Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022; Declares Cash Dividend of $0.15 Per Share for the Fourth Quarter 2022 and Special Stock Dividend

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $25.7 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $24.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $41.1 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $39.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, including a gain of $15.3 million from the distribution of the common shares of OceanPal Inc. to the Company’s shareholders, following its spinoff. Earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.28 basic and $0.27 diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.51 basic and $0.48 diluted in the same quarter in 2021.



Time charter revenues were $75.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $68.8 million for the same quarter of 2021.

Net income in 2022, amounted to $119.1 million and net income attributed to common stockholders amounted to $113.3 million. This compares to net income of $57.4 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $51.6 million, in 2021. Time charter revenues were $290.0 million in 2022, compared to $214.2 million in 2021. Earnings per share in 2022 was $1.42 basic and $1.36 diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.64 basic and $0.61 diluted in 2021.

Cash and Special Dividend Declarations

The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.15 per share, based on the Company’s results of operations during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. The cash dividend will be payable on or about March 20, 2023 to all shareholders of record as of March 13, 2023. The Company currently has 104,687,232 common shares issued and outstanding. In addition, the Company is announcing that it intends to declare and pay quarterly cash dividends with respect to the next three quarters of 2023 in an amount of not less than $0.15 per share. The actual declaration of future cash dividends, and the establishment of record and payment dates, is subject to final determination by the Company’s board of directors each quarter after its review of the company's financial performance.

The Company has also declared a special stock dividend to shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023 of an aggregate of 13,157 Series D Convertible Preferred Shares of OceanPal Inc. held by the Company. The special stock dividend is expected to be paid on or around May 16, 2023 (the “Stock Dividend”). Because there is no public market currently existing or expected to develop for the Series D Convertible Preferred Shares of OceanPal Inc., as an accommodation to its common shareholders the Company will automatically convert the Series D Convertible Preferred Shares into OceanPal Inc. common shares on or around the Stock Dividend payment date and distribute such common shares to each common shareholder in lieu of Series D Convertible Preferred Shares of OceanPal Inc. Common shareholders of the Company will have the opportunity to elect to opt out, in whole but not in part, of the conversion of the Series D Convertible Preferred Shares and instead receive Series D Convertible Preferred Shares in connection with the Stock Dividend.

Shareholders receiving OceanPal Inc. common shares will receive the pro-rata number of common shares to which they are entitled following conversion, rounded down to the nearest whole number, and any fractional shares shall be aggregated and sold and the net proceeds thereof will be delivered to common shareholders. All OceanPal Inc. fractional share calculations and the payment of cash in lieu thereof will be determined at the shareholder nominee level. Shareholders electing to receive Series D Convertible Preferred Shares by opting out of the automatic conversion will receive the number of Series D Convertible Preferred Shares equal to such shareholder’s pro-rata portion of all Series D Convertible Preferred Shares, rounded down to the nearest whole number. Any fractional Series D Convertible Preferred Shares that would otherwise be distributed will be converted into OceanPal Inc. common shares at the applicable conversion rate and sold, and the net proceeds therefrom will be delivered to such common shareholder.

OceanPal Inc. will file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registering the OceanPal Inc. common shares and/or Series D Convertible Preferred Shares in the Stock Distribution. No distribution of the Series D Convertible Preferred Shares or OceanPal Inc. common shares will be made until such registration statement has been declared effective.

Other Matters

Board of Directors. The Company’s board of directors has determined to increase the size of the board from nine to eleven members, effective February 22, 2023. Mr. Eleftherios Papatrifon will be transitioning from the role of Chief Operating Officer to a member of the board of directors and an executive committee member, and Ms. Jane Chao will fill the second vacancy resulting from the increase in the size of the board of directors. Mr. Papatrifon is a seasoned professional in the shipping industry with significant experience in public company management, asset management, and corporate finance. Ms. Jane Chao is a businessperson with many years of diverse experiences and successes in real estate, hotel and food and beverage industries, she is also a Director of Wah Kwong (China).

The Company is also announcing that it has signed a non-binding term sheet with a major European bank for a new credit facility in an amount of up to $100 million. The new credit facility remains subject to successful negotiation of definitive documentation and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. If completed, the proceeds of the new credit facility will be used to refinance existing credit facilities secured by nine of the vessels in the Company’s current fleet. The facility is expected to have a term of five years and bear interest at the secured overnight financing rate plus 2.2%, and to include customary financial and other covenants and conditions.

