Feed Vitamins Market is Anticipated to Surpass USD 4.86 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022–2028; Growing Global Demand for Meat and Dairy Products to Positively Influence the Market Dynamics

Westford USA, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The feed vitamins market is experiencing significant growth in Asia, with this region being the leading shareholder. Several factors, including the increasing demand for animal-based food products and technological advancements in feed additives production, are driving this growth. Furthermore, increasing awareness about the benefits of feed vitamins is also driving market growth. In addition, consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about the safety and quality of their food and are demanding products free from harmful chemicals and additives. Moreover, the increasing livestock industrialization also supports the market's exponential growth.

According to the latest research conducted by SkyQuest, the global consumption of meat is expected to reach 48.4 kg by 2030, with poultry meat contributing as much as 29.2 kg or 37% of the total consumption. This represents a significant increase from the contribution of poultry meat in 2018, which was 13.8 kg or 33%. This upward trend in poultry meat consumption is a positive sign for the feed vitamins market. As poultry farming grows and becomes more prevalent worldwide, the demand for high-quality feed vitamins is expected to rise.

Feed vitamins are a food supplement commonly given to farm animals to provide them with essential nutrients they may not be getting from their regular diet. While animals may get most of their vitamins from their food, there are times when they may require additional supplementation to maintain optimal health and growth. Feed vitamins can be especially important for animals raised in intensive farming operations.

Vitamin E Segment to Offer Tremendous Growth Potential due to Increased Efforts to Improve the Health of Livestock through Proper Nutrition

Vitamin E emerged as the most in-demand vitamin segment in the global feed vitamins market in 2021. The segment's growth is driven by increasing demand for animal products, which has necessitated more vitamins in animal feed to support animal production. In addition, livestock breeders use vitamin E in animal feed to boost animals' antioxidant capacity and prevent economic losses. Furthermore, vitamin E is a neuroprotective antioxidant, which means it can protect the nervous system from oxidative stress and other forms of damage. This makes it particularly important for animal health and growth, as it helps to prevent neurological disorders and other health problems.

In 2021, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the dominant global feed vitamin market player. During the analysis period, the market is expected to be driven by Brazil, the United States, India, and China. These countries have a large and growing demand for livestock feed, driving the market for feed vitamins. It is worth noting that the largest portion of the feed for livestock comes from agricultural items such as maize, sorghum, soybean meal, groundnut meal, and rice bran. This dependence on agricultural products is significant, making the livestock industry vulnerable to fluctuations in agricultural production and prices.

Poultry Segment Emerges as the Key Revenue Contributor owing to Rising Demand for Poultry Products for their Affordability and Nutritional Value

In 2021, the poultry segment held the largest share of the feed vitamins market, and it is anticipated to maintain its dominance from 2022 to 2028. This is due to vitamins' vital role in poultry growth, development, and overall health. In addition, recent research by SkyQuest has highlighted the significant growth potential of the poultry sector, with the industry expected to exceed USD 21.15 billion by 2028. This growth is a testament to the increasing demand for poultry nutrition and feed vitamins, essential for maintaining chickens' health and well-being.

The feed vitamins market is expected to experience significant growth in North America by 2028. This region is expected to grow exponentially due to its access to technologically advanced products and novel technologies. In addition, recent data from SkyQuest has revealed that there has been an increase in per capita consumption of poultry meat in the United Kingdom from 28.2 in 2020 to 29.7 in 2022. The increased demand for animal products in the UK presents a unique opportunity for feed manufacturers to develop more productive feed vitamin products.

SkyQuest has recently released its comprehensive research report on the most demanding feed vitamins market. This report provides valuable insights into the market, covering various topics such as market size, market segmentation, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis. In addition, the competitive landscape outlook in the report offers an in-depth analysis of the key players in the market. This includes an overview of their business strategies, product portfolios, and market share.

Key Developments in Feed Vitamins Market

AB Agri, a leading animal nutrition company, has recently announced its acquisition of Greencoat Limited, a prominent manufacturer of equine and pet supplements in the UK and EU. Greencoat's products are well-known in the region, with the flagship NAF Five Star brand being a market leader in the UK and sponsoring the British Equestrian Teams. The company's expertise in animal nutrition, combined with Greencoat's strong brand and product range, will enable AB Agri to offer its customers a comprehensive range of high-quality supplements.

ADM, a leading animal nutrition company, has recently announced its acquisition of a feed mill in Polomolok, South Cotabato, from South Sunrays Milling Corp. This acquisition will allow ADM to expand its presence in the Philippines and strengthen its ability to support customer growth in the region. The newly acquired feed mill in South Cotabato and the existing ADM feed production facilities in Cebu and Bulacan will enable ADM to provide a wide range of pet food, complete feed, aquaculture, and premix solutions to its customers in the region.

Pawse, a renowned pet wellness company, has introduced a new functional mushroom-based product called Mighty Mushrooms for pets. This marks the company's first-ever product that is formulated without CBD. Functional mushrooms have been used for centuries in Traditional Chinese Medicine for their medicinal properties, and they are now gaining popularity in the pet wellness industry. Moreover, Mighty Mushroom is a limited-ingredient formulation free from harmful additives or chemicals. This makes it a perfect choice for pets with sensitive stomachs or allergies.

Key Questions Answered in Feed Vitamins Market Report

What specific industries or sectors drive investments in the target market, and how have their investment patterns changed in recent years?

Are there any emerging segments in the feed vitamins market poised for significant growth, and what factors drive this potential growth?

How do changes in regulatory policies and global economic conditions impact the demand for feed vitamins in the target market?

What are the primary competitive challenges businesses face in the market, and what are some effective strategies for overcoming these challenges?

