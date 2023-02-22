Too Lost Distribution Expands to West Coast With Opening of Hollywood Office, Hires Key Executives to Spearhead Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Too Lost, the rapidly growing music and technology company, has announced the opening of a new office within the iconic Taft Building in Hollywood, California. This expansion is part of the company's strategic plan to broaden its reach and better serve its expanding client base on the West Coast.

To drive this expansion, Too Lost has made several key executive hires, including Aldo Davalos, who will serve as the new head of business development. With over 20 years of experience in the music industry, Davalos was formerly the head of A&R at Dim Mak Records and Publishing, while previously holding positions at Ultra Records and Warner Music Group. Most recently, Davalos was on the management team behind the platinum-selling recording artist Migos.

Dan Mody, formerly the head of A&R at Create Music Group (where he managed the Create and Universal Music Group relationship), has been appointed as the new head of A&R at Too Lost. Courtney Young, who previously worked at Create Music Group and Dim Mak Records, has been named the new head of label services at Too Lost.

These new executives will be responsible for overseeing the growth of the company's new LA office, bringing their industry expertise to Too Lost's expanding client base on the West Coast.

In addition to these key hires, Too Lost has also welcomed Conner Davis to its leadership team, who will work out of the company's headquarters in New York City. Davis brings with him significant industry experience having previously worked at beatBread and Universal Music Group.

These hires come as Too Lost announces new funding, enabling the company to continue its rapid growth trajectory. With over 185,000 artists and labels currently serviced, Too Lost is quickly becoming a leader in the music distribution and publishing industry.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our operations to the West Coast and to have such a talented group of executives joining our team," said Gregory Hirschhorn, CEO of Too Lost. "Their expertise and industry knowledge will be instrumental in our continued growth and success as we strive to better serve our clients and provide the best possible service."

About Too Lost:

Too Lost is a music and technology company, providing SaaS solutions for independent music creators. Our distribution and publishing services deliver, monetize and protect songs across the globe for 100,000+ independent artists and labels. Too Lost is a proud member of The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) and MERLIN. They are headquartered in New York City - with offices in Los Angeles, Barcelona and Reykjavík.

For more information about Too Lost and its services, visit www.toolost.com.

Contact Information:

Haley Flake

Media and Editorial Coordinator

haley@toolostrecords.com



Related Images











Image 1: The Taft Building in Hollywood, CA





The Taft Building in Hollywood, CA, where Too Lost has recently opened a new office









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment