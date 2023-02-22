Aesthetic Equipment Market Size Growing at 9.8% CAGR Set to Reach USD 39 Billion By 2032

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aesthetic Equipment Market Size accounted for USD 14 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 39 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032.



Aesthetic Equipment Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

The market growth is driven by various factors, including the growing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, increasing awareness about the benefits of aesthetic treatments, and the rising disposable income of people.

Geographically, North America is the largest market for aesthetic equipment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The market growth in North America is mainly driven by the high adoption of aesthetic treatments and the presence of a large number of aesthetic clinics and medical spas.

The global aesthetic equipment market is highly competitive, with several key players, including Alma Lasers, Cutera Inc., Cynosure Inc., Hologic Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Syneron Medical Ltd., and Venus Concept Ltd.

The most popular aesthetic treatments using equipment include laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation, body contouring, and tattoo removal.

Aesthetic Equipment Market Report Coverage:

Market Aesthetic Equipment Market Aesthetic Equipment Market Size 2022 USD 14 Billion Aesthetic Equipment Market Forecast 2032 USD 39 Billion Aesthetic Equipment Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 9.8% Aesthetic Equipment Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Aesthetic Equipment Market Base Year 2022 Aesthetic Equipment Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By End User, And By Geography Aesthetic Equipment Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Allergan plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Hologic, Inc., SYNERON MEDICAL LTD, MERZ PHARMA GMBH & CO. KGAA, LUMENIS LTD, Sientra Inc, and VALEANT PHARMACEUTICAL INTERNATIONAL, INC Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Aesthetic Equipment Market Overview:

The Aesthetic Equipment Market is a thriving industry that provides various equipment and devices used in medical aesthetics. These devices are used to enhance the appearance of individuals through minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. Aesthetic equipment has diverse and unique applications, including laser and energy-based devices, facial aesthetic devices, body contouring devices, and others. These devices are used to perform popular treatments such as laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation, body contouring, and tattoo removal.

The market is mainly driven by the growing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, increasing awareness about the benefits of aesthetic treatments, and the rising disposable income of people. Geographically, North America is the largest market for aesthetic equipment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The global aesthetic equipment market is highly competitive, with several key players such as Alma Lasers, Cutera Inc., Cynosure Inc., Hologic Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Syneron Medical Ltd., and Venus Concept Ltd. These players offer a wide range of aesthetic equipment and devices that cater to the diverse needs of individuals seeking aesthetic treatments.

The Aesthetic Equipment Market is a rapidly growing industry with diverse and unique applications. The market is expected to continue to grow due to the increasing demand for aesthetic treatments and the rising disposable income of people. With the presence of key players offering a wide range of equipment, individuals seeking aesthetic treatments can be assured of finding the right equipment to meet their needs.

Trends in the Aesthetic Equipment Market:

Personalized Aesthetic Treatments: Aesthetic equipment manufacturers are developing devices that offer personalized treatments based on a person's skin type and individual needs.

Non-Surgical Rhinoplasty: The use of fillers and thread lifts for nose reshaping is becoming increasingly popular, providing a non-invasive alternative to traditional rhinoplasty.

Combination Treatments: Aesthetic clinics are combining different treatments to create custom treatment plans, providing better results for patients.

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP): PRP is becoming a popular treatment for hair loss and skin rejuvenation, with the use of PRP kits and devices becoming increasingly common.

Cryolipolysis for Double Chin Reduction: The use of cryolipolysis for reducing fat in the double chin area is gaining popularity, with various devices being developed for this purpose.

Hand Rejuvenation: The use of fillers and lasers for hand rejuvenation is gaining popularity, providing a more youthful appearance to the hands.

Ultrasound for Skin Tightening: Ultrasound devices are being developed for skin tightening, providing a non-invasive alternative to surgical procedures.

Radiofrequency for Cellulite Reduction: The use of radiofrequency devices for cellulite reduction is gaining popularity, with various devices being developed for this purpose.

Aesthetic Equipment Market Dynamics:

Advancements in technology: The growth of the aesthetic equipment market can be attributed to the advancements in technology that are making it possible to develop innovative devices that offer better results and are more comfortable for patients.

Aging population: The global population is aging, and this is contributing to the growth of the aesthetic equipment market as more people seek treatments to maintain a youthful appearance.

Social media influence: The influence of social media and the desire for the "perfect" appearance is driving the growth of the aesthetic equipment market as people seek out treatments to improve their appearance.

Growing number of aesthetic clinics and medical spas: The growth of the aesthetic equipment market is also being driven by the increasing number of aesthetic clinics and medical spas that are providing these services.

