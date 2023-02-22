CLEAR Outcomes Company Update Call: Detailed Results Discussion

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, March 6th, 2023 where Esperion Chief Medical Officer Dr. JoAnne Foody and CLEAR Outcomes Principal Investigator Dr. Steven Nissen will discuss detailed results from CLEAR Outcomes, which are being presented at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session & Expo together with the World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.23/WCC) on Saturday, March 4th, 2023.



The webcast and conference call will take place at 8:00 a.m. EST / 7:00 a.m. CST on March 6th, 2023. Please click here to pre-register to participate in the conference call and obtain your dial in number and PIN.

A webcast of the live call will be available online in the investor relations section of the Esperion website. Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

Esperion Therapeutics

At Esperion, we discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines to help improve outcomes for patients with or at risk for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases. The status quo is not meeting the health needs of millions of people with high cholesterol – that is why our team of passionate industry leaders is breaking through the barriers that prevent patients from reaching their goals. Providers are moving toward reducing LDL-cholesterol levels as low as possible, as soon as possible; we provide the next steps to help get patients there. Because when it comes to high cholesterol, getting to goal is not optional. It is our life’s work. For more information, visit esperion.com and esperionscience.com and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Contact:

Esperion Corporate Communications

corporateteam@esperion.com