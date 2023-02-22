Enteral Syringes Global Market Report 2022: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Lifestyle Disorders Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enteral Syringes Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Enteral syringe market to exhibit dynamic growth during the forecast period



The global enteral syringe market is expanding, expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%. Globally, the rising prevalence of chronic illness and numerous lifestyle disorders will drive the overall growth of the market. Enteral syringes deliver nutritional therapy or medications to different age groups including pediatrics, and adult patients.

Enteral syringes are available in different sizes ranging from 1ml to 60 ml and are generally used for patients in hospitals/clinics, and home care. Globally increasing neonatal admissions, gastrointestinal diseases, cancer, malnutrition and overall management of treatment for various diseases are major factors driving the overall growth of the enteral syringes market.



Single-use enteral syringes expected to register higher growth by the end of 2030



New ENFit ISO standard single use enteral syringes are gaining traction, developed to deliver enteral feeds, liquid medications or nutrition safely to neonatal, and adult patients. Enteral syringes (single use/reusable) now comes with ENFit compatibility with a standard purple color, differentiating from other IV feeding systems.

Low dose syringes also come with female ENFit connection. Top manufacturers now comply with ENFit standard design (new ISO80369 standard) are receiving FDA clearance. The safety systems are also friendly with all other enteral feeding devices used within the clinics/hospital and home care settings for smooth transition.



Oncology segment to witness a significant CAGR



Increasing prevalence of cancer, chronic diseases, and growing number of hospital admissions for various lifestyle diseases in the neonatal as well as adult population will enhance the growth of the market. In 2020, as per the statistics by International Agency for Research on Cancer (WHO), more than 18 million new cases were registered globally for cancer.

Moreover, increasing admissions in the NICU segment on a global scale will drive the growth globally. Enhanced applications for enteral delivery, medicines, and nutritional content in the neonatal and paediatric segment will further spur revenue growth during the forecast period.



Increased research and development with strong product pipelines in the developed regions



Major players in the enteral syringe market are Cardinal Health Inc., Merit Medical Systems Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Vygon S.A., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Retractable Technologies Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Kentec Medical, Inc., Miktell Ltd., Thermo Fischer, Inc. and others. Novel product launches with higher patient safety and compatibility (for all age groups), partnerships, new technology expansion in developing nations and improved R&D on enteral syringes will further drive the overall market growth. For e.g. In Aug 2016, NeoMed. Inc. and Medtronic plc received the U.S FDA 510(k) clearance for low dose tip ENFit syringes. FDA 510(k) clearance permits both techniques, enteral and direct oral administration.



Market Segmentation

Product

Single Use ESs

Home Use ESs

Catheter Syringes

Application

Oncology

Malnutrition

Neurological Disease

GI related Disease

Other (Diabetes, Hyper metabolism)

Age Group

Neonates and Pediatric

Adults

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Enteral Syringes market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Enteral Syringes market?

Which is the largest regional market for Enteral Syringes market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Enteral Syringes market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Enteral Syringes market worldwide?

Companies Mentioned

Cardinal Health Inc.

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Vygon S.A.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Retractable Technologies Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Kentec Medical Inc.

Miktell Ltd.

Thermo Fischer Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2l7rxx-syringes?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.