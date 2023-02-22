6th Edition Veterinary Diagnostics World Market Report 2022 to 2027: Players Include Agrolabo, Antech Diagnostics, Bionote USA and Bio-X Diagnostics Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics, 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the worldwide veterinary diagnostics market through the performance of its two component markets of companion animal and food animal diagnostics. The report provides an analysis of major veterinary disease markets as well as overall market performance and development.

Companies Mentioned

Agrolabo S.p.a.

Antech Diagnostics

Bionote USA

Bio-X Diagnostics S. A.

EKF DIAGNOSTICS

Eurolyser Diagnostica

Gold Standard Diagnostics (Eurofins Ingenasa)

Heska Corporation

IDEXX

vet

Indical Bioscience

LexaGene

Megacor Diagnostik GmbH

Neogen Corporation

Randox Laboratories - US Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

URIT Medical Electronic Group Co, Ltd

Virbac Corporation

Zoetis Inc

Data points provided include:

Total Global Animal Diagnostic Testing Market, 2022-2027 (in millions $ at manufacturer level)

Global Veterinary Diagnostic Testing Market Share by Region 2022 (US, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, RoW)

Food Animal Diagnostics Market by Infectious Disease (Bovine Viral Diarrhea [BVD], Classical Swine Fever [CSF], Enzootic Bovine Leukosis [EBL], Infectious Bovine Tracheitis [IBR], Porcine Coronavirus Diseases [PEDv, PDCoV, TGE], Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome [PRRS], Pseudorabies/aujeszky's, Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies [TSEs], Other) 2022

The World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics, 6thEditioncontains the following market data points for both the food animal and companion animal segments:

Global Animal Diagnostic Testing Market by Animal Segment, 2022-2027

Veterinary Companion Diagnostics Market Segmentation 2022 (Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Assays and Instruments, Non-Infect Immunodiagnostics, and Other Analyzers and Reagents)

Market Size and Growth for United States Diagnostic Testing Market, 2022-2027

Market Size and Growth for European Diagnostics Testing Market (France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe), 2022-2027

Market Size and Growth for Asia Pacific Diagnostic Testing Market (Australia, China, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific), 2022-2027

Market Size and Growth for Latin America Companion Animal Diagnostic Testing Market (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), 2022-2027

Market Size and Growth for the Rest of World Diagnostic Testing Market (including Canada), 2022-2027

RoW Companion Animal Diagnostic Testing by Country Percent 2022

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Overview

Veterinary Diagnostic Technologies and Products

Size and Growth of the Market

Scope and Methodology

Competitive Landscape

Chapter 2: Veterinary Diagnostic Products

Background

Diagnostic Methods

Immunodiagnostics

Elisa/Celisa

Lateral Flow Tests

Non-Infectious Immunoassays

Fluorescent Antibody

Indirect Fluorescent Antibody

Complement Fixation

Agar Gel Immunodiffusion

Agglutination

Serum/Virus Neutralization

Immunohistochemistry (Ihc)

Microbiology

Molecular Tests

Pcr/Qpcr

Blots

Microarrays

Sequencing

Clinical Chemistry

Urinalysis

Hematology

Major Veterinary Diseases

Leading Licensed Tests

Conclusion

Chapter 3. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market

Background

Market Size and Growth

Regional Analysis

United States

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of World

Market Factors

Poc Diagnostics

Covid-19

Veterinary Telemedicine

Veterinary Visits and Laboratory Requisitions

Veterinary Staffing Issues

Long-Term Trends in Companion Animal Healthcare

End-users

Regulation

Conclusions

Chapter 4: Food Animal Diagnostics Market

Background

Market Size and Growth

Regional Analysis

Europe

United States

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of World

Market Factors

Food Animal Diagnostics in An Age of Globalization

Staffing

End-user Markets and Advancements

Regulation

Conclusions

Chapter 5: Total Global Market Analysis and Competitive Market Shares

Major Veterinary Diseases

Market Performance and Development

Market Factors

Drivers and Limiters of the Veterinary Diagnostic Market

Drivers

Limiters

New Entrants

Medical Diagnostics

Technological Advancements

Transgenic Technology

Mobile Veterinary Startups

Major Findings

Competitive Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 6: Company Profiles

