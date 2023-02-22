America’s Car-Mart Reports Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

ROGERS, Ark., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Highlights

Revenues of $327 million, up 13.7% vs. the prior year third quarter.

Total retail unit sales increased 2.7% vs. the prior year third quarter. Same store retail unit sales increased 1.0% vs. the prior year third quarter.

Sales volume productivity per store per month was 31.2 vs. 30.8 for the prior year third quarter.

Gross profit per car sold was $6,373 compared to $6,447 1 for the prior year third quarter.

for the prior year third quarter. Provision for credit losses as a percentage of sales was 31.1% compared to 24.8% 1 for the prior year third quarter. Net charge-offs as a percent of average finance receivables for the quarter were 5.9% compared to 4.8% 1 for the prior year third quarter.

for the prior year third quarter. Net charge-offs as a percent of average finance receivables for the quarter were 5.9% compared to 4.8% for the prior year third quarter. Interest income was up $12.1 million to $51.1 million, compared to $39.0 million for the prior year third quarter.

SG&A was up $5.6 million vs. the prior year quarter, and SG&A per customer was $449 vs. $417 for the prior year third quarter.

Interest expense was $9.8 million, compared to $2.9 million in the prior year third quarter.

Customer count increased 6.0% to 99,577 active customers, compared to 93,982 the prior year third quarter. Customers served per dealership was 642, compared to 614 for the prior year third quarter.

The combination of bad weather, particularly at the end of the quarter, which affected sales volumes and collections, and higher than expected credit losses, cost us approximately $3.5 million pretax relative to expectations.

EPS was $0.23 vs. $2.821 for the prior year third quarter.

CEO Commentary

“It is positive to see that vehicle prices have leveled off over the last several months as wages continue to rise for our customers. We are focused on keeping current customers on the road while expanding the funnel of potential customers who deserve to be part of the Car-Mart family. We consistently support our customers and our communities in these challenging times - our place in the world is essential,” said Jeff Williams, Chief Executive Officer. “The significant increase in the cost of vehicles over the last few years has resulted in higher retail prices and longer contract term lengths, necessary to keep consumer payments more affordable. We continue to see market share gains attributable to our pricing decisions.”

“In addition, we have recently reorganized several areas within our operations under the leadership of Doug Campbell including vehicle acquisition and disposal, logistics, reconditioning, and field operations management. These changes put us in a position to improve efficiencies while narrowing areas of focus and increasing accountability,” said Mr. Williams. “Short-term operating conditions are difficult; however, we are making significant progress on the things we control and prudently investing for the long-term. Over the next three to five years, we expect to generate returns on equity at historical levels by increasing volume productivity, improving gross margins as a function of procurement initiatives, by leveraging SG&A, and through acquisitions of well-operated dealerships.”

Sales

The 2.7% increase in unit volumes is attributable to market share gains in this challenging used vehicle market. In January, severe winter storms disrupted operations in most of our stores. We believe these storms negatively impacted sales volumes by 300-400 units. Our average retail sales price rose by 8% vs. the prior year third quarter. Although many potential customers are sitting on the sidelines based on affordability, we nevertheless increased our active customer base by 6.0% from the prior year third quarter. Within the next three years, we expect our dealerships to be selling an average of 40-50 vehicles per month and eventually supporting an average of 1,000 or more active customers.

Gross profits

Total gross profit dollars were $92.5 million vs. $91.1 million in the prior year third quarter. Unit gross profits were $6,373 vs. $6,4471 last year. Owing to improved wholesale results, cost controls, and operational progress, the gross profit percentage improved by 147 basis points over the sequential quarter. We expect to recapture another approximate 250 basis points over time as we realize the full benefits of operational improvements and conditions continue to normalize. We estimate that we have worked through the majority of the high-cost inventory acquired over the last year. Annualized inventory turns for the 9 months were 6.3 vs. 6.2 last year.

Credit and Interest Income

Net charge-offs as a percent of average finance receivables were 5.9% compared to 4.8%1 during the prior year quarter and 5.8% during the sequential quarter. The prior 5-year and 10-year averages for third quarters, which include the benefits of stimulus payments to consumers, were 5.6%1 and 6.0%1, respectively. The provision for losses was 31.1% compared to 24.8%1 during the prior year third quarter. We continue to build reserves as our provision for losses exceeded charge-offs during the quarter by $10 million or 11.7%. Approximately 82% of the higher provision this year relates to the increase in finance receivables. This growth was driven by the increase in vehicle sales prices resulting in a longer average contract term, and changes in consumer payment behavior related to both the absence of government stimulus payments and added inflationary pressures.

