Tree Service Experts Lexington Introduces New Pruning Techniques to Help Trees Thrive in Challenging Environments

Lexington, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington, Kentucky -

Lexington, KY – Tree Service Experts Lexington, the premier tree service company in the area, has launched its new pruning techniques designed to help trees thrive in challenging environments. The new methods come as part of the company's mission to provide its customers with the highest quality tree care and maintenance services.

Tree Service Experts Lexington aims to revolutionize the pruning industry with innovative new techniques. Their techniques focus on optimizing growth and health by targeting areas essential for healthy tree development.

With the help of plant experts, the company has identified specific pruning requirements and developed unique methods to promote optimal tree health. The techniques strongly emphasize utilizing environmentally friendly products and practices while ensuring that safety protocols are adhered to throughout the process.

In addition to their new pruning methods, Tree Service Experts Lexington also provides an array of services such as tree trimming, stump removal, root rot prevention, pest control, fertilization, and disease prevention. Furthermore, they have invested heavily in state-of-the-art tools and equipment to ensure that their customers get only the best service available. With a team of experienced arborists guiding each project from start to finish, customers can be sure that their trees will be left in excellent condition and better able to withstand environmental stressors over time.

For more information on how Tree Service Experts Lexington ensures all trees are healthy, visit the company's website: https://www.thelocaltreeexpert.com/ky/lexington/.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the highest level of care for their trees," said Burton Lanes, CEO of Tree Service Experts Lexington. "Our team comprises certified and experienced arborists who use only the most up-to-date tools and methods when caring for our customers' trees. We are proud to introduce these new pruning techniques to help trees remain healthy and vibrant in even the most challenging conditions."

The new pruning techniques focus on removing dead and diseased branches while carefully shaping and trimming the canopy to encourage healthy growth. These techniques help reduce the risk of disease and pest infestations, promoting robust root systems and tree health.

In addition to its commitment to improving tree pruning, Tree Service Experts Lexington is also dedicated to educating homeowners on the importance of proper tree pruning. The company recognizes that improper pruning can lead to issues such as weakened trees, increased susceptibility to pests and diseases, and potential safety hazards.

As such, the company's team of experts takes a proactive approach to tree care by offering guidance and training to homeowners on how to prune and maintain their trees properly. This not only helps preserve the health and beauty of the trees but also ensures the safety of the surrounding community.

"We believe in educating our clients about the importance of proper pruning and regular tree care," continued Lanes. "By taking proactive steps to maintain the health of their trees, homeowners can ensure their longevity and beauty. Our team is passionate about helping our customers get the most from their outdoor spaces and is here to answer any questions about their trees."

For more information about Tree Service Experts Lexington and its new pruning techniques, please visit their offices at 2285 Executive Dr, Lexington, KY 40505, United States. The company can also be contacted at +1 859-517-4272 and sales@thelocaltreeexpert.com.

###

For more information about Tree Service Experts Lexington, contact the company here:



Tree Service Experts Lexington

Burton Lanes

859-517-4272

sales@thelocaltreeexpert.com

2285 Executive Dr, Lexington KY, 40505