Aluminum Foil Market to record rapid growth at a CAGR of 6.5 percent during the forecast period

Pune, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report published by Maximize Market research, on the Aluminum Foil Market , covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape, which is a combination of both primary and secondary data. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects the market to grow from USD 25.66 Bn in 2021 to USD 42.47 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.5 percent. As per the report, the North America region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent during the forecast period. To estimate the Aluminum Foil market size, the bottom-up approach was used.



Aluminum Foil Market Report Scope

Market Size in 2021 USD 25.66 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 42.47 Bn. CAGR 6.5 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 294 No. of Tables 118 No. of Charts and Figures 116 Segment Covered Type, Form, Product, Application and End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

In 2021, the Aluminum Foil Market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the global market by holding the largest revenue share of about 55 percent

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The growth of the Aluminum Foil Market is majorly attributed to the high demand for aluminum foil in the region due to the huge consumption of it in China for the manufacture of aluminum packaging products. In the region, the demand for aluminum foil is also increasing for the storage of food products. Major industries such as pharmaceutical , food and EV battery manufacturers are expected to drive the market growth.

During the forecast period, the Aluminum Foil Market in the North America region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent

In the North America region, the market is growing majorly due to the increasing use of Aluminum Foil for insulation purposes in white and brown goods. The increasing consumption of food and grocery products is also expected to drive the Aluminum Foil Market growth during the forecast period.

Aluminum Foil Market Segmentation

By Type

0.007 mm - 0.09 mm

0.09 mm - 0.2 mm

0.2 mm - 0.4 mm



By Form

Printed

Unprinted

By Product

Wrapper Foils

Containers Foils

Foil Lids

Pouches

Blister Packs

Others

By Application

Food

Dairy

Bakery

Confectionary

Ready-to-eat

Others

By End-User

Packaging

Industrial

By Product, the blister packs segment is expected to contribute largely to the Aluminum Foil market growth because blister packs are commonly used for packing medicine tablets and capsules in the pharmaceutical sector. During the forecast period, the food segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the Aluminum Foil market growth. The growth of the segment is mainly due to the increasing sales of dairy products and packed food, which is driving the Aluminum Foil Market growth. The demand for these products and food is increasing because of the growing population and health awareness. The rising environmental concerns and use of sustainable materials is also expected to drive market growth.

By the End-User, the largest Aluminum Foil market share was held by the packaging segment. The segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of the forecast period.

Aluminum Foil Market Key Competitors include:

China Hongqiao Group Limited (China)

Hindalco Industries Ltd. (India)

RusAL (Russia)

Amcor (Australia)

Eurofoil, Pactic LLC (Luxembourg, Europe)

Zhejiang Zhongjin Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd (China)

Hulamin Ltd (South Africa)

Alcoa Corporation (US)

Novelis Inc. (US)

Ess Dee Aluminum Ltd (India)

Penny Plate (US)

Wyda Packaging (Pty) LTD. (South Africa)

Alufoil Products Pvt. Ltd (India)

Xiashun Holdings Limited (China)

EP Group. (UK)

Carcano Antonio S.p.A. (Italy)

Assan Aluminyum (Turkey)

All Foils. Inc. (US)

Loften Foils. Inc. (China)

CONSTANTIA (Austria),

Coppice Alupack Ltd. (UK),

Tetra Pak International S.A. (Switzerland),

Arnold Magnetic Technologies (US),

Zenith Alluminio Srl (Italy),

TOYO ALUMINIUM K.K. (Japan),

Danpak (Pakistan),

Plus Pack AS (Denmark),

Alfipa (Germany),

Wrisco Industries Inc. (US),

PECTEC Corporation (US).

Aluflexpack AG (Switzerland)

Henan Huawei Aluminium Co., Ltd (China)

Key questions answered in the Aluminum Foil Market are:

What is Aluminum Foil?

In what segments the Aluminum Foil Market is divided?

Which segment is expected to contribute largely to the Aluminum Foil Market growth?

What are the global trends in the Aluminum Foil Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications of the Aluminum Foil Market?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Aluminum Foil?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Aluminum Foil Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Aluminum Foil Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in the Aluminum Foil Market?

What are the major challenges that the Aluminum Foil Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in the Aluminum Foil Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Aluminum Foil Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Aluminum Foil Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Form, Product, Application, End-User and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Copper Foil Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 22.42 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.67 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for electronic products and the high demand for lithium-ion batteries in the automotive industry.

Plastic Films and Sheets Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 178.19 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.5 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for bi-axially oriented films in the world.

Cast Acrylic Sheets Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 4.70 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.18 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by its excellent properties such as clarity, lightness, strength and glare reduction because of which the cast acrylic sheets are utilized as a substitute for materials such as ceramic, glass and wood in architecture, sanitary ware and signs and display industries.

Blister Packaging Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 42.49 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.82 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by increasing healthcare spending and the increasing demand for blister packaging from pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical sectors.

BOPET Packaging Films Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 11 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.2 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for clean and quality food along with the increasing population and their changing lifestyle.

