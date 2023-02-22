Snus Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Smokeless Tobaccos Fuels Growth

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Snus Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Loose, Portion); By Flavor (Mint, Whiskey, Fruit, Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global snus market size is expected to reach USD 4,382.42 million by 2032, according to a new study by the publisher. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The market may rise as people become more aware of the less harmful effects of smokeless tobaccos. The ease with which these cigarettes can be found will probably contribute to the market growth. The rise of the smokeless tobacco business may be influenced by governments enforcing stricter no-smoking regulations and escalating their anti-cigarette campaigns.



One of the main reasons cigarette and tobacco addicts switch to the product is the low frequency of pancreatic, lung, and oral malignancies and respiratory ailments associated to tobacco use. Additionally, the tobacco used to make snus is steam pasteurized during production. As a result, the bacteria that produce tobacco-specific nitrosamines, which are normally present in other smokeless tobacco products and are known to cause cancer, are prevented from growing. It is estimated that this factor will raise product demand during the projected timeframe.



For instance, the Liane M. Schneller et. al study report states that the result that mint-flavored oral products tend to be favored by smokers in a clinical trial context provides a dilemma given prior evidence suggesting that flavorings make tobacco products more appealing to youngsters. It could be required to use flavors to entice cigarette smokers to try out new nicotine products and wean them off of smoking. However, the availability of flavored nicotine products might also serve as a draw for young people to use tobacco products.



Furthermore, as tobacco consumption declines globally, industry companies are concentrating on creating smoke-free alternatives to maintain the product's dominance in the market. For instance, on December, 2022, PMI and Swedish Match will announce their joint commitment to creating, validating scientifically, and ethically commercializing smoke-free goods that are preferable to cigarettes. Both companies have a shared vision of a smoke-free world.



Numerous businesses, particularly the snus market, have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. In response to COVID-19, consumers cut back on or postponed discretionary purchases due to an increase in unemployment rates and a loss in consumer confidence. As a result, spending on cigarettes and snus decreased. Additionally, the lack of raw materials resulted in a disruption in the supply chain and a drop in the manufacturing of snus. Government regulations that restricted output also had an adverse effect on the market's expansion.



Snus Market Report Highlights

Portion dominates the sector with maximum revenue share in 2022. The key factor fueling the market is that buyers can carry tobacco pouches in their wallets more easily.

In 2022, Mint flavor occupied significant share of snus market. Consumer desire for the aroma, flavor, and intensity of mint-flavored snus is the main factor driving the market.

In 2022, North America dominated the regional market. The primary factor influencing growing snus usage in the region is expected to be the government's initiatives in the United States to reduce smoking among people.

The global players include Swedish Match, British American Tobacco, Altria Group, and AG Snus.

The publisher has segmented the Snus Market report based on product, flavor, and region:

Snus, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Loose

Portion

Snus, Flavor Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Mint

Whiskey

Fruit

Others

Snus, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3041.98 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $4382.42 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Snus Market Insights



5. Global Snus Market, by Product



6. Global Snus Market, by Flavor



7. Global Snus Market, by Geography



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Swedish Match AB

British American Tobacco

Altria Group

AG Snus

Burger Sohne Sweden AB

Dacapo Silver AB

Fiedler & Lundgren

GN Tobacco

Gordito Ou

Gotlandssnus