Interest income was $51.1 million in the quarter vs. $39.0 million during the prior year third quarter. The 31.0% increase in interest income was driven by a combination of higher average finance receivables and the December 2022 increase in our consumer contract interest rate to 18.0% from 16.5% in all states except Arkansas (Illinois dealerships originate at 19.5% to 21.5%). There is a usury cap of 17% in Arkansas, which accounts for approximately 28% of our revenues.

SG&A

SG&A was $44.7 million, compared to $42.9 million during the sequential quarter. While our long-term success is going to be driven by sales productivity, many of our corporate associates carry the responsibility of facilitating productivity through delivering better technology, customer support, new products, and lower-cost, centralized services. Performing these functions efficiently is key to selling cars and attracting and retaining more customers.

Leverage and liquidity

Interest expense was $9.8 million, compared to $2.9 million during the prior year third quarter, due to higher borrowing levels and increased interest rates. The Company completed its second asset-backed non-recourse term securitization on January 31st issuing $400 million in bonds with a weighted average fixed coupon rate of 8.7% and an advance rate of 66.7%. The average borrowing coupon rate is 5.8%, excluding the lowest rated tranche of the securitization, (which we expect to pay off early). The net proceeds were used to pay down outstanding amounts under our revolving line of credit and make the initial deposit into collection and reserve accounts.

Total debt to finance receivables was 47.2% vs. 36.3% at the end of the prior year third quarter (sequentially 43.8%). Total debt, net of cash, to finance receivable (non-GAAP) was 42.2%2 vs. 36.0%2 at the end of the prior year third quarter (sequentially 40.9%2). The increase relates to higher vehicle prices and the resulting increase in term length. During the current quarter, we grew net finance receivables by $36.3 million, increased inventory by $1.3 million and funded $5.6 million in capital expenditures, with a $36.0 million increase in debt, net of cash. For the three-year period ending January 31, 2023, we have grown net finance receivables by $555.9 million and inventory by $77.6 million, funded $54.1 million in long term capital expenditures and repurchased $50.7 million of our common stock (a total of $738.3 million), with a $368.4 million increase in debt, net of cash.

Acquisitions

During December, we closed on dealership acquisitions in Knoxville, Tennessee, and in Taylor, Texas. Consistent with our model, we are providing good operators with an exit strategy, their communities with employment, and customers with alternatives. We do not acquire credit risk in these transactions, we structure them with multi-year earnouts based on building successful books of business measured from our acquisition date. We have tremendous opportunities in these vibrant communities, and there is no better use of our capital than a sound acquisition.

Business Investments and Capital Expenditures

We continue to make meaningful progress on several high-return projects, the bulk of which are expensed rather than capitalized: rolling out a Loan Origination System, implementing Enterprise Resource Planning software, centralizing certain activities (without sacrificing accountability and flexibility at the store level), and improving our wholesale and reconditioning processes. We expect to spend approximately $28 million this year on capital expenditures, of which approximately $20 million is for new locations, relocations, finalizing our rebranding project, and approximately $6 million relates to our information technology investments. In addition, the appearance of our physical facilities is key to attracting and retaining both great associates and repeat customers.

We are experiencing unit volume increases in connection with our capital expenditures, and that gives us confidence that we will reach our productivity goals. Cumulatively, over the last two years we have invested $20 million in dealerships located in communities that can support 1,000 or more customers but did not have the physical facilities to allow for it, necessitating relocations and/or significant renovations. Additionally, we have elected to catch up on overdue deferred maintenance across our footprint. We are close to finishing major relocations and renovations, and we expect capital expenditures to be approximately $15-20 million for fiscal year 2024. These initiatives are essential to our future growth plans and are at varying stages of development. We are encouraged by the early returns we are seeing because of these projects.

