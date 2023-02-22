Tree Service Experts Santa Rosa Launches New Citizen Science Program to Engage the Public in Tree Monitoring and Maintainance

Santa Rosa, California, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Santa Rosa, CA – Tree Service Experts Santa Rosa, a leading tree service company, recently announced the launch of its Citizen Science Program, an initiative designed to engage the public in monitoring and maintaining local tree populations. The program marks a significant milestone for the company, which has been committed to providing quality tree care services throughout the region since 1990.

The Citizen Science Program invites the public to join Tree Service Experts Santa Rosa in collecting valuable data about tree populations across the area. Through this program, volunteers become more informed about their local ecosystems and gain insight into how they can help protect and preserve trees in their communities.

Participants have access to a range of tools and resources provided by Tree Service Experts Santa Rosa, including step-by-step instructions on tree identification, data collection methods, pest control strategies, and local tree laws. In addition to these materials, volunteers will receive helpful advice from experienced professionals who have provided quality service to the area since 1990.

As an added incentive to get involved in the program, participants are invited to submit stories or photos of their activities to be featured in the company’s online gallery. This allows participants to share their experiences with others and promote greater public awareness of local tree populations.

The initiative also helps support research into sustainable forestry management initiatives that benefit people and the environment. By encouraging public engagement with local ecosystems, Tree Service Experts Santa Rosa hopes to empower individuals to take part in preserving the planet’s natural resources for future generations.

For more information on how Tree Service Experts Santa Rosa is preserving the environment, visit its website: https://www.thelocaltreeexpert.com/ca/santa-rosa/.

“We are thrilled to be launching this new citizen science program,” said Robbie Barbera, CEO of Tree Service Experts Santa Rosa. “It provides a unique opportunity for community members to participate actively in our mission to protect, preserve, and maintain the trees and forests of Santa Rosa.”

The Citizen Science Program is open to all residents of Santa Rosa and surrounding communities. Participants will be asked to complete weekly check-ins with their assigned trees, reporting growth rate, health condition, and pest infestation information. This data will then be compiled and used by Tree Service Experts Santa Rosa to identify potential problems and take corrective action when necessary.

Citizen Science Program members will get much more than just data collection. Along with valuable data, they will receive educational materials such as pamphlets and brochures covering tree biology, forest conservation, and species identification. Members will also be eligible for exclusive discounts on products and services from Tree Service Experts Santa Rosa, giving them access to high-quality tree care at an even lower cost.

As a bonus, participants can earn points for completing check-ins that can be redeemed for rewards ranging from discount coupons to gifts. All these benefits make participating in the Citizen Science Program a rewarding experience for everyone involved.

“Our goal is to create a vibrant community of individuals passionate about protecting and preserving the environment,” said Barbera. “We believe that through this program, we can accomplish great things together.”

Tree Service Experts Santa Rosa is dedicated to providing high-quality tree care services, including planting, pruning, disease control, and more. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, they strive to ensure the safety and health of the area’s trees while promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship.





For more information about the Citizen Science Program or services provided by Tree Service Experts Santa Rosa, please call +1 707-248-3676 or email sales@thelocaltreeexpert.com. In addition, homeowners with spare time can visit the company’s offices at 1101 College Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404, United States.

###

For more information about Tree Service Experts Santa Rosa, contact the company here:



Tree Service Experts Santa Rosa

Robbie Barbera

707-335-7667

sales@thelocaltreeexpert.com

1101 College Ave, Santa Rosa CA, 95404

