Infinidat Names Steve Sullivan as Chief Revenue Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced the promotion of Steve Sullivan to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Sullivan previously held the position of Executive Vice President and General Manager, Americas, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and sales acumen.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Sullivan will be responsible for overseeing all revenue-generating activities within Infinidat, including sales, go-to-market strategy, and customer success on a global scale. He will provide dynamic leadership for high-performance teams that are data-driven, insights-oriented, and proactive with customers and channel partners. The alignment of revenue functions under one senior executive will support the company’s growth initiatives.

“We are pleased to promote a proven, highly successful, and trusted executive leader to a position crucial to Infinidat’s continued growth and success,” said Phil Bullinger, CEO at Infinidat. “Steve brings to the CRO role a track record of building and leading high-performing teams that have set a very high standard for customer success and delivering technical and business value in enterprise storage. His leadership in the expanded CRO role will accelerate our growth as we scale our global account and partner relationships through collaborative and cohesive go-to-market strategies and programs.”

“I am honored to be promoted to Chief Revenue Officer and look forward to continuing to work with our talented teams across the globe to drive revenue growth and expand our market share,” said Steve Sullivan, Chief Revenue Officer at Infinidat. “We have such a highly differentiated value proposition for our customers, and we continually rank highest in customer success, two key components for continued growth. We will always continue to extend our investments in the total customer experience, ranging from solution architecting in collaboration with our channel partners to our white glove service and support that has earned the loyalty of global enterprises around the world.”

Sullivan brings over 25 years of executive sales experience in the storage industry to the role. Prior to joining Infinidat, Sullivan held senior leadership positions in various companies, where he developed a strong track record of revenue growth and customer acquisition. He has a B.S. in Finance from Boston College and an MBA from the Babson F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

