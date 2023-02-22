The Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market size is expected to reach $18.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Business, By End Use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422592/?utm_source=GNW

Several pharmaceutical products are highly temperature sensitive and can be exposed to too high or too low-temperature environments. Therefore, high preventive measures are required to maintain the relevant temperature. The shipment of small parcels by road in a temperature-controlled manner is costly. In this situation, passive packaging can be the right solution to be adopted.



Passive temperature controlled packaging mainly uses small boxes to pallet size and also in containers. The time till when the product is considered to be at adequate temperature depends on specifications such as type of box used, quantity & type of coolant used. . The coolants utilized while packaging consists of water, dry ice, vacuum insulation panels and PCM (Phase Change Material). The ideal temperature range of passive temperature controlled packaging is between -70 and +25 degrees Celsius.



The supplier of the passive temperature controlled packaging tests the process and provides confirmation before serving out in the market. The suppliers also provide a report that consists of details regarding the performance of passive temperature controlled packaging in various situations. Consumers must ensure the packaging by themselves and validate it for use.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outspread of COVID-19 has adversely impacted the livelihood and economy of world. Lockdowns were imposed across the affected nations as a preventive measure to control the spread of the virus. The implemented restrictions along with the lockdowns severely affected trade, economy, and finance across the world by disrupting the supply chains. A considerable amount of reduction has been seen in the manufacturing of temperature-controlled packaging systems during the pandemic period. The increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry for the delivery of various sensitive products such as COVID-19 vaccines and blood supported the rapid recovery of the passive temperature-controlled packaging market.



Market Growth Factor



Passive packaging technologies can be reused



Passive temperature controlled packaging can also be reused, which is one of the major reasons resulting in increased demand for these systems. With few changes and improvements in the passive temperature-controlled packaging, it provides with reverse logistic capabilities. This provides the opportunity to the supplier to repack and redistribute products. Presently, several reasons have made manufacturers use reusable containers for commercial benefits. The unique ability of reusability offered by the passive temperature controlled packaging is anticipated to support then market growth during the projected period.



Rising demand for transportation of biosimilars



Vaccines, blood, blood elements, cells, allergens, genes, tissue, and recombinant protein are examples of biosimilar products. Globally, the burden of chronic diseases has increased. The ageing population and shifting lifestyles of the people can be partly blamed for the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Some of the most prevalent chronic diseases include diabetes, hypertension, stroke, respiratory and oral illnesses, obesity, arthritis, and cancer. The treatment of cancer and rheumatoid arthritis with biosimilar monoclonal antibodies is widely employed.



Market Restraining Factor



Lack of infrastructure for shipment of temperature sensitive products



The major problem faced by the market is the improper knowledge of customs personals for temperature-sensitive products. The delay in the shipment of the products by the custom and the opening & checking of the products that may cause temperature disturbance surges the chances of damaging temperature-sensitive products. Furthermore, the government regulation for compliance of products changes from nation to nation.



Product Type Outlook



On the basis of product type, the passive temperature controlled packaging market is segmented into insulated shippers and insulated containers. In 2021, the insulated containers segment dominated the passive temperature-controlled packaging market with maximum revenue share. Various medicines and medical products need a specific temperature for availability. The insulated container is ideal for maintaining the temperature of the sensitive products.



Business Outlook



Based on business, the passive temperature controlled packaging market is fragmented into warehousing and transportation. In 2021, the warehousing segment covered a substantial revenue share in the passive temperature-controlled packaging market. The warehousing process includes the maintenance of the required temperature of temperature-sensitive items as advised by the manufacturer. While warehousing, it is necessary to measure and track that equipment should be calibrated and tested at a particular time interval.



