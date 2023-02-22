D-psicose Market is Projected to Hit USD 412.5 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 26.6% from 2022-2028; Huge Demand for Natural and Low-Calorie Sweeteners among Health Conscious Population to Boost Market Growth

Westford USA, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America dominates the D-psicose market due to the rising demand for sugar substitutes and the popularity of functional food products. The high prevalence of diabetes and obesity in the region has also contributed to the market's growth. Moreover, the changing lifestyles and the increasing adoption of clean-label products across the globe have become significant factors in driving the strong market growth rate. Consumers are becoming health-conscious and seeking healthier alternatives to traditional sweeteners. As a result, the demand for low-calorie sweeteners has increased significantly, which has positively impacted the growth of the global market.

SkyQuest's research report has highlighted the alarming increase in adults living with diabetes. In 2021, approximately 530 million adults were living with diabetes, and this is projected to rise to over 640 million by 2030. This projection indicates that the prevalence of diabetes is rapidly increasing, which will eventually help to grow the D-psicose market.

D-Psicose is a naturally occurring monosaccharide sugar found in some fruits and vegetables in small quantities. It is a rare sugar that tastes almost identical to traditional table sugar but has a much lower calorie count, making it an ideal substitute for those looking to reduce their calorie intake. In addition to its effect on blood sugar, D-Psicose has anti-inflammatory properties, making it an excellent option for those suffering from chronic inflammation.

Food Segment to Register Significant Growth Thanks to Rising Usage of Low-Calorie Sweeteners in the Food and Beverage Products

In the D-psicose market, the food segment was the largest application segment in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2028. The increasing consumer preference for healthier food products and changing patterns of food consumption globally are significant factors predicted to drive the growth of the food segment market in the coming years. SkyQuest's research has revealed concerning insights about the global obesity epidemic. In 2021, around 37% of adults worldwide were overweight, and 12% were classified as obese. These figures indicate a significant increase in the prevalence of obesity, which has become a major public health concern worldwide. The food industry has recognized the potential of D-psicose as a sugar substitute, and it is being used extensively in producing baked goods, confectionery, dairy products, and beverages.

The D-psicose market is expanding globally, with North America and Europe leading the way regarding market share. In 2021, North America dominated the market, and the region is expected to maintain its position in the coming years. This is due to the region's growing focus on health and wellness and its early adoption of highly advanced production technologies. In addition, Europe also held a significant share of the market in 2021. Such growth in the region can be attributed to several factors, including the rising rates of obesity and diabetes, the growing importance of health and wellness, the well-established food and beverage sector, and the high demand for sugar-free products.

Syrup Segment to Drive Tremendous Sales owing to Increasing Preference for Syrup as a Healthier Alternative to Traditional High-Calorie Sweeteners

In the D-psicose market, the syrup segment is expected to hold a significant revenue share from 2022 to 2028. It is driven by the ease of mixing with many other ingredients, the longer lifespan of the product, and growing efforts by large market manufacturers to enhance and develop syrups. Moreover, the syrup form of D-psicose allows for greater flexibility in recipe formulation, as it can be easily adjusted to achieve the desired level of sweetness and consistency.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to experience swift growth in the D-psicose market by 2028. Such growth trend can be attributed to several factors, including the rising number of people suffering from obesity and diabetes, increasing concerns regarding health issues, and a strong trend toward healthy food ingredients in the region. As consumers become more health conscious, they seek healthier alternatives to traditional sweeteners, driving the demand for D-psicose in the region. In addition, consumers in the region are increasingly focused on healthy eating and are looking for natural, organic, and healthy food ingredients.

SkyQuest's analysis of the D-psicose market using Porter's Five Forces model offers valuable insights into the industry's competitive landscape. This analysis helps businesses understand the market dynamics, identify key growth opportunities, and distinguish themselves from their competitors. By assessing the competitive landscape, businesses can differentiate themselves from their competitors and find new opportunities to innovate and grow.

Key Developments in D-psicose Market

Tate & Lyle, a renowned liquid and crystalline allulose manufacturer, has recently announced that it is expanding its supply capacity to meet the growing consumer demand globally. The company plans to increase its production of allulose, a low-calorie sweetener that has gained immense popularity among health-conscious consumers. Tate & Lyle has been at the forefront of producing allulose, and its decision to expand its supply capacity is a testament to the growing demand for this low-calorie sweetener.

General Mills, one of the leading food manufacturers, has recently launched a new brand product called Good Measure. This innovative line of snacks is designed to cater to the growing demand for healthier snacking options. Good Measure is a range of low-calorie bars in three delectable flavors - Almond & Dark Chocolate, Peanut & Dark Chocolate, and Blueberry & Almond. As a result, the demand for healthy snacking options has increased, making many people health-conscious.

General Mills, one of the largest food companies in the world, launched a new low-calorie snack brand called Good Measure. The brand aims to provide consumers with healthier snack options that are both delicious and nutritious. With the increasing concern over health and wellness, Good Measure aims to offer low-calorie snack options to satisfy consumers' cravings while helping them maintain a healthy lifestyle. Good Measure snacks come in various flavors, from sweet to savory, making them perfect for every taste bud.

