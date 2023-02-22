Bionano Announces China NMPA Approval for DNA Extraction and Labeling Products for IVD Use in Hematologic Malignancies

Bionano original equipment manufacturing (OEM) partner Beijing Genome Precision Technology (BGPT) obtained reagent class I registration and approval for DNA isolation and labeling kits from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)



Reagents can be utilized for in vitro diagnostics use in hematologic malignancies in China

With this NMPA registration, BGPT can sell optical genome mapping (OGM) reagents to independent clinical laboratories (ICLs) while it seeks approval for Bionano’s Saphyr® system



SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) today announced that its Chinese original equipment manufacturing (OEM) partner, Beijing Genome Precision Technology (BGPT), a comprehensive molecular diagnostics company, has obtained reagent class I registrations from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for Bionano's DNA extraction kit and labeling products.

NMPA issued three approvals to BGPT: two for Bionano’s direct label and stain (DLS) DNA labeling kits and one for Bionano’s bone marrow aspirate (BMA) DNA isolation kit. The NMPA registrations for Bionano’s products enable these reagents to be used for in vitro diagnostics in China. Eventually, they are expected to help sales and placements of both Bionano’s instruments and reagents in China.

“As a molecular diagnostic product company focused on blood tumors, we are very happy to establish a cooperative relationship with Bionano and to jointly explore the blood tumor market. Obtaining the NMPA Class I certificate is only a starting point,” stated Ye Feng, PhD, president and chief executive officer of BGPT.

Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano, commented, “We are really excited to see our OEM partner BGPT receive NMPA approval for our reagents, which can help make optical genome mapping (OGM) available in China. We look forward to seeing continued progress in the Chinese market."

