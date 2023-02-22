The Global RF Interconnect Market size is expected to reach $45.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RF Interconnect Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Frequency, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422630/?utm_source=GNW

An electrical connector called a coaxial RF connector, often known as a radio frequency connector, is made to operate at radio frequencies (RF) in the multiple megahertz range.



Coaxial cables and RF connectors are frequently used together, and the coaxial design’s shielding is maintained by the RF connectors. To lessen power loss and signal reflection, better models also limit the change in impedance of transmission line at the link. In terms of mechanics, RF interconnect like RF connectors can offer springs and a fastening mechanism for a low ohmic electric contact while preserving the gold surface, enabling very high mating cycles and lowering the insertion force.



Due to the large market demand for low-cost, high-data-rate wireless transceivers, research in radio-frequency circuit design has increased dramatically in the last decade. Television receivers, two-way radios, some Wi-Fi accessories with detachable antennae, and radio frequency measurement equipment all employ common types of RF interconnects.



When using high-speed digital transmissions, RF interconnect is employed in many electrical products where the quality of the signal transmission is crucial. The growing usage of RF cables in aerospace, communications, and military applications is a key factor contributing to the rising necessity for RF cable assemblies.



RF wire assemblies are essential components of mission-critical electronic systems used in military applications. Since RF cables provide quick communication and little loss, they are used in challenging and hostile contexts. Due to their dependable and quick performance, RF wire assemblies are also utilized in test measuring and laboratory equipment. These advantages are driving the expansion of the RF interconnect market and the utilization of RF cables in numerous military applications.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on a number of different businesses and industry verticals, to which the RF Interconnect market was not an exception. As a result of the onset of the pandemic, various countries throughout the world were obliged to implement lockdowns and limitations on the movement of individuals and products as part of their efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus. As a direct consequence of this, the RF cables experienced a major decrease because of the inconsistent operations and expansion efforts, particularly among the existing players of the heavy-duty industry.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing number of new it offices and data centers being built in order to promote growth



To expand their presence around the globe, numerous major technology companies are devoting significant resources to the development of new data center infrastructures, particularly in the world’s developing countries. The proliferation of further information and technology (IT) data centers and hubs necessitates the installation of a comprehensive network of cables like coaxial cables, Ethernet cables, optical fiber cables, and more, which expands the demand for radio frequency cables. Furthermore, as a result of developments in data center growth and dispersion, improvements in fiber use and the availability of low-cost RF interconnects are growing, which is benefitting the market.



Growing propensity toward digitalization



Many of the industry participants are working hard to embrace innovative approaches to maximize efficiency and improve project management using digital technologies, which is opening up new opportunities for radio frequency cable applications. In addition, businesses are stepping up their efforts to launch innovative products and services, like the Internet of Things (IoT), sensors, and artificial intelligence (AI), so their operations can continue uninterrupted. Hence, the increasing of rollout of 5G and raised demands for digitalization are propelling the growth of the RF interconnect market.



Market Restraining Factors



High costs of installation and the dangers of the operation



Few radio frequency cables are normally of a hefty size and thus require a substantial amount of room for installation in tight places. This could slow down the demand for radio frequency cables. Furthermore, due to the fact that these goods have a thick and rigid design, integrating them over greater distances is quite expensive, creating a significant risk for the potential market for these goods. On the other hand, products from the sphere of consumer electronics, such as mobile phones, laptops, and various other devices, are seeing widespread adoption. Therefore, the high costs associated with the installation of RF interconnect systems have the potential to slow down the progress of the market.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the RF interconnect market is categorized into RF cable, RF cable assembly, RF coaxial adapter, and RF connector. The RF cable assembly segment garnered the highest revenue share in the RF interconnect market in 2021. Cable assembly refers to the process of assembling cables that are each contained within their own individual tube. Each end has a connector inserted in it, and that connector is connected to an adaptor. RF cable assemblies act as transmission lines for radio frequency signals that travel from one location in a system to another (for example, equipment to the antenna, equipment to equipment, PC board to a PC board, PC board to the antenna, etc.).



Frequency Outlook



On the basis of frequency, the RF interconnect market is divided into up to 6 GHz, up to 50 GHz, and above 50 GHz. The up to 50 GHz segment acquired the largest revenue share in the RF interconnect market in 2021. The Super High Frequency (SHF) refers to this particular spectrum of frequencies. It is the designation the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) used to refer to radio frequencies in the range of 3 to 50 gigahertz. This particular frequency band is often referred to as the centimeter band or the centimeter wave due to the fact that the wavelengths range between one and ten centimeters.