Fleet Employment (As of February 21, 2023) VESSEL

BUILT DWT

SISTER

SHIPS

* GROSS RATE

(USD PER DAY) COM** CHARTERERS DELIVERY DATE

TO

CHARTERERS*** REDELIVERY DATE TO

OWNERS**** NOTES 9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers 1 DSI Phoenix A 13,250 5.00 % ASL Bulk Marine Limited 4-Nov-22 4/Mar/2024 - 4/May/2024 2017 60,456 2 DSI Pollux A 17,000 5.00 % Delta Corp Shipping Pte. Ltd. 27-Oct-22 27/Dec/2023 - 27/Feb/2024 2015 60,446 3 DSI Pyxis A 17,100 4.75 % Cargill Ocean

Transportation Singapore

Pte. Ltd. 16-Oct-22 16/Aug/2023 - 16/Oct/2023 2018 60,362 4 DSI Polaris A 13,100 5.00 % ASL Bulk Marine Limited 12-Nov-22 12/May/2024 - 12/Jul/2024 2018 60,404 5 DSI Pegasus A 14,000 5.00 % Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. 7-Dec-22 15/Jul/2024 - 15/Sep/2024 2015 60,508 6 DSI Aquarius B 14,200 5.00 % Engelhart CTP Freight (Switzerland) SA 1-Feb-23 10/Jan/2024 - 25/Mar/2024 2016 60,309 7 DSI Aquila B 13,300 5.00 % Western Bulk Carriers AS 22-Nov-22 15/Sep/2023 - 15/Nov/2023 2015 60,309 8 DSI Altair B 14,400 5.00 % Western Bulk Pte. Ltd. 28-Dec-22 25/Jun/2023 - 25/Aug/2023 2016 60,309 9 DSI Andromeda B 14,250 5.00 % Western Bulk Carriers AS 17-Nov-22 16/Oct/2023 - 16/Dec/2023 1, 2 2016 60,309 10 Nord Potomac(tbr) - - - - - 3 2016 63,379 8 Panamax Bulk Carriers 11 MELIA 15,000 5.00 % Oriental Pal Shipping Pte., Ltd. 26-Sep-22 21/Oct/2022 2005 76,225 14,000 5.00 % 21-Oct-22 21/Nov/2022 8,500 5.00 % 21-Nov-22 9/Dec/2022 11,000 5.00 % Asahi Shipping Co., Ltd. 10-Dec-22 4/Feb/2023 4 12 ARTEMIS 21,250 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 21-Mar-22 20/Jun/2023 -20/Aug/2023 2006 76,942 13 LETO 25,500 4.75 % Aquavita International S.A. 3-Oct-21 29/Jan/2023 5 2010 81,297 14,500 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 29-Jan-23 1/Mar/2024 - 30/Apr/2024 14 SELINA C 22,000 5.00 % Speed Logistics Marine Limited 18-Jun-22 15/Apr/2023 - 20/Jun/2023 2010 75,700 15 MAERA C 26,000 5.00 % ASL Bulk Shipping HK Limited 18-Sep-21 14/Oct/2022 2013 75,403 14,250 5.00 % Oriental Pal Shipping Pte., Ltd. 15-Oct-22 12/Nov/2022 6 12,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 16-Dec-22 28/Oct/2023 - 28/Dec/2023 16 ISMENE 18,500 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 23-Nov-21 10/Jan/2023 2013 77,901 14,000 5.00 % ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd. 10-Jan-23 20/Aug/2023 - 10/Oct/2023 17 CRYSTALIA D 26,100 5.00 % Uniper Global Commodities SE, Dusseldorf 21-Sep-21 12/Nov/2022 2014 77,525 12,500 5.00 % Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd. 12-Nov-22 1/Sep/2023 - 15/Oct/2023 18 ATALANDI D 24,500 4.75 % Aquavita International S.A. 5-Oct-21 15/Feb/2023 2014 77,529 13,250 4.75 % 15-Feb-23 5/Mar/2024 - 5/May/2024 6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers 19 MAIA E 25,000 5.00 % Hyundai Glovis Co. Ltd. 24-May-22 20/Sep/2023 -20/Nov/2023 7 2009 82,193 20 MYRSINI E 22,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 15-Nov-21 22/Nov/2022 8 2010 82,117 15,000 5.00 % Salanc Pte. Ltd. 22-Nov-22 20/Apr/2024 - 28/Jun/2024 21 MEDUSA E 26,000 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 9-Mar-22 15/May/2023 - 15/Jul/2023 2010 82,194 22 MYRTO E 18,000 5.00 % Tata NYK Shipping Pte. Ltd. 3-Aug-22 15/Jul/2023 - 15/Sep/2023 9 2013 82,131 23 ASTARTE 21,500 5.00 % Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd. 30-Jan-22 15/Apr/2023 - 15/Jun/2023 2013 81,513 24 LEONIDAS P. C. 24,500 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 18-Feb-22 1/Mar/2023 - 10/Mar/2023 10 2011 82,165 5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers 25 ALCMENE 17,100 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 25-Nov-21 2/Jan/2023 2010 93,193 13,000 5.00 % 2-Jan-23 10/Jan/2024 - 25/Mar/2024 26 AMPHITRITE F 27,000 5.00 % BG Shipping Co., Limited, Hong Kong 13-Sep-21 9/Nov/2022 2012 98,697 14,250 5.00 % Cobelfret S.A. 9-Nov-22 1/Dec/2023 - 15/Feb/2024 27 POLYMNIA F 24,750 5.00 % CLdN Cobelfret SA, Luxembourg 4-Feb-22 14/Jan/2023 2012 98,704 15,000 5.00 % 14-Jan-23 1/Apr/2024 - 31/May/2024 11 28 ELECTRA G 17,500 5.00 % Refined Success Limited 2-Jul-22 1/Apr/2023 - 30/May/2023 2013 87,150 29 PHAIDRA G 11,250 5.00 % Element Maritime S.A. 20-Sep-22 19/Nov/2022 12 2013 87,146 25,000 5.00 % Comerge Shipping Co., Limited 24-Nov-22 28/Feb/2023 13,14 11 Capesize Bulk Carriers 30 ALIKI 24,500 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 21-Feb-22 2/Feb/2023 4 2005 180,235 31 SEMIRIO H 19,700 5.00 % C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 15-Dec-21 15/Aug/2023 - 15/Nov/2023 2007 174,261 32 BOSTON H 20,500 5.00 % Aquavita International S.A. 15-Jul-22 1/Apr/2023 - 31/May/2023 2007 177,828 33 HOUSTON H 27,000 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 30-Aug-21 21/Nov/2022 15 2009 177,729 13,000 5.00 % EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Limited 21-Nov-22 1/Jul/2024 - 31/Aug/2024 34 NEW YORK H 14,000 5.00 % EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Limited, Hong Kong 29-Dec-20 2/Jul/2022 2010 177,773 23,000 5.00 % C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 2-Jul-22 10/Jun/2023 - 25/Aug/2023 35 SEATTLE I 26,500 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong 2-Mar-22 1/Oct/2023 - 15/Dec/2023 2011 179,362 36 P. S. PALIOS I 31,000 5.00 % Classic Maritime Inc. 11-Jun-22 15/Apr/2024 - 30/Jun/2024 2013 179,134 37 G. P. ZAFIRAKIS J 22,750 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 1-Dec-21 12/Jan/2023 16 2014 179,492 17,000 5.00 % Solebay Shipping Cape

