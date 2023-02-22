Modii Awarded Mobility Research Grant in Partnership With UT Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modii, a leading provider of mobility technology solutions, is pleased to announce the award of a $500,000 research grant from The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) to advance its research into smart campus mobility — specifically in the areas of digital infrastructure, data integration and parking intelligence. Modii has formed a partnership with The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) to analyze the implementation of Modii's Smart Campus Mobility Platform — improving the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of mobility on campus.

NCTCOG approved the grant for UTA's Dr. Sharareh (Sherri) Kermanshachi, Associate Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, to assist in managing the implementation, conducting focus groups and performing quantitative research on the implementation of Modii with a key focus on sustainability. Dr. Greg Hladik, Executive Director of Auxiliary Services, and Dr. Jay Rosenberger, professor of Industrial Engineering, are the co-investigators in this project.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with UTA on this important research project. While the implementation of Modii's Campus Platform will provide immediate benefits to the UTA campus, the dedicated analysis by the research team enables us to perfectly match the solution to the changing consumer expectations around mobility. This grant will help us to make a real difference in people's lives," said Mark Frumar, President of Modii.

The University of Texas at Arlington is a leading research institution with a strong focus on innovation and collaboration. The university is home to world-class facilities, talented researchers and cutting-edge technology, making it the perfect partner for Modii's research efforts.

Via the establishment of digital infrastructure and advanced data analytics, Modii and UTA aim to revolutionize the way parking is managed on college campuses, improving the overall experience for students, faculty and visitors. With a smarter and more efficient parking management system in place, this project will reduce traffic congestion, minimize carbon emissions, and promote the use of sustainable transportation options. The implementation of Modii technology will not only benefit the UTA campus but also serve as a model for other universities and communities facing similar mobility challenges.

The grant is a testament to Modii's commitment to advancing the mobility industry and creating a better future for everyone. The company is excited to work with The University of Texas at Arlington to tackle these critical challenges and deliver impactful solutions.

For more information regarding the research grant, please contact:

Alina Prioteasa

alina@modii.co

www.modii.co

Contact Information:

Alina Prioteasa

Marketing Manager

alina@modii.co



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment