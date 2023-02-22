Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 20.7 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022-2028; Increasing Product Demand from Construction and Power Generation Sector to Thrive Market Growth

Westford USA, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific is set for significant growth in the cold drawn seamless steel pipes market owing to the rising demand for seamless pipes in the oil and gas sector. In addition, the discovery of new oilfields and increased offshore spending is expected to create significant opportunities for companies operating in this space. As companies invest in new technologies and expand their operations, they will be well-positioned to take advantage of this market's many opportunities.

According to recent projections by SkyQuest