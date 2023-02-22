Operational Analytics Market Worth USD 30.65 Billion at a CAGR of 16.22% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Operational Analytics Market Research Report, By Application, by Vertical, by Type, by Deployment— Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 30.65 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 16.22% during the assessment timeframe.

Operational Analytics Market Overview:

The global operational analytics market is growing rapidly. The market growth is predominantly driven by the increasing amount of data generated and growing data security concerns. Besides, the increasing adoption of the bring-your-own-device policy in various organizations is one major factor responsible for the growth of the market.

Operational analytics enables the monitoring of real-time operations of an organization by employing real-time data analysis and business intelligence. Using operational analytics allows organizations to increase productivity and efficiency, and profitability. It also tackles the problem by synchronizing real-time data from the warehouse with BI tools. Many businesses today use operational analytics to leverage the power of real-time business intelligence.

This way, organizations can update and restructure their operations to facilitate decision-making and, thus, drive high efficiency and customer loyalty. Operational analytics is extensively used by service providers and online merchants operating in medical, finance, supply chain management, and marketing.

For instance, mobility service providers use operational analytics to offer flawless customer experiences, from selecting the most convenient pickup spots to projecting the shortest routes. Crucial insights obtained by using operational analytics aid in determining key business strategies through various data analysis and modeling stages. The solution helps in exploratory data analysis, predictive modeling, documentation, and reporting.

Players leading the operational analytics market include-

Oracle Corporation (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US)

SAS Institute (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Cloudera (US)

Alteryx (US)

Bentley Systems (US)

Splunk (US)

Operational Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 30.65 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 16.22% from 2020 to 2030 Base Year 2019 Study Period 2020-2030 Key Market Opportunities The increasing dependence on global IT infrastructure Key Market Drivers Increasing need for process and operations optimization and control

Industry Trends

The demand for data security products and operational analytics to stay ahead of safety & security measures pushes the market growth. Additionally, the rising use of operational analytics in industries such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, and government fosters market size.

The cost performance of new edge-based operation analytics in business intelligence and retail sectors supports the growth of the market. On the other hand, high system costs, privacy issues, and lack of awareness are major factors impeding the market's growth. Nevertheless, the increasing uptake of operational analytics would support the market growth throughout the anticipated period.

In product development, operational analytics are used to identify the most popular trends among customers and develop products & services accordingly. Online stores and e-commerce store owners use operational analytics to analyze business performance. Operational analytics use AI to predict required stocks accurately based on previous sales patterns. In manufacturing, operational analytics provide preventive maintenance notifications to replace/repair parts before they break, saving money and complexities.

Operational Analytics Market Segments

The Operational analytics market report is segmented into technology, organization size, deployment, application, vertical, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into services and software solutions. The business utility segment is sub-segmented into marketing, sales, finance, and human resource sectors.

The application segment is sub-segmented into major predictive asset maintenance, actual risk management, bigger fraud detection, supply chain management, workforce supply management, customer interest management, sales & marketing management, segregations, and others.

The deployment type segment is sub-segmented into actual on-premise and basic on-cloud. The vertical segment is sub-segmented into government, healthcare sector, financial services department, retail, manufacturing units, energy & utilities, transportation sector & logistics, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into the Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global operational analytics market. The largest market share attributes to technological advancements and increasing applications of IoT across various industry verticals. Besides, the steady growth in IT operational information and the rising demand for advanced IT operational analytics drive market growth. Also, the increasing data generation led by the growing adoption of mobiles & social media, and BYOD in organizations drive the region's operational analytics market.

Europe stands second in the global operational analytics market. The market growth is driven by the rise in data that requires real-time analysis to gain insights. Additionally, the increasing popularity of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and IoT across different industry verticals in this region push the market growth.

The Asia Pacific operational analytics market is growing rapidly. Factors such as the growth of IT operational data and increasing demand for next-generation ITOA solutions act as major tailwinds for market growth. Furthermore, rising numbers of infrastructure projects and a large population requiring surveillance boost the market shares.

Competitive Analysis

The operational analytics market appears highly competitive, with the presence of prominent companies having an international and regional presence. These companies aggressively target increased participation through collaborations to expand their operations and offerings to target potential clientele. Mobile development service providers explore new growth in digital commerce, facilitate smart operation analytics, and jointly promote AI-powered cross-border e-commerce to new heights.

For instance, on Feb.08, 2023, InfluxData, a leading provider of time-series databases, announced that it has raised USD 91 MN to focus on real-time analytics. The funding will be used to boost the growth of its recently launched InfluxDB IOx database engine. InfluxData targets the important area of operational analytics, and the new engine represents a major rewrite of its underlying technology. InfluxData's solutions enable systems connected to highly instrumented data-intensive device populations to run at cloud scale and handle input in real-time.