Increasing availability of financing options: The availability of financing options for aesthetic procedures is making them more accessible to people, leading to an increase in demand for aesthetic equipment.

Rising demand for hair removal treatments: The growth of the aesthetic equipment market can also be attributed to the increasing demand for hair removal treatments, which are becoming more popular as people seek out alternatives to traditional hair removal methods.

Increasing prevalence of skin problems: The growing prevalence of skin problems, such as acne and rosacea, is contributing to the growth of the aesthetic equipment market as people seek out treatments to improve their skin's appearance.

Increase in male patients: The growing number of male patients seeking aesthetic treatments is contributing to the growth of the aesthetic equipment market.

Medical tourism: The rise in medical tourism is driving the growth of the aesthetic equipment market, as more people travel abroad to undergo aesthetic treatments.

Non-aesthetic medical applications: Aesthetic equipment is also being used for non-aesthetic medical applications, such as scar revision and wound healing, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

Growth Hampering Factors in the market for Aesthetic Equipment:

High cost of treatment: The high cost of purchasing and maintaining aesthetic equipment can be a major barrier to entry for smaller clinics and practices.

Competition from non-aesthetic treatments: The aesthetic equipment market may be hampered by competition from non-aesthetic treatments that are more affordable or have a wider range of applications.

Safety concerns: The safety of aesthetic equipment can be a major concern for patients, leading to a decrease in demand for these treatments.

Limited insurance coverage: The limited insurance coverage for aesthetic procedures can be a major barrier to entry for many patients, leading to a decrease in demand for these treatments.

Misleading marketing claims: Misleading marketing claims by some companies can lead to a decrease in consumer trust and a decrease in demand for aesthetic equipment.

Increasing preference for natural beauty: The trend towards natural beauty can lead to a decrease in demand for aesthetic treatments, hampering the growth of the market.

Fear of over-treatment: The fear of over:treatment or looking "overdone" can lead to a decrease in demand for aesthetic treatments, hampering the growth of the market.

Negative side effects: Negative side effects from aesthetic treatments can lead to a decrease in demand for these procedures, hampering the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

Aesthetic Equipment Market by Product Type

Devices

Energy-based Aesthetic Device Ultrasound Aesthetic Device Radiofrequency (RF)-based Aesthetic Device Laser-based Aesthetic Device Light-based Aesthetic Device



Non-energy-based Aesthetic Device Microdermabrasion Dermal Fillers and Aesthetic Threads Botulinum Toxin Other

Aesthetic Implants Breast Implants Facial Implants Others





By Type of Application

Non Surgical

Surgical

By End User

Medical Spas and Beauty Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Aesthetic Equipment Market Overview by Region:

North America’s Aesthetic Equipment market share is the highest globally, due to the high demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures, growing awareness about the benefits of aesthetic treatments, and the presence of leading manufacturers in the region. In the US, the growing popularity of minimally invasive procedures, such as Botox injections and laser hair removal, is driving the market's growth. The region is also seeing increased demand for body contouring and skin rejuvenation treatments. Additionally, there is a trend towards combination treatments that address multiple aesthetic concerns, such as combining laser hair removal with skin tightening procedures.

The Asia-Pacific region’s Aesthetic Equipment Market share is also huge and is growing at the fastest rate, due to the rising disposable income, increasing awareness about aesthetic treatments, and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures. In China, the market is expanding rapidly, with increasing demand for anti-aging treatments and a trend towards personalized treatment plans that address individual patient needs. In Japan, the market is seeing increased demand for aesthetic treatments for the face and body, as well as a growing focus on non-invasive procedures.

Europe is another key market for Aesthetic Equipment, due to the growing demand for anti-aging treatments, increasing disposable income, and high levels of awareness about the benefits of aesthetic procedures. In the UK, the market is seeing increasing demand for non-surgical facelifts and skin rejuvenation treatments. The region is also experiencing a trend towards natural-looking results, with patients seeking treatments that enhance their features without looking artificial.

The Latin American and MEA aesthetic equipment market share is still in its early stages, but it is growing at a decent pace.

Aesthetic Equipment Market Key Players:

The global aesthetic equipment market has numerous players operating in the industry. Some of the key players in the market include Alma Lasers, Allergan, Inc., Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Ellman International, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Lumenis Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Syneron Medical Ltd., Solta Medical, Inc., Sciton, Inc., Fotona d.o.o., Viora, Zeltiq Aesthetics, Inc., SharpLight Technologies Inc., Venus Concept, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, and Medtronic. These players are constantly investing in research and development to introduce new and innovative products in the market, and are expanding their global presence through strategic partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

