Lipodystrophy - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast 2023-2032: Robust Pipeline With Novel MOA and Oral ROA, Increasing Prevalence, and Effectiveness of Drugs Drives Market

This 'Lipodystrophy - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Lipodystrophy historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Lipodystrophy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy and Spain), the UK, and Japan.



The Lipodystrophy market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Lipodystrophy market size. The report also covers Lipodystrophy procedure, SWOT analysis, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Geography Covered

The United States

EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the UK

Japan

Study Period: 2019-2032



Lipodystrophy Understanding

Lipodystrophy Overview



Lipodystrophy is a medical condition characterized by complete or partial loss of adipose tissue. Not infrequently, lipodystrophy occurs in combination with the pathological accumulation of adipose tissue at distinct anatomical sites. Patients with lipodystrophy exhibit numerous metabolic complications, which indicate the importance of adipose tissue as an active endocrine organ. The total amount and the appropriate distribution of adipose tissue depots contribute to the metabolic state. Genetic and molecular research has improved our understanding of the mechanisms underlying lipodystrophy.

Circulating hormones secreted by the adipose tissue, such as leptin and adiponectin, are greatly reduced in distinct subpopulations of patients with lipodystrophy. This finding rationalizes the use of these adipokines or agents that increase their circulating levels, such as peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor ? (PPAR?) agonists, for therapeutic purposes. Other novel therapeutic approaches, including growth hormone and growth hormone-releasing factors, are also being studied as potential additions to the therapeutic armamentarium. New insights gained from research and clinical trials could potentially revolutionize the management of this difficult-to-treat condition.



Types of Lipodystrophy



Lipodystrophies are categorized according to both the etiology (congenital or acquired) and the pattern of adipose tissue loss, which can be either generalized (affecting the whole body) or partial (affecting specific body regions).



Generalized lipodystrophy



Congenital generalized lipodystrophy (CGL), or Berardinelli-Seip syndrome, is a rare autosomal recessive disorder that is characterized by a near total lack of body adipose tissue. Approximately 250 cases of CGL have been described in the literature. This syndrome is ubiquitous in all geographic regions, with the highest frequency reported in Brazil.



CGL occurs most frequently in instances of parental consanguinity and is diagnosed soon after birth. Despite voracious appetites and accelerated linear growth rates, children with cGl demonstrate markedly reduced subcutaneous adiposity. CGL is also associated with diabetes mellitus, hypertriglyceridemia, hepatic steatosis, cirrhosis, acromegaloid features, and acanthosis nigricans. Cardiomyopathy, mild mental retardation, advanced bone age, cervical spine instability, and muscular weakness have also been reported. Reproductive function is severely impaired in women but usually unaffected in men. Females are commonly present with clitoromegaly, hirsutism, amenorrhea or irregular menstrual cycles, and ovarian cysts. Finally, levels of leptin and adiponectin, hormones produced in adipose tissue, are low in both sexes.



Key Findings

In 2021, the total incident cases of Lipodystrophy in the US were ~1,050 cases, which are anticipated to increase in 2032.

EU4 and the UK, in 2021, accounted for ~1,850 cases of Lipodystrophy, which are anticipated to increase by the year 2032.

Among the EU4 countries, the highest number of cases of Lipodystrophy were found in France, i.e., ~760 cases in the year 2021, which are estimated to increase by the year 2032.

In 2021, the gender-specific cases of Lipodystrophy in the US were ~210 and ~840, for males and females, respectively. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period.

Lipodystrophy Drug Chapters

Lipodystrophy Emerging Drugs

WAYLIVRA (volanesorsen): Ionis Pharmaceuticals



WAYLIVRA (volanesorsen), an antisense oligonucleotide inhibitor of apolipoprotein CIII (apoCIII) mRNA, is being developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals through its subsidiary company, Akcea Therapeutics to treat familial partial lipodystrophy (FPL). Familial partial lipodystrophy (FPL) is a rare genetic disorder characterized by selective, progressive body fat loss (adipose tissue) from various body areas. Individuals with FPL often have reduced subcutaneous fat in the arms and legs, and the head and trunk regions may or may not have fat loss.



