Network Forensics Global Market Report 2022: A $5.21 Billion Market by 2026 Featuring Major Players - Cisco Systems Inc.; FireEye Inc.; IBM Corporation; LogRhythm Inc.; NIKSUN Incorporated

The global network forensics market is expected to grow from $2.43 billion in 2021 to $2.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.57%. The network forensics market is expected to grow to $5.21 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.46%.



The network forensics market consists of sales of network forensics solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in data privacy or intrusion prevention. Network forensics refers to digital forensics that essentially deals with the examination of the network and the traffic going across a network that is suspected to be involved in malicious activities.



The components of network forensics are solutions and professional services. Network forensics solutions refer to the monitoring and analysis of computer traffic for legal evidence, intrusion detection, and information gathering. The deployment modes include cloud and on-premises.

The organizations include SMEs and large enterprises. The applications include endpoint security and data center security. The various verticals include BFSI, government and defense, healthcare, IT and ITeS, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, transportation, and other verticals.



The increasing incidence of cyberattacks and advanced threats is expected to propel the growth of the network forensics market going forward. Cyber-attacks refer to attempts to gain unauthorized access to a computer or a system, whereas an advanced persistent threat (APT) refers to a prolonged and targeted cyberattack in which an intruder gains access to a network and remains undetected for an ample period.

Network forensics prevents cyber-attacks by capturing, recording, and analyzing network traffic and audit files. For instance, in 2020, according to the Microsoft Digital Defense Report by Microsoft, a US-based technology company, cyber-attacks have become more sophisticated in recent years with new techniques.

IoT threats increased by 35% in the first half of 2020 as compared to the second half of 2019. Also in 2019, 12 billion malicious emails were blocked, of which 1 billion were sent from URLs set up, especially for explicit purposes. Therefore, the increasing incidence of cyberattacks and advanced threats is driving the growth of the network forensics market.



The adoption of the internet of things (IoT) in the forensics industry is a key trend in the scientific network forensics market. Major companies operating in the network forensics market are adopting the internet of things (IoT) in the forensics industry to strengthen their position in the network forensics market.

IoT network forensics is the practice of analyzing IoT devices to investigate crimes. For instance, in June 2022, NetWitness, a US-based network security monitoring software provider, launched NetWitness XDR, which delivers a robust set of capabilities helping customers stay ahead of the most sophisticated cyber threats and enabling extended detection and response (XDR).

The updated platform offers full visibility into all key data planes across an organization, including network, logs, full Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), endpoint, and Internet of Things (IoT), User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), a complete Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP), and new asset analytics and prioritization, all easily viewed in a single interface and a unified data model.

Major players in the network forensics market are Cisco Systems Inc, FireEye Inc, IBM Corporation, LogRhythm Inc, NIKSUN Incorporated, NETSCOUT Systems Inc, RSA Security, Symantec Corporation, Savvius Inc, VIAVI Solutions Inc, Fortinet Inc and CrowdStrike.



The countries covered in the network forensics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

