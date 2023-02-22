Collegium Publishes Inaugural 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

STOUGHTON, Mass., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report reflects the Company’s long-standing commitment to operating with integrity, accountability and responsibility in all facets of its business while improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves.



“Collegium is dedicated to serving as a responsible corporate citizen and holding ourselves accountable to the highest ethical standards as we advance our mission, support our communities and create shareholder value,” said Joe Ciaffoni, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Collegium. “We are proud to issue our first ESG report as we anticipate a banner 2023 in which we accelerate our growth and deepen our collective impact.”

2022 ESG Report Highlights

Corporate Governance: Collegium believes that good corporate governance is essential for the long-term benefit of all our stakeholders, the wellness of our communities and the successful execution of our mission. Accordingly, we have been and will continue to implement corporate governance and risk-mitigation best practices.



Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI): We implemented components of our multi-year DEI strategic plan and remain committed to ensuring every employee feels included, inspired and confident that they will be seen, heard and valued in our organization.

People and Culture: Collegium maintains a highly engaged, integrated, respectful and transparent culture. In 2022, 92% of employees completed the corporate survey, and responses exceeded the Pharma Benchmark in nearly all areas.



Collegium maintains a highly engaged, integrated, respectful and transparent culture. In 2022, 92% of employees completed the corporate survey, and responses exceeded the Pharma Benchmark in nearly all areas. Corporate Social Responsibility: Collegium directly supports organizations focused on expanding equitable access to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education within the greater Boston area and nationwide. In 2022, the Company donated over $350,000 in support of STEM charitable initiatives and other charities serving community members in need. We also held our second Annual Day of Service, during which Collegium employees volunteered at organizations of their choice or participated in a volunteer activity at our headquarters in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

Environmental Stewardship: The Company implemented initiatives throughout the business to reduce our environmental impact, including using recyclable materials and donating unneeded informational technology systems to reduce electronic waste. Collegium will continue to identify additional opportunities to mitigate our environmental footprint in the future.

Read the full report at: https://www.collegiumpharma.com/responsibility/environmental-social-and-governance/ .

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is building a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