End Use Outlook



By end user, the passive temperature controlled packaging market is classified into food & beverages and pharmaceuticals. In 2021, the food & beverages segment accounted the largest revenue share in the passive temperature-controlled packaging market. The food & beverage industry produces a lot of perishable products that are highly temperature sensitive, for example, ice creams, beverages, fruits, and others. Transportation of these items needs a passive temperature-controlled packaging solution that helps to avoid spoilage of these items.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the passive temperature controlled packaging market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the Asia Pacific region witnessed the largest revenue share in the passive temperature controlled packaging market. The continuously rising population in the regional countries is further increasing the demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products and food & beverages. Additionally, the availability of the key providers of passive temperature packaging solutions and the growing use of these solution for a variety of food & beverage is resulting in the growth of regional market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Sonoco Products Company, Deutsche Post DHL Group (The Deutsche Post AG), FedEx Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cold Chain Technologies (Aurora Capital Partners), Csafe Global (Softbox Systems), Sofrigam S.A., Atlas Roofing Corporation (Atlas Molded Products) (Hood Companies, Inc.), Intelsius (DGP Group) and Peli BioThermal Limited (Pelican Products, Inc.)



Strategies Deployed in Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market



Jan-2022: Sonoco acquired Ball Metalpack, a leading manufacturer of sustainable metal packaging for food and household products in North America. The acquisition aimed at Sonoco’s largest Consumer Packaging franchise, which is an iconic global Paper Cans and Closures business. Additionally, this acquisition would expand Sonoco’s established sustainable packaging portfolio to involve metal packaging, which is among the world’s top circular economy-adapted products.



Dec-2021: CSafe Global completed the acquisition of Softbox Systems, a company engaged in offering passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions. Under this acquisition, both companies would offer a complete portfolio of thermal shipping solutions and become a single shop for all pharmaceutical cold chain shipping requirements. Additionally, this acquisition would strengthen CSafe’s passive product offerings.



Jun-2021: Cold Chain Technologies expanded its global footprints in the Latin America market with the establishment in locations in Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, and Brazil. Through this expansion, the company would ensure the delivery of top-class services & products along with improving its in-region operational capabilities to enable further growth.



Mar-2021: Cold Chain Technologies formed a partnership with Cloudleaf, the leader in next-generation digital supply chain solutions. This partnership aimed to release Cold Chain Technologies Smart Solutions. This new offering is based on Cloudleaf’s Digital Visibility Platform, which would help in turning real-time, holistic, and actionable insights into the location & circumstance of temperature-sensitive drugs & biologics that include the transportation of COVID-19 vaccines in Cold Chain Technologies’ thermal shipping containers.



Feb-2021: Sofrigam S.A. came into partnership with Logmore, a company engaged in enhancing logistics quality by connecting cloud platforms and QR data loggers. Through this partnership, both companies would aim to offer added security for the immediate transport of ultra-temperature sensitive vaccines.



Jul-2020: Deutsche Post DHL Group opened a new temperature-controlled facility in India. This new facility would address the increasing demand for reliable temperature-controlled transportation from departure to arrival. Additionally, this facility would address the intricate need of all healthcare and life science shipments.



Nov-2019: CSafe introduced AcuTemp Plus Series, the latest solution for temperature-controlled packaging. This launch would broaden CSafe’s passive packaging portfolio to address the cold chain requirements of clinical trials, cell and gene therapies, and commercial pharma. Moreover, the product signifies the new development in reusable VIP passive packaging, offering a comprehensive cold chain solution.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product Type



• Insulated Containers



• Insulated Shipper



By Business



• Transportation



• Warehousing



By End Use



• Food & Beverages



• Pharmaceuticals



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Sonoco Products Company



• Deutsche Post DHL Group (The Deutsche Post AG)



• FedEx Corporation



• AmerisourceBergen Corporation



• Cold Chain Technologies (Aurora Capital Partners)



• Csafe Global (Softbox Systems)



• Sofrigam S.A.



• Atlas Roofing Corporation (Atlas Molded Products) (Hood Companies, Inc.)



• Intelsius (DGP Group)



• Peli BioThermal Limited (Pelican Products, Inc.)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422592/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________