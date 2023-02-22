Global Somatic Cancer Mutation Testing Market Size

Global Market Estimates

According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Somatic Cancer Mutation Testing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2028.

The growing demand for diagnostic testing procedures for cancer mutations, increasing adoption of NGS in cancer diagnostics, growing demand for genetic mutation diagnostics, and the advancements in medical diagnostic technologies have been instrumental in the rapid development of the global somatic cancer mutation testing market.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the technology outlook, the NGS segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the indication outlook, the breast cancer segment holds the largest share in the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Invitae Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., MedGenome, CENTOGENE N.V., Myriad Genetics, Inc., eviCore healthcare, CeGaT GmbH, QIAGEN, are some of the key players in the somatic cancer mutation testing market.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Instruments & Platforms
  • Reagents & Other Consumables

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hematological Cancer Profiling
  • Solid Tumor Profiling

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • NGS
  • PCR & RT PCR
  • IHC
  • Others

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Breast Cancer
  • Ovarian
  • Prostate
  • Lung Cancer
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

