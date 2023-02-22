Regarding the election of independent members to the Audit Committee and Remuneration and Nomination Committee of AB Klaipėdos nafta

English Lithuanian

We hereby inform that by the decision of Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter – the Company), as of 22 of February, 2023, until the end of term of office of Company’s acting Supervisory Council, Šarūnas Radavičius was elected as an independent member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He will be joining current members Robertas Vyšniauskas and Mantas Šukevičius.

The Audit Committee consists of 3 (three) members, of which 1 (one) is independent, and 2 (two) are designated independent members of the Supervisory Council.

In addition, Supervisory Council decided, to elect Živilė Valeišienė as an independent member of Remuneration and Nomination Committee of the Company as of 24th of November 2022 until the end of term of office of Company’s acting Supervisory Council. She will be joining current members Dovilė Kavaliauskienė and Robertas Vyšniauskas.

The Remuneration and Nomination Committee consists of 3 (three) members, 1 (one) of which is independent, and 2 (two) are designated members of the Supervisory Council.

Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas, +370 49 391 772