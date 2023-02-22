Blade Air Mobility Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Calendar Year Ending December 31, 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE, “Blade” or the “Company”), will release financial results for the fourth quarter and calendar year ended December 31, 2022 on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 before the market opens. The company will hold a conference call the same day at 8:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Rob Wiesenthal, Blade’s Chief Executive Officer, and Will Heyburn, Blade’s Chief Financial Officer, and will include a question-and-answer session for call participants.



Please note that there is a new system to access the live call in order to ask questions. To join the live call, please register at the link here. Upon registration, a dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call.

An audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed from the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.blade.com/ or by registering at the link here. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