Mibavademab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



Mibavademab (REGN 4461) is a leptin receptor (LEPR) agonist antibody developed by Regeneron pharmaceuticals to treat generalized lipodystrophy. The drug is currently in Phase II clinical trials conducted on patients with generalized lipodystrophy and familial partial lipodystrophy.



Empagliflozin: Boehringer Ingelheim



Empagliflozin is an inhibitor of sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2), the transporters primarily responsible for glucose reabsorption in the kidney. It is used clinically as an adjunct to diet and exercise, often in combination with other drug therapies, for managing type 2 diabetes mellitus. Upon oral administration, empagliflozin selectively and potently inhibits SGLT2 in the kidneys, suppressing glucose reabsorption in the proximal tubule. Inhibition of SGLT2 increases urinary glucose excretion by the kidneys, resulting in a reduction of plasma glucose levels in an insulin-independent manner.



Lipodystrophy Market Outlook



Lipodystrophy includes a heterogeneous group of rare diseases characterized by different amounts of adipose tissue loss and several metabolic complications, including hypertriglyceridemia, steatohepatitis, and insulin resistance that may lead to severe morbidity and, sometimes, mortality. Therefore, therapy for lipodystrophy primarily consists of a conventional approach that involves standard treatments of metabolic abnormalities. Because lipodystrophy is heterogeneous, various therapeutic approaches are available, each of which has a different efficacy based on the type of illness and the patient's unique appearance. Lipodystrophy treatment aims to improve both the metabolic issues and pathological alterations in adipose tissue distribution.



The standard clinical treatment of lipodystrophy include lifestyle modification, the use of oral and injectable diabetes medications and insulin (also includes concentrated formulations), lipid-lowering drugs, and other medications to treat complications of lipodystrophy.



Lipodystrophy syndromes are characterized by various and severe metabolic complications, treatment of which is challenging. Since standard therapies often lack sufficient metabolic regulation - leptin replacement therapy with metreleptin, a recombinant leptin analog - is needed. Metreleptin therapy has been approved by the FDA and EMA, respectively, for patients with GL and both GL and PL. Patients with GL commonly benefit from therapy with metreleptin, which is generally used as an adjunct to diet, physical activity, and other standard treatments for metabolic abnormalities. For a subgroup of patients with PL, metreleptin may be a suitable treatment option, while it might not represent an adequate therapy for others. Additional studies on metabolic pathways are necessary for these patients to develop novel therapeutic strategies.



Key Findings

In 2021, the US had the largest Lipodystrophy market size of ~USD 77 million among the 7MM countries.

Among the EU4 countries, France had the highest market size for Lipodystrophy in 2021, i.e., ~USD 26 million.

The lowest market size among EU4 countries was estimated in Italy with ~USD 9 million in 2021.

The market size of Lipodystrophy in the UK was observed to be ~USD 8 million in 2021.

Lipodystrophy Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Lipodystrophy market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Lipodystrophy market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, and reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and allows the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Lipodystrophy Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II and Phase III stage. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers detailed information on collaborations, acquisitions, merger, licensing, and patent details for Lipodystrophy emerging therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario in Lipodystrophy



Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, we consider reimbursement to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs competitive market Intelligence analysis of the Lipodystrophy market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include-SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers a descriptive overview of Lipodystrophy, explaining its procedure, types, indications, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into Lipodystrophy epidemiology and treatment.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Lipodystrophy is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of the Lipodystrophy market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM Lipodystrophy market.

Report Highlights

The robust pipeline with novel MOA and oral ROA, increasing prevalence, and effectiveness of drugs will positively drive the Lipodystrophy market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Lipodystrophy R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition using Lipodystrophy.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Lipodystrophy. The launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Lipodystrophy market.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Lipodystrophy Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Lipodystrophy Pipeline Analysis

Lipodystrophy Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Lipodystrophy Report Key Strengths

11-Year Forecast

The US, EU4, the UK, and Japan Coverage

Lipodystrophy Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Highly Analyzed Market

Lipodystrophy Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

SWOT analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

