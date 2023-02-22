Toronto, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society Toronto and Hillsdale Investment Management Inc invites submissions for the 2023 Hillsdale Investment Management – CFA Society Toronto Research Award. The application deadline is 14 July 2023.



“Collaborating with Hillsdale Investment Management for this award is a true partnership. We are both committed to furthering investment research and this award is an opportunity for professors, students, and practitioners to share their findings with us.” Fred Pinto, CFA, CEO CFA Society Toronto.



The award is open to global researchers conducting research related to Canadian capital markets including both academics (e.g. professors and students) and practitioners. Research papers will be reviewed by a panel of investment experts who will evaluate each submission to ensure they are in line with the rigorous values and standards embodied in the CFA designation. Author(s) of the winning research paper will be awarded $10,000 CAD and be announced at CFA Society Toronto’s marquee event, the 2023 Annual Investment Dinner.

"Since Hillsdale and CFA Society Toronto introduced the research award in 2010, we have been able to bring well-deserved recognition to practitioners of high-quality investment research.” said Chris Guthrie, CFA, President and CEO, Hillsdale Investment Management.

The application deadline is 14 July 2023.



Visit cfatoronto.ca/hillsdaleaward to learn more about the 2023 Hillsdale Investment Management – CFA Society Toronto Research Award.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Celebrating over a quarter of a century of investment excellence, Hillsdale Investment Management is an independent, employee-controlled, and client-aligned investment boutique serving a select group of institutional and private wealth investors. Hillsdale engages in disciplined active investment management, specializing in equities, alternatives, ESG, and customized mandates. Hillsdale is recognized for investment and service excellence – a reflection of its relentless pursuit of research and development and of the dedication of its employees. For more information, please refer to www.hillsdaleinv.com

CFA Society Toronto

Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto represents the interests of over 11,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through advocacy, education, events, and professional development. For more information visit cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.

Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