Company Limited, Hong Kong 12-Jan-23 15/Jun/2024 - 15/Aug/2024 38 SANTA BARBARA J 29,500 4.75 % Cargill International S.A., Geneva 19-Mar-22 10/May/2023 - 10/Jul/2023 17 2015 179,426 39 NEW ORLEANS 32,000 5.00 % Engelhart CTP Freight (Switzerland) SA 25-Mar-22 20/Nov/2023 - 31/Jan/2024 17 2015 180,960 40 FLORIDA 25,900 5.00 % Bunge S.A., Geneva 29-Mar-22 29/Jan/2027 - 29/May/2027 2 2022 182,063 4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers 41 LOS ANGELES K 26,250 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 30-Jan-22 15/Jan/2023 2012 206,104 17,700 5.00 % Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo 15-Jan-23 20/May/2024 - 5/Aug/2024 42 PHILADELPHIA K 26,000 5.00 % C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda 12-Apr-22 1/Feb/2024 - 15/Apr/2024 2012 206,040 43 SAN FRANCISCO L 30,500 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 18-Feb-22 18/Feb/2023 18 2017 208,006 22,000 5.00 % SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore 18-Feb-23 5/Jan/2025 - 5/Mar/2025 44 NEWPORT NEWS L 28,000 5.00 % Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd., Singapore 16-Dec-21 1/Jul/2023 - 30/Sep/2023 2017 208,021 * Each dry bulk carrier is a “sister ship”, or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter. ** Total commission percentage paid to third parties. *** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company. **** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty. 1The fixture includes the option for redelivery of vessel east of Suez against a gross ballast bonus of US$250,000. 2Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years. 3The Company expects to take delivery of the vessel by the beginning of April 2023. 4Vessel sold and delivered to her new Owners on February 8, 2023. 5Aquavita International S.A. has agreed to compensate the owners for the early redelivery of the vessel until the minimum agreed redelivery date, February 1, 2023. 6Vessel on scheduled drydocking from November 12, 2022 to December 16, 2022. 7Vessel off hire for 3.93 days. 8Charterers compensated the owners for the early redelivery of the vessel by paying the difference between the new rate and the previous rate, from the redelivery date from the charterers to December 1, 2022. 9Vessel on scheduled drydocking from October 12, 2022 to November 7, 2022. 10Based on latest information. 11The charter rate was US$10,000 per day for the first 30 days of the charter period. 12Charter included a one time ballast bonus payment of US$250,000. 13Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 91 days. 14Charter includes a one time ballast bonus payment of US$300,000. 15The Charterers have compensated the owners for the days over and above the maximum redelivery date. 16The Charterers will compensate the Owners for the excess of the charter party period at the rate of 123% of the average of the Baltic Cape Index 5TC average for the days exceeding the period or the vessel’s present charter party rate whichever is higher. 17Bareboat chartered-in for a period of eight years. 18Koch Shipping Pte. Ltd. has agreed to compensate the owners for the early redelivery of the vessel by paying the difference between the new rate and the previous rate, from the redelivery date from the Charterers, to March 1, 2023.





Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, For the years ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (in thousands of US Dollars) Time charter revenues $ 75,705 $ 68,845 $ 289,972 $ 214,203 Voyage expenses 2,846 821 6,942 5,570 Vessel operating expenses 19,527 18,194 72,033 74,756 Net income 25,682 41,140 119,063 57,394 Net income attributable to common stockholders 24,240 39,698 113,294 51,625 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels 38.2 35.0 35.4 36.6 Number of vessels 42.0 33.0 42.0 33.0 Weighted average age of vessels 10.2 10.4 10.2 10.4 Ownership days 3,512 3,216 12,924 13,359 Available days 3,453 3,184 12,449 13,239 Operating days 3,393 3,171 12,306 13,116 Fleet utilization 98.3 % 99.6 % 98.9 % 99.1 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1) $ 21,100 $ 21,364 $ 22,735 $ 15,759 Daily vessel operating expenses (2) $ 5,560 $ 5,657 $ 5,574 $ 5,596

Non-GAAP Measures

(1) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts.

(2) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

(See financial tables attached)

DIANA SHIPPING INC. FINANCIAL TABLES Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three months ended December 31, For the years ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES: Time charter revenues $ 75,705 $ 68,845 $ 289,972 $ 214,203 OPERATING EXPENSES Voyage expenses 2,846 821 6,942 5,570 Vessel operating expenses 19,527 18,194 72,033 74,756 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 12,228 10,089 43,326 40,492 General and administrative expenses 7,407 8,130 29,367 29,192 Management fees to related party 61 238 511 1,432 Gain on Sale of Vessels (9 ) - (2,850 ) (1,360 ) Insurance recoveries - - (1,789 ) - Other Operating (Income)/Loss 209 303 (265 ) 603 Operating income, total $ 33,436 $ 31,070 $ 142,697 $ 63,518 OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest expense and finance costs (9,795 ) (5,216 ) (27,419 ) (20,239 ) Interest and other income 1,484 97 2,737 176 Loss on extinguishment of debt (222 ) - (435 ) (980 ) Gain on spin-off of OceanPal Inc. - 15,252 - 15,252 Gain on dividend distribution 589 - 589 - Gain/(loss) from equity method investments 190 (63 ) 894 (333 ) Total other (expenses)/income, net $ (7,754 ) $ 10,070 $ (23,634 ) $ (6,124 ) Net income $ 25,682 $ 41,140 $ 119,063 $ 57,394 Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,442 ) (1,442 ) (5,769 ) (5,769 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders 24,240 39,698 113,294 51,625 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.28 $ 0.51 $ 1.42 $ 0.64 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.48 $ 1.36 $ 0.61 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 87,076,947 78,495,204 80,061,040 81,121,781 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 90,474,943 83,432,834 83,318,901 84,856,840 Three months ended December 31, For the years ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income $ 25,682 $ 41,140 $ 119,063 $ 57,394 Other comprehensive income (Defined benefit plan) 181 2 182 2 Comprehensive Income $ 25,863 $ 41,142 $ 119,245 $ 57,396





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) 2022 2021 ** ASSETS (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits $ 143,928* $ 126,788 Other current assets 17,636 15,357 Fixed assets 996,702 682,579 Investments in related parties 8,250 7,644 Other noncurrent assets 16,403 9,582 Total assets $ 1,182,919 $ 841,950 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs $ 663,442 $ 423,675 Other liabilities 32,149 25,080 Total stockholders' equity 487,328 393,195 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,182,919 $ 841,950 * Includes time deposits of $46.5 million ** The balance sheet data have been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.





OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, For the years ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 34,745 $ 32,216 $ 158,859 $ 89,705 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (218,718 ) (14,702 ) (273,097 ) 13,363 Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities $ 151,726 $ (36,975 ) $ 84,878 $ (59,189 )



