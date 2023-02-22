The Global Protein A Resin Market size is expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein A Resin Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By End Use, By Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422619/?utm_source=GNW

It could be utilized for protein complexes, antigens, or immunoprecipitation of proteins. The recombinant protein A ligand is combined with agarose.



The combining is maximized to provide a high tying ability for immunoglobulin. The static tying ability of Protein A Resin is more than 20 mg human IgG/ml fixed resin. The dynamic tying ability varies depending on specific factors like target antibody, flow rate, etc. Protein A is a bacterial cell wall protein distant from Staphylococcus aureus that merges with mammals primarily via the Fc region.



Native protein A has five IgG binding sections and several sections with undetermined roles. Recombinant protein A comprises five high-affinity IgG binding sections with other unnecessary domains detached to decrease nonspecific binding. It includes five immunoglobulin-tying sections, each of which can tie the proteins from several mammal species, most significantly IgG (Immunoglobulin G) by the heavy tie inside the Fc region.



These are the most often utilized affinity resins in biomanufacturing. Increasing emphasis on drug evolution by pharmaceutical & biotechnology and growing investment in synthetic biology industries would drive the market’s growth. The biopharmaceutical businesses are widely utilizing protein-engineered products in its research activities to expand a wide variety of protein-based drugs.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Progress of drug discovery & therapeutics needs proper understanding and analysis of the role and structure of protein resins in combating SARS-CoV-2 virus. Altough, the enforced lockdown, the closing of the research institutions became an obstruction to the research analysis. Moreover, several planned measures have been enforced by leading players to develop mAbs to treat COVID-19 patients. Thus, biotechnology & biopharmaceutical businesses are also involved in mergers & collaboration for the growth of vaccines used in treating COVID-19 patients. As protein A resin is needed for purification of antibodies, the increasing production of mAb as a measure to tackle pandemic is predicted to positively affect the market in the pandemic period.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing demand for medicinal antibodies



Chromatography is a crucial measure in the purification of mAbs (monoclonal antibodies). Consequently, there has been an immense demand for monoclonal antibodies in oncology and other medicinal sectors, comprising autoimmune, inflammatory and neurological diseases. Due to this, nearly all significant pharmaceutical businesses are concentrating on the research & development of medicinal antibodies. The increasing demand for medicinal antibodies has significantly accelerated the growth of the protein A resin market.



Growing number of CMOS & CROS



A growing number of CMOs & CROs are providing their facilities to pharmaceutical industries worldwide. This is anticipated to offer potential development chances to protein A resin producers throughout the predicted period. Pharmaceutical businesses are progressively depending on contract producers in several research fields to attain essential needs, like cost reduction and specialized competencies. The pharmaceutical CMOs have accomplished robust development in recent years, and this tendency is anticipated to pursue in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the growing pressure from various governments to decrease healthcare rates and decrease R&D efficiency has forced the main pharmaceutical manufacturers to depend on CMOs. This serves as an important factor for the growth of the protein A resins market.



Market Restraining Factors



High cost associated with resins



Protein A resin’s cost is about 5 to 10 times higher than any other resin. Although no other method could attain a purification degree as high as protein A resins, their high cost makes customers seek alternatives. A few methods offer an acceptable degree of purification that comprises both non-chromatography and chromatography techniques. PEG (polyethylene glycol) precipitation & mAb crystallization are being researched as other methods for protein A chromatography. The influence of this preventing factor is more apparent in developing markets like Latin America and the Asia Pacific. This may result in the growth of protein A resin market over the course of projection period.



Type Outlook



Based on the type, the protein A resin market is divided into natural and recombinant. In 2021, the natural segment garnered a significant revenue share in the protein A resin market. For the purification of mAbs, the bacterial cell of the staphylococcus aureus species is derived and acquired. Besides, natural protein A resins have various uses in biomedical research for affinity chromatography, vaccine & therapeutics production and antibody purification. Furthermore, the sector is predicted to expand because of its capability to reduce the ligand draining procedure and stability issues with traditional natural protein A resins.