1 Subsequent to the issuance of our interim financial statements for the period ended January 31, 2022, certain immaterial errors were identified and have been corrected in our historical information related to the classification of deferred revenue of ancillary products at the time an account is charged off and the calculation for allowance for credit losses. As a result, certain amounts for sales revenue, provision for credit losses, charge-offs, net of collateral recovered, and the allowance for credit losses have been revised from the amounts previously reported to correct these errors. The impact of these adjustments resulted in an increase in diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended January 31, 2022 of $0.29. Management has evaluated the materiality of these corrections to its prior period financial statements from a quantitative and qualitative perspective and has concluded that this change was not material to any prior annual or interim period.

2 Calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the tables accompanying this release.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (the “Company”) operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present total debt, net of total cash, to finance receivables, a non-GAAP measure, as a supplemental measure of our performance. We believe total debt, net of total cash, to finance receivables is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate balance sheet risk. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported GAAP results because it may include or exclude certain items as compared to similar GAAP-based measures, and such measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements included in publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely solely on anyone, single financial measure or communication. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, for non-GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables of this release.

America's Car-Mart, Inc. Consolidated Results of Operations (Dollars in thousands) % Change As a % of Sales Three Months Ended 2023 Three Months Ended January 31, vs. January 31, 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 Operating Data: Retail units sold 14,508 14,126 2.7 % Average number of stores in operation 155 153 1.3 Average retail units sold per store per month 31.2 30.8 1.3 Average retail sales price(1) $ 18,091 $ 16,750 8.0 Total gross profit per retail unit sold(1) $ 6,373 $ 6,447 (1.1 ) Total gross profit percentage 33.6 % 36.7 % (8.5 ) Same store revenue growth 12.3 % 24.8 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average finance receivables(1) 5.9 % 4.8 % Total collected (principal, interest and late fees) $ 153,376 $ 137,893 11.2 Average total collected per active customer per month $ 519 $ 490 5.9 Average percentage of finance receivables-current (excl. 1-2 day) 79.4 % 80.8 % Average down-payment percentage 4.8 % 5.4 % Period End Data: Stores open 157 153 2.6 % Accounts over 30 days past due 3.7 % 4.0 % Active customer count 99,577 93,982 6.0 Finance receivables, gross $ 1,305,956 $ 1,029,203 26.9 Weighted average total contract term 45.4 41.2 10.2 % Statements of Operations: Revenues: Sales(1) $ 275,467 $ 248,312 10.9 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Interest income 51,063 38,980 31.0 18.5 15.7 Total 326,530 287,292 13.7 118.5 115.7 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 183,014 157,248 16.4 66.4 63.3 Selling, general and administrative 44,737 39,179 14.2 16.2 15.8 Provision for credit losses(1) 85,650 61,646 38.9 31.1 24.8 Interest expense 9,765 2,944 231.7 3.5 1.2 Depreciation and amortization 1,537 950 61.8 0.6 0.4 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 68 42 - - - Total 324,771 262,009 24.0 117.9 105.5 Income before taxes 1,759 25,283 0.6 10.2 Provision for income taxes(1) 251 6,143 0.1 2.5 Net income $ 1,508 $ 19,140 0.5 7.7 Dividends on subsidiary preferred stock $ (10 ) $ (10 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 1,498 $ 19,130 Earnings per share: Basic(1) $ 0.24 $ 2.95 Diluted(1) $ 0.23 $ 2.82 Weighted average number of shares used in calculation: Basic 6,370,031 6,487,310 Diluted 6,536,785 6,779,641 (1) Subsequent to the issuance of our interim financial statements for the period ended January 31, 2022, certain immaterial errors were identified and have been corrected in our historical information related to the classification of deferred revenue of ancillary products at the time an account is charged off and the calculation for allowance for credit losses. The amount of deferred revenue related to ancillary products for a customer account that is charged off has historically been recognized as sales revenue at the time of charge-off because the earnings stream for the deferred revenue is completed at the time of charge-off. It was determined that this amount should more appropriately be recorded as a reduction to customer accounts receivable at the time of charge-off, thus reducing the amounts historically reported in sales revenue, net charge-offs, the provision for credit losses and the allowance for credit losses. As a result, certain amounts for sales revenue, provision for credit losses, charge-offs, net of collateral recovered, and the allowance for credit losses have been revised from the amounts previously reported to correct these errors. The impact of these adjustments resulted in an increase in diluted earnings per share for the three months ended January 31, 2022 of $0.05. Management has evaluated the materiality of these corrections to its prior period financial statements from a quantitative and qualitative perspective and has concluded that this change was not material to any prior annual or interim period.





