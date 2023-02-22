Protective Sunglasses Market is likely to surpass US$ 31.1 billion in revenues by 2032-end: Persistence Market Research

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global Protective Sunglasses Market was valued at US$ 18.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% between 2023 and 2032. The market for protective sunglasses is expected to reach US$ 31.1 billion by the end of 2032.



Demand for protective sunglasses is rising as a result of initiatives by governmental and non-governmental organizations aimed at raising public knowledge about various eye illnesses, preventive measures, and treatment choices. Market players are also innovating protective sunglasses; for example, those used by sports players.

Increasing participation in sports-related activities around the world is one of the key drivers of market growth. Sports glasses are covered with a liquid-repellent, hydrophobic, scratch-resistant coating that protects the lens from impact. In addition, a variety of product innovations, such as polycarbonate and nylon-based shatterproof and lightweight variations, serve as drivers for market growth. These innovative variations provide the wearer with improved comfort, protection, and coverage.

Ozone layer depletion results in exposure to UV radiation. UV exposure raises the risk of potentially blinding eye illnesses. UV index is a crucial tool for educating the public about the dangers of excessive UV radiation exposure and the importance of taking protective measures.

Many companies have come up with the virtual try-on feature to boost the sales of their protective sunglasses. Customers need assurance that the product they are buying suits their face. This has been made possible with the help of augmented reality with a 3D try-on.

For example, Eyeconic, Inc. has come up with a virtual try-on tool for customers to try their favorite pair of sunglasses.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Light tint protective sunglasses are the leading product segment and held 36.3% market share in 2021.

Unadjustable protective sunglasses lead in terms of features with a market value share of 74.8% in 2021.

By age group, customers in the age range of 18 to 44 years are leading the global protective sunglasses market, with this segment expected to expand at a CAGR of 4% during the forecasted years.

Optical stores accounted for 35.2% market share in 2021.

East Asia topped the list by region with a market share of 25.4% in 2021.

“Rising awareness about protection of the eyes from ultraviolet radiation, usage of protective sunglasses as a fashion statement, and technological advancements in products are set to propel the sales of protective sunglasses,” according to a researcher of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Titan Eye+

EssilorLuxottica SA

SAFILO GROUP S.p.A.

Fielmann AG

Marcolin S.p.A. (Marcolin Group)

De Rigo

Randolph Engineering, Inc.

Stylrite Optical Industries

Eyevan Inc. and more

Companies are working to diversify their product offerings with innovations in trends and product types to meet the rising demand and want of customers for sunglasses. The market is fragmented and there exists several local, emerging, as well as established players. Key players have initiated promotional activities to introduce novel sunglasses with increased protection from harmful ultraviolet rays and reduced glare.

In Oct 2019, Japanese company ZGHYBD launched a unique range of sunglasses made up of polycarbonate, UV protection, dustproof properties, and an anti-fog system. These sunglasses cover the entire face and protect an individual from harmful sun rays have set a new fashion trend among the population.

In April 2022, LACOSTE announced the launch of a new range of matching sunglasses - the Mini-Me Sunglasses - for children and adults, which are lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the protective sunglasses market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 to 2021 and projections for 2023 to 2032.

The research study is based on the product (non-tint, light tint, medium tint, dark tint, very dark tint), feature (adjustable, un adjustable), age (18 to 44, 45 to 80), and distribution channel (optical stores, retail stores, company-owned websites, e-Commerce), across seven key regions of the world.