Product Type Outlook



On the basis of product type, the protein A resin market is classified into agarose-based protein A, glass/silica-based protein A and organic polymer-based protein A. In 2021, the organic polymer-based protein A segment registered a substantial revenue share in the protein A resin market. This is credited to its large and fast molecule detachment effects. In addition, they have high biodegradability & biocompatibility, comprising a wide variety of usages in biosensors, imaging, bio-separation and drug delivery.



Application Outlook



By application type, the protein A resin market is bifurcated into antibody purification and immunoprecipitation. In 2021, the antibody purification segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the protein A resin market. There has been a consistent demand for mAbs for research, industrial purpose, and therapeutic production. Antibody purification involves the enrichment and isolation of antibodies from ascites fluids, cell culture supernatant of mAbs and polyclonal Abs.



End-Use Outlook



Based on the end-use type, the protein A resin market is classified into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, academic research institutes and others. In 2021, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment held the highest revenue share in the protein A resin market. The growing usage of protein A resins in mAbs, drug discovery, therapeutics and vaccine production processes in biopharmaceutical production, and the increasing utilization of constant production procedures are factors responsible for protein A resin.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the protein A resin market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the protein A resin market by generating the largest revenue share. This is because of the growing demand for protein-based remedies for curing contagious diseases and the increasing amount of FDA-approved biotechnology and pharmaceutical businesses in this region. Furthermore, there is a growth in the number of mergers, acquisitions and collaborations between the main players that drive the market’s growth.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare), Repligen Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck Millipore (Merck Group), Genscript Biotech Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Abcam plc, and Novasep Holdings SAS (Azulis Capital).



Strategies Deployed in Protein A Resin Market



Nov-2022: Repligen Corporation extended its partnership with Purolite, an Ecolab Company, for the development and manufacturing of affinity ligands. Through this partnership extension, Repligen Corporation would expand its product line which goes well with the Proteins strategy and helps the acceleration in market adoption of the Praesto affinity resin portfolio.



Jun-2022: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched EconoFit Low-Pressure Prepacked Chromatography Column Packs. This new product would help resin screening experiments in the development of protein purification workflows. Additionally, Bio-Rad’s range of EconoFit Columns delivers a broad selection of resins in a pre-packed format, allowing customers to simply screen resins and choose the optimal chemistry for different target molecules. Columns are available in 1 ml and 5 ml sizes.



Oct-2021: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc unveiled the Thermo Scientific HyPeak chromatography system. It is the first single-use chromatography system for bioprocessing proposed by the company, with key applications in vaccine development and therapeutic protein. Other features include zero dead-leg and a ring flush valve manifold.



Sep-2021: Repligen Corporation took over Avitide Inc., a company that discovers, and supplies custom and catalog biopharmaceutical affinity purification solutions to the biopharmaceutical industry. Through this acquisition, Repligen Corporation would be able to strengthen and extends its ligand discovery and development capabilities.



Sep-2021: PerkinElmer, Inc., acquired BioLegend, a global developer, and manufacturer of antibodies and reagents used in biomedical research. Through this acquisition, PerkinElmer, Inc would improve its leading reagents suit and this would enable PerkinElmer to innovate and develop science for its customers.



Jun-2021: Repligen Corporation acquired Polymem S.A., a leading industry expert in the development and manufacture of hollow fiber membranes and modules. Under this acquisition, Repligen Corporation would be able to extend its module production capabilities and hollow fibre membrane which further adds core R&D, production expertise, and engineering in hollow fibre technology for both bioprocessing and industrial markets.



Aug-2018: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., unveiled the CHT Ceramic Hydroxyapatite XT Media and Nuvia HP-Q Resin, which are the two new chromatography media for process protein purification. CHT XT delivers high-resolution and efficient single-step clearance of aggregates and other impurities such as dsDNA, HCP, and leached Protein A. On the other hand, Nuvia HP-Q Anion Exchange Resin can be used for downstream purification of large molecules such as high molecular weight (HMW) plasma proteins viruses, IgA and IgM, PEGylated proteins, and VLPs.



