or pre-development phase have not been considered in the calculation of the overall market size.

The market size includes both the hardware market as well as the services segment.

The after-sales services market, which covers software upgrades, hardware maintenance, etc., have not been considered in the report.

The report includes both new constructions as well as renovation projects for the calculation of overall market size.

Profile descriptions of the leading market participants, including

Agc Inc

Ertex Solartechnik Gmbh

Kaneka Corp

Novergy Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Solarwindow Technologies Inc

Tesla Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Global Energy Sources

3.2 Importance of Renewable Energy

3.3 Overview of Photovoltaics

3.4 BIPV Industry Outlook

3.5 Value Chain Analysis

3.6 Government Policies and Support

3.6.1 General Policy Programs and Support

3.7 Overview of BIPV Policies, Regulations, and Incentive Programs

3.7.1 General

3.7.2 Fits Vs. Rates Net Metering

3.7.3 BIPV Policies, Regulations, and Incentive Programs in North America

3.7.4 BIPV Policies, Regulations and Incentive Programs in Europe and the EU

3.7.5 Microanalysis of Individual European Countries

3.7.6 BIPV Policies, Regulations, and Incentive Programs in APAC

3.7.7 ASEAN Countries

3.7.8 BIPV Policies, Regulations, and Incentive Programs in the South America

3.7.9 BIPV Policies, Regulations, and Incentive Programs in the Rest of the World

3.8 BIPV-Relevant International Standards

3.8.1 International Certification Standards

3.8.2 Eu-Specific Certification Standards

3.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.10 Impact of Covid-19 on the BIPV Market

3.10.1 Impact on the Industry

3.10.2 Conclusion

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Market Drivers

4.1.2 Market Restraints

4.1.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

5.1 Overview

5.2 Crystalline Silicon

5.2.1 Single-Crystal Silicon PVs

5.2.2 Polycrystalline Silicon PVs

5.3 Thin Film

5.3.1 Amorphous Silicon

5.3.2 Cadmium Telluride

5.3.3 Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide

5.4 Others

5.4.1 Multi-Junction Cells

5.4.2 Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells

5.4.3 Quantum Dot PVs

5.4.4 Organic Solar Cells

5.4.5 Nanomaterials

5.4.6 Other Third-Generation PV Materials

5.5 Additional Information

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Roofing

6.2.1 Roofing Shingles

6.2.2 Roofing Tiles

6.2.3 Standing Seam Metal Roofing

6.2.4 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing

6.3 Glazing

6.4 Skylights

6.5 Facades

6.5.1 Building Cladding

6.5.2 Green Parking

6.6 Architectural Shading

6.7 Additional Information

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial

7.3 Commercial

7.4 Residential

7.5 Additional Information

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

8.1 Global Market Value by Region

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

9.1 Patent Analysis

9.1.1 Key Recently Granted Patents

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Top Companies

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.2.1 Key Market Developments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Agc Inc.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.

Avancis GmbH

Certainteed Corp.

Ertex Solartechnik GmbH

Hanergy Holding Group

Heliatek GmbH

Issol Sa

Kaneka Corp.

Metsolar

Nanoflex Power Corp.

Novergy Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Onyx Solar Group LLC

Polysolar Ltd.

Solarwindow Technologies Inc.

Sphelar Power Corp.

Sunpower Corp.

Tesla Inc.

Trina Solar

Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mdqjn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment