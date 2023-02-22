Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Vulnerability Management, Software Supply Chain, Cloud Security, MDR Security, Security Models and Zero-Trust Security" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This edition of the Cyber Security Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) covers innovations related to emerging cyber security solutions. These include Vulnerability Management, Software Supply Chain Security, Cloud Security, MDR Security, Identity Verification, Security Models and Zero-Trust Security. The identified innovations can help companies to handle threats, data breaches, phishing attacks and defend against modern attacks residing within hybrid IT infrastructure, dark-web and various other network layers.

Cyber Security TOE's mission is to investigate new and emerging developments that aim to protect the network infrastructure and the resources operating in the network. The TOE offers strategic insights that would help identify new business opportunities and enhance technology portfolio decisions by assessing new developments and product launches in: anti-spam, anti-virus, phishing, identity management, disaster recovery, firewalls, virtual private networks, end-point security, content filtering, Web application security, authentication and access control, intrusion prevention and detection systems, encryption algorithms, cryptographic techniques, and pattern recognition systems for network security. Highlights of this service include technology roadmapping of network security technologies; IP portfolio analysis; information on funding and investment opportunities; evaluation of commercial opportunities from technology developments; technology assessment; analysis of technology accelerators and challenges and many more.

The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more. Our global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, we also closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations In Vulnerability Management, Software Supply Chain, Cloud Security, MDR Security, and Zero-trust Security

Greater Security for Software Supply Chains

Value Proposition - Chainguard

Investor Dashboard - Chainguard

Gaining a Better View of the Attack Surface

Value Proposition - Qualys

Investor Dashboard - Qualys

Multi-Cloud Networking and Security Platform for Enterprise Cloud Management

Aviatrix's Value Proposition

Aviatrix - Investor Dashboard

Next-generation MDR Cybersecurity for Threat Identification

Proficio's Value Proposition

Proficio - Investor Dashboard

Home Cybersecurity for ID Theft and Malware

Aura's Value Proposition

Aura: Investor Dashboard

Cloud Data Protection for Efficient Business Operations

Dig Security's Value Proposition

Dig Security - Investor Dashboard

Identity Verification and Biometric Authentication Platform for Identity Management

Incode's Value Proposition

Incode - Investor Dashboard

Automated Threat Modeling Platform to Design Secure Architectures

IriusRisk's Value Proposition

IriusRisk - Investor Dashboard

Automated and Security Testing Platform for Mobile Applications

NowSecure's Value Proposition

NowSecure - Investor Dashboard

Zero-trust-based Operational Technology (OT) Security Platform to Protect OT Assets Throughout the Data Life Cycle

TXOne - Value Proposition

TXOne - Investor Dashboard

2. Key Contacts

3. Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aviatrix

Dig Security

Incode

IriusRisk

NowSecure

Proficio

TXOne

