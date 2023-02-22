Global Secure Digital Card Market Is Expected to Reach $13 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global secure digital card market was estimated at $8.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $13 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $8.8 Billion Market Size in 2031 $13 Billion CAGR 4.3% No. of Pages in Report 193 Segments Covered Size, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in technological advancements Rise in need for surveillance video cameras Restraints Widespread use of SD memory cards is the declining average selling prices (ASP) of NAND-based flash memory goods. Opportunities Surge in adoption of IoT devices

Covid-19 Scenario-

Several restrictions on construction activities during the pandemic impacted the global secure digital card market negatively.

The disrupted supply chain across the world hampered the electronics and consumer electronics sectors negatively, which had a negative impact on the global secure digital card market, especially during the initial phase. Also, lack of availability of skilled professionals to develop secure digital card solutions worsened the scenario even more.

However, as the global situation has recovered, the market has now got back on track.



The global secure digital card market is analyzed across size, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.



By size, the micro-SD card segment contributed nearly half of the global secure digital card market share in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment, simultaneously, would display the fastest CAGR of 4.85% throughout the forecast period.



By application, the digital camera segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global secure digital card market revenue. The same segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period.



By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global secure digital card market. On the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.16% from 2022 to 2031.



The key market players analyzed in the global secure digital card market report include Sandisk Corporation, Transcend Information, ADATA Technology Co., Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Micron Technology Inc, Kingston Technology and PNY Technology Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.



Secure Digital Card Market Report Highlights:

Size

Micro SD Card

SD Card

Mini SD Card

Application

Digital Cameras

Tablets

Mobile Phones

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

