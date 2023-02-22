North America Sweetened Condensed Milk Market to Hit Sales Revenue of $2,560.36 Million by 2031 | Nestle Captures 38% Market Share, Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America sweetened condensed milk market is expected to reach USD 2560.36 million by 2031 from 2038.80 million in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% between 2023 and 2031.

One significant factor driving the trend is the rising popularity of home cooking and baking, which has been further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. With more people staying at home and looking for ways to pass the time, there has been a corresponding increase in the demand for baking and cooking ingredients, including sweetened condensed milk. Moreover, the growing interest in international cuisine has also contributed to the demand for sweetened condensed milk market. As consumers become more adventurous with their culinary preferences, they are exploring the use of new ingredients in their recipes. Sweetened condensed milk is a popular ingredient in many international cuisines, including Latin American and Asian dishes, which has further fueled the demand for the ingredient.



The rise of social media has also played a significant role in the increasing demand for sweetened condensed milk. With food bloggers and influencers sharing their recipes and creations on platforms like Instagram and Pinterest, more people are becoming aware of the versatility and unique taste of sweetened condensed milk. The ingredient is used in a wide range of recipes, including classic desserts like key lime pie and fudge, as well as savory dishes like sauces and marinades.

In addition, sweetened condensed milk is perceived as a high-quality, premium ingredient that can enhance the taste and texture of a recipe. Its thick, creamy texture and rich, sweet flavor make it a favorite among bakers and cooks alike, and its long shelf life has also contributed to its popularity.

Widening Gap of Demand and Supply in North America Sweetened Condensed Milk Market

Demand for sweetened condensed milk in North America has been steadily increasing, driven by its convenience, affordability, flavor, long shelf life, and nutritional value. This has resulted in increased demand for the product, which is currently outpacing the supply. The limited availability of raw ingredients and processing facilities has resulted in a shortage of sweetened condensed milk in the region.

Additionally, the increased demand for the product has driven up its price, as manufacturers are unable to keep up with the demand. This has led to a rise in the cost of the product, which has further limited its availability.

In order to address the shortage in North America sweetened condensed milk market, manufacturers have taken steps to increase production. This includes increasing the number of production facilities, expanding existing facilities, and investing in new technologies and processes to improve efficiency. Additionally, manufacturers have also increased their sourcing of raw ingredients in order to ensure the continued availability of the product.

In short, the demand for sweetened condensed milk in North America is currently outstripping the supply, resulting in a shortage and a rise in the cost of the product. Manufacturers are taking steps to address this by increasing production and sourcing more raw ingredients, but it remains to be seen whether these efforts will be enough to meet the growing demand.

By Type, Skimmed Evaporated Segment to Generate More than 60% Revenue of the North America Sweetened Condensed Milk Market

According to the US Department of Agriculture, the US consumed over 4.6 billion pounds of sweetened condensed milk in 2020. This is a 6% increase from the 4.3 billion pounds consumed in 2019. The demand for skimmed evaporated sweetened condensed milk in North America is on the rise due to a number of factors. The confectionary industry has seen an expansion in recent years, resulting in a greater demand for desserts and other sweetened products. Additionally, the availability of animal milk and advances in formula technology have contributed to the growing demand for sweetened condensed milk. Furthermore, the drought in South America has caused a good balance with current demand. Finally, the availability of alternatives such as maple syrup and evaporated milk, as well as society's increasingly positive view of wet nursing, have also helped drive the demand for sweetened condensed milk in North America. All of these factors have combined to make sweetened condensed milk a popular and profitable product in the region.

Supermarkets are the Most Popular Sales Channel in North America Sweetened Condensed Milk Market

Supermarket and hypermarket stores are the largest sales channel for sweetened condensed milk in North America. According to market analysis, the sweetened condensed milk market is expected to grow at a 3.1% CAGR, with the convenience stores, food and beverage outlets, and online platforms being the other major sales channels. In the past decade, sales growth among large grocery chains in the U.S. and North America has been on the rise, with the dairy sector contributing approximately 1.9% of the total US GHG emissions. With the advent of the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point and FDA Food Code, the production and sale of sweetened condensed milk has been further regulated, with brands such as Nestlé, Nasoya, Wildwood, and Azumaya leading the market.

Top 6 Players Capture More than 52% Revenue Share of North America Sweetened Condensed Milk Market | Nestle to keeps its Dominance Intact in the Years to Come

According to the latest market research conducted by Astute Analytica, a leading market research company, Nestle holds the highest market share of approximately 38% in the industry. The cumulative market share of the top six players, including Nestle, is close to 52.3%, indicating a highly concentrated market.

The high market concentration is likely to pose challenges for new entrants, given the significant economies of scale required to compete with the major players. However, the intense competition among the major players is expected to drive innovation, quality improvements, and marketing strategies that can benefit consumers.

Nestle has been able to maintain its strong foothold in the sweetened condensed milk market by continuously innovating and providing a range of products that cater to the varying needs of its customers. The company recently launched its Nesquik Sweetened Condensed Milk, which provides an alternative to regular milk, as well as a range of other product offerings. Nestle also has a wide distribution network across the region, helping to ensure that customers have easy access to its products.

The other major players in the North American sweetened condensed milk market have adopted various strategies to stay competitive in the market. These include product innovations, effective branding & marketing campaigns, expanding their product portfolios, and establishing strategic partnerships. For example, Fraser and Neave has recently introduced its new range of condensed milk products which includes low-fat and flavored versions. Friesland Campina has also invested heavily in research and development activities to develop exciting new products such as their Vanilla Flavored Milk and Chocolate Flavored Milk.

The highly consolidated nature of the North American sweetened condensed milk market makes it difficult for any new players to enter the market. However, there is still potential for smaller companies to gain a foothold in the market if they can provide innovative solutions that meet customer needs.

