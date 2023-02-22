Antivirals Global Market Report 2023: A $156.99 Billion Market by 2027 - Long-term Forecast to 2032 Featuring AbbVie, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Cipla, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, & Gilead Sciences

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antivirals Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antivirals market will grow from $97.14 billion in 2022 to $107.84 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The antivirals market is expected to grow to $156.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.8%.



The anti-viral drug therapy market consists of sales of amantadine and rimantadine. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Anti-viral drug therapy refers to drugs that are used for the treatment of viral infections, such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis, influenza, and novel coronavirus. Antiviral drugs do not kill their target pathogen, instead, they inhibit the development of those viruses. The anti-viral drug establishments are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of DNA polymerase inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, neuraminidase inhibitors, and others



North America was the largest region in the anti-viral drug therapy market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the largest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the anti-viral drug therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of anti-viral drug therapy are branded and generic. The various drug class involved are DNA polymerase inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, neuraminidase inhibitors, and others that are used for HIV, hepatitis, herpes, influenza, and others. Reverse-transcriptase inhibitors (RTIs) are a type of antiretroviral medication used to treat HIV infection or AIDS, as well as hepatitis B in some cases.



The demand for anti-viral drugs is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. As there are no vaccines and potential treatments for COVID-19, companies are trying to repurpose existing drugs in the fight against the novel coronavirus. The use of certain existing anti-viral drugs for the COVID-19 treatment is contributing to the growth of the anti-viral drugs market. However, if any of these drugs under trial show further promising results in treating the coronavirus infection, the anti-viral market will see further growth.



Increasing public-private funding for life science research globally is expected to drive the growth of the anti-viral drug therapy market. Currently, there are no drugs or vaccines approved for the treatment of COVID-19 disease, however, there are several vaccines and drugs in the pipeline, that are yet to be approved or launched.

Governments around the world announced new grant funds for researchers in vaccines, treatment, and diagnostics. Hence increasing public-private funding for life science research will enhance the research and development which drive the growth of the COVID-19 anti-viral drug therapy market.



The emergence of alternative therapies such as naturopathy and homeopathy for the treatment of viral infections is negatively affecting the market. The development of COVID-19 anti-viral drugs involves high R&D costs. The development of COVID-19 anti-viral drugs involves high operating costs and requires a greater capital investment.

Due to the high R&D costs involved in drug development, there is a growth in the demand for alternative medicines such as naturopathy and homeopathy. Saikosaponins (A, B2, C, and D), which are naturally occurring triterpene glycosides isolated from medicinal plants such as Bupleurum spp., Heteromorpha spp., and Scrophulariascorodonia, exert antiviral activity against HCV-22E9.

Saikosaponins inhibit viral attachment and penetration stages. The marketed drugs would be priced much higher than the actual manufacturing costs. Hence using these naturopathy and homeopathy medicines can restrain the market growth.



Companies in the anti-viral drug therapy market are continuously innovating through technological advancements to develop drugs to treat different viral infections. Biopharmaceutical companies are developing vaccines for the treatment of novel coronavirus. Technological advances in the pharmaceutical sector include the development of nucleic acid vaccines that are DNA- and RNA-based, and which enable the human body to produce vaccine antigens.

The JV will use Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing technology to develop the vaccine. Such initiatives and activities are projected to support market growth to a significant extent.

Major players in the anti-viral drug therapy market are AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Cipla, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Gilead Sciences Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, AstraZeneca plc., Aurobindo Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, Schering-Plough Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novavax, Inc., and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