End-User Outlook



Based on end-user, the RF interconnect market is segmented into aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom & IT, consumer electronics, automotive, and others. The consumer electronics garnered a remarkable growth rate in the RF interconnect market in 2021. Coaxial cable can be routed near metal objects, twisted, and bent without significantly harming the signal, which is why it’s widely used in consumer electronics. These benefits are derived from the way the coaxial cable is made. Regardless of the cable’s orientation, coaxial cables maintain a precisely controlled distance between parts by isolating the shielding from the central conductor using a dielectric insulator.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the RF interconnect market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment acquired the highest revenue share in the RF interconnect market in 2021. The demand for RF interconnect elements in the Asia Pacific region is being driven, amongst other factors, by the development of manufacturing facilities, favorable government initiatives, increased construction activity, and growing investments in new infrastructure. Some other essential factors driving the expansion of the RF interconnect include the increasing interest of various administrations in providing high-speed broadband service to citizens and the rigorous laws governing RF systems.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisition. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Amphenol Corporation, Corning Incorporated and Smiths Group plc are the forerunners in the RF Interconnect Market. Companies such as Delta Electronic, Ducommun Incorporated, HUBER+SUHNER AG are some of the key innovators in RF Interconnect Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol RF), Delta Electronics, Inc., Corning Incorporated, HUBER+SUHNER AG, Ducommun Incorporated, Smiths Group PLC, ETL Systems, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions, Quantic Electronics, and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in RF Interconnect Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Oct-2020: Corning Optical Communications LLC, a subsidiary of Corning Incorporated, collaborated with CommScope Technologies, a network infrastructure provider. This collaboration would deliver various optical connectivity solutions to serve central office applications and high-density data centers. Moreover, this collaboration would enhance the availability of optical connectivity solutions built to provide accessibility for system operators across the globe.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Dec-2022: Amphenol unveiled PCIe Gen 6 Mini Cool Edge IO GH01 Series. The high-speed and small form factor performs well at the 85-ohm impedance and is suitable for data centres, networking equipment, servers and workstation to benefit big data applications like Machine Learning and Artificial intelligence.



Dec-2022: Amphenol RF, a subsidiary of Amphenol RF corporation, added SMA and N-Type features in its series of black-plated connectors created for low-loss LMR cable types. The Zinc cobalt connectors are built with durable materials to provide around 48 hours of corrosive resistance to salt spray exposure. Additionally, The black plating is fit for applications in required fields including radar receivers, surveillance equipment, precision positioning systems and drones utilized to avoid detection.



Apr-2022: Smiths Interconnect launched the SpaceNXT QT Series of flexible coaxial cable assemblies, suited for various commercial space designs. The newly launched QT line fulfills customers’ requirement for cable assemblies with high consistent electrical performance than larger temperature extremes, higher frequencies and around higher volumes.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Dec-2021: Amphenol Corporation took over Halo Technology Limited, company involved in fibre optics industry. Through this acquisition, the company would strengthen the portfolio to the consumers of Data communications and IT, mobile networks and broadband who are modifying the network and system to control increased data traffic. Additionally, Amphenol Corporation would provide an array of interconnect solutions to its consumers across globe.



Oct-2021: Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions took over Colorado Engineering, Inc., a provider of Radio Frequency (RF) and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions. The mixture of manufacturing expertise and integrated microwave along with digital systems engineering would permit the company to provide unique solutions to the consumers. Additionally, the combining companies would provide next-generation platforms.



Aug-2021: Quantic Electronics completed the acquisition of X-Microwave, a company engaged in the development of modular RF and Microwave building blocks. This acquisition would enhance the spreading RFMW technology suite of the company.



Apr-2021: Amphenol Corporation acquired MTS Systems Corporation, a supplier of test systems and industrial position sensors. This acquisition would deliver company’s customers a broadened suite of innovative technologies in various markets. Additionally, this would result in the finding of new opportunities and growth in the electronic segment.



Feb-2021: Amphenol Corporation completes the acquisition of Positronic, a provider of power and signal connectors. Through this acquisition, the consumers would be able to use a broad D-sub military/aerospace connector suite along with access to the upcoming innovative technologies.