America's Car-Mart, Inc. Consolidated Results of Operations (Dollars in thousands) % Change As a % of Sales Nine Months Ended 2023 Nine Months Ended January 31, vs. January 31, 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 Operating Data: Retail units sold 45,929 44,169 4.0 % Average number of stores in operation 154 152 1.3 Average retail units sold per store per month 33.1 32.3 2.5 Average retail sales price(1) $ 18,059 $ 15,945 13.3 Total gross profit per retail unit sold(1) $ 6,341 $ 6,171 2.8 Same store revenue growth 18.3 % 31.5 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average finance receivables(1) 16.9 % 13.2 % Total collected (principal, interest and late fees) $ 452,362 $ 403,044 12.2 Average total collected per active customer per month $ 516 $ 487 6.0 Average percentage of finance receivables-current (excl. 1-2 day) 80.2 % 82.0 % Average down-payment percentage 5.4 % 6.1 % Period End Data: Stores open 157 153 2.6 % Accounts over 30 days past due 3.7 % 4.0 % Active customer count 99,577 93,982 6.0 Finance receivables, gross $ 1,305,956 $ 1,029,203 26.9 Weighted average total contract term 45.4 41.2 10.2 % Statements of Operations: Revenues: Sales(1) $ 873,499 $ 739,734 18.1 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Interest income 143,690 109,586 31.1 16.4 14.8 Total 1,017,189 849,320 19.8 116.4 114.8 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 582,271 467,179 24.6 66.7 63.2 Selling, general and administrative 130,881 115,140 13.7 15.0 15.6 Provision for credit losses(1) 250,719 167,987 49.2 28.7 22.7 Interest expense 25,460 7,439 242.3 2.9 1.0 Depreciation and amortization 3,997 2,823 41.6 0.5 0.4 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 320 88 - - - Total 993,648 760,656 30.6 113.8 102.8 Income before taxes 23,541 88,664 2.7 12.0 Provision for income taxes(1) 5,197 20,046 0.6 2.7 Net income $ 18,344 $ 68,618 2.1 9.3 Dividends on subsidiary preferred stock $ (30 ) $ (30 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 18,314 $ 68,588 Earnings per share: Basic(1) $ 2.87 $ 10.49 Diluted(1) $ 2.79 $ 9.97 Weighted average number of shares used in calculation: Basic 6,370,732 6,540,450 Diluted 6,562,214 6,880,283 (1) Subsequent to the issuance of our interim financial statements for the period ended January 31, 2022, certain immaterial errors were identified and have been corrected in our historical information related to the classification of deferred revenue of ancillary products at the time an account is charged off and the calculation for allowance for credit losses. The amount of deferred revenue related to ancillary products for a customer account that is charged off has historically been recognized as sales revenue at the time of charge-off because the earnings stream for the deferred revenue is completed at the time of charge-off. It was determined that this amount should more appropriately be recorded as a reduction to customer accounts receivable at the time of charge-off, thus reducing the amounts historically reported in sales revenue, net charge-offs, the provision for credit losses and the allowance for credit losses. As a result, certain amounts for sales revenue, provision for credit losses, charge-offs, net of collateral recovered, and the allowance for credit losses have been revised from the amounts previously reported to correct these errors. The impact of these adjustments resulted in an increase in diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended January 31, 2022 of $0.29. Management has evaluated the materiality of these corrections to its prior period financial statements from a quantitative and qualitative perspective and has concluded that this change was not material to any prior annual or interim period.





