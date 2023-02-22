BFSI Business Intelligence Market Size & Revenue by 2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types & Applications | Business Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue Analysis Forecast Research

Pune, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BFSI Business Intelligence Market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarizes the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Report also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and estimate the overall development of the global BFSI Business Intelligence market during 2023-2028.

BFSI Business Intelligence market analyze sales, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Global BFSI Business Intelligence Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Analytics Software

SAAS (software as a service)

Others

Applications: -

Banking

Financial Services

Insurance

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Microsoft Power BI

Tableau

Tibco Spotfire

Domo

BankBI LTD

Rishabh Software

InetSoft

Speridian Group

Oracle

Sisense Inc

Comarch SA

TOC of BFSI Business Intelligence Market Research Report: -

1 Study Coverage

1.1 BFSI Business Intelligence Revenue in BFSI Business Intelligence Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global BFSI Business Intelligence Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global BFSI Business Intelligence Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global BFSI Business Intelligence Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 BFSI Business Intelligence Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States BFSI Business Intelligence in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of BFSI Business Intelligence Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 BFSI Business Intelligence Market Dynamics

1.4.1 BFSI Business Intelligence Industry Trends

1.4.2 BFSI Business Intelligence Market Drivers

1.4.3 BFSI Business Intelligence Market Challenges

1.4.4 BFSI Business Intelligence Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 BFSI Business Intelligence by Type

2.1 BFSI Business Intelligence Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Analytics Software

2.1.2 SAAS (software as a service)

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global BFSI Business Intelligence Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global BFSI Business Intelligence Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States BFSI Business Intelligence Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States BFSI Business Intelligence Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 BFSI Business Intelligence by Application

3.1 BFSI Business Intelligence Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Banking

3.1.2 Financial Services

3.1.3 Insurance

3.2 Global BFSI Business Intelligence Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global BFSI Business Intelligence Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States BFSI Business Intelligence Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States BFSI Business Intelligence Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global BFSI Business Intelligence Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global BFSI Business Intelligence Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global BFSI Business Intelligence Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global BFSI Business Intelligence Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global BFSI Business Intelligence Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 BFSI Business Intelligence Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of BFSI Business Intelligence in 2021

4.2.3 Global BFSI Business Intelligence Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global BFSI Business Intelligence Headquarters, Revenue in BFSI Business Intelligence Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global BFSI Business Intelligence Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global BFSI Business Intelligence Companies Revenue in BFSI Business Intelligence Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into BFSI Business Intelligence Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States BFSI Business Intelligence Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top BFSI Business Intelligence Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States BFSI Business Intelligence Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global BFSI Business Intelligence Market Size by Region

5.1 Global BFSI Business Intelligence Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global BFSI Business Intelligence Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global BFSI Business Intelligence Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global BFSI Business Intelligence Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

.......................Continued

