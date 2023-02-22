Alternative Wellness Health Attends First Music Festival for Amethyst Beverage CBD Water

Five additional Music Festivals scheduled for 2023

CARSON CITY, NV, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT), is pleased to announce the successful attendance and sales of our CBD and HDI Delta 9 Premium Waters at the Rockabilly Reunion featured bands from all over the country that took place in Lake Havasu City, Arizona February 17-19, 2023.

Amethyst Beverage took this opportunity to sign up several distributors for the coming summer months in Lake Havasu City. This gives exposure to our Amethyst Beverage Waters throughout the Summer and due to the vast array of patrons from all over the country online ordering expects to be an active vertical sales tool.

Amethyst Beverage’s specialty health beverages, Orange Mango CBD and Delta 9 HDI Premium Waters, were not only showcased at the Rockabilly Reunion Festival, but EXMT has agreed to attend the remaining events put on by the festival that includes California, Arizona, and Nevada events through October 2023.

“Now that we’ve put our feet in the Festival arena, we fully anticipate the remaining festival events to be a big hit and sales tool for us. We have many activities and sales mechanisms we will be launching during this Festival tour. Our reach from these Festivals will increase our channels and markets for our new brand, logos and flavors forthcoming,” exclaimed Jeff Flasco, Director of the Beverage Division.

Amethyst combines the science of water, Fulvic Acid and Aloe Vera for both the CBD and Delta 9 HDI brands. With an innovative twist of flavoring to truly hydrate the Body, Mind and Life providing a crisp and refreshing taste. “It’s Just Better Water”.

About Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT)

Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. FKA: Anything Technologies Media (EXMT) is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in innovative technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or officially release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.