America's Car-Mart, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet and Other Data (Dollars in thousands) January 31, April 30, January 31, 2023 2022 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,322 $ 6,916 $ 2,603 Restricted cash from collections on auto finance receivables $ 61,148 $ 35,671 $ - Finance receivables, net(1) $ 1,023,181 $ 863,674 $ 806,989 Inventory $ 131,616 $ 115,302 $ 119,596 Total assets(1) $ 1,384,680 $ 1,154,696 $ 1,054,344 Revolving lines of credit, net $ 27,782 $ 44,670 $ 373,156 Non-recourse notes payable, net $ 588,310 $ 395,986 $ - Treasury stock $ 297,421 $ 292,225 $ 284,030 Total equity(1) $ 495,244 $ 476,534 $ 458,058 Shares outstanding 6,370,031 6,371,977 6,446,574 Book value per outstanding share(1) $ 77.81 $ 74.85 $ 71.11 Finance receivables: Principal balance $ 1,305,956 $ 1,101,497 $ 1,029,203 Deferred revenue - accident protection plan (49,901 ) (43,936 ) (40,242 ) Deferred revenue - service contract (60,428 ) (48,555 ) (42,169 ) Allowance for credit losses(1) (282,775 ) (237,823 ) (222,214 ) Finance receivables, net of allowance and deferred revenue $ 912,852 $ 771,183 $ 724,578 Allowance as % of principal balance net of deferred revenue 23.65 % 23.57 % 23.47 % Changes in allowance for credit losses: Nine months ended January 31, 2023 2022 Balance at beginning of period(1) $ 237,823 $ 177,267 Provision for credit losses(1) 250,719 167,987 Charge-offs, net of collateral recovered(1) (205,767 ) (123,040 ) Balance at end of period $ 282,775 $ 222,214 (1) Subsequent to the issuance of our interim financial statements for the period ended January 31, 2022, certain immaterial errors were identified and have been corrected in our historical information related to the classification of deferred revenue of ancillary products at the time an account is charged off and the calculation for allowance for credit losses. The amount of deferred revenue related to ancillary products for a customer account that is charged off has historically been recognized as sales revenue at the time of charge-off because the earnings stream for the deferred revenue is completed at the time of charge-off. It was determined that this amount should more appropriately be recorded as a reduction to customer accounts receivable at the time of charge-off, thus reducing the amounts historically reported in sales revenue, net charge-offs, the provision for credit losses and the allowance for credit losses. As a result, certain amounts for sales revenue, provision for credit losses, charge-offs, net of collateral recovered, and the allowance for credit losses have been revised from the amounts previously reported to correct these errors. The impact of these adjustments resulted in a cumulative decrease in the allowance for credit losses of $9.8 million and $9.4 million at January 31, 2022 and April 30, 2022, respectively. Management has evaluated the materiality of these corrections to its prior period financial statements from a quantitative and qualitative perspective and has concluded that this change was not material to any prior annual or interim period.





America's Car-Mart, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine months ended January 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 18,344 $ 68,618 Provision for credit losses(1) 250,719 167,987 Losses on claims for accident protection plan 17,717 14,748 Depreciation and amortization 3,997 2,823 Finance receivable originations (841,445 ) (718,275 ) Finance receivable collections 308,671 293,458 Inventory 74,803 18,823 Deferred accident protection plan revenue(1) 13,987 14,775 Deferred service contract revenue(1) 17,565 22,034 Income taxes, net(1) 252 5,902 Other 12,051 6,437 Net cash used in operating activities (123,339 ) (102,670 ) Investing activities: Purchase of investments (3,043 ) (1,319 ) Purchase of property and equipment and other (21,991 ) (13,881 ) Net cash used in investing activities (25,034 ) (15,200 ) Financing activities: Change in revolving credit facility, net (17,599 ) 148,460 Change in non-recourse notes payable 190,849 - Change in cash overdrafts 3,795 (1,801 ) Debt issuance costs (2,001 ) (1,787 ) Purchase of common stock (5,196 ) (26,503 ) Dividend payments (30 ) (30 ) Exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock 1,438 (759 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 171,256 117,580 Increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 22,883 $ (290 ) (1) Subsequent to the issuance of our interim financial statements for the period ended January 31, 2023, certain immaterial errors were identified and have been corrected in our historical information related to the classification of deferred revenue of ancillary products at the time an account is charged off and the calculation for allowance for credit losses. The amount of deferred revenue related to ancillary products for a customer account that is charged off has historically been recognized as sales revenue at the time of charge-off because the earnings stream for the deferred revenue is completed at the time of charge-off. It was determined that this amount should more appropriately be recorded as a reduction to customer accounts receivable at the time of charge-off, thus reducing the amounts historically reported in sales revenue, net charge-offs, the provision for credit losses and the allowance for credit losses. As a result, certain amounts for sales revenue, provision for credit losses, charge-offs, net of collateral recovered, and the allowance for credit losses have been revised from the amounts previously reported to correct these errors. Management has evaluated the materiality of these corrections to its prior period financial statements from a quantitative and qualitative perspective and has concluded that this change was not material to any prior annual or interim period.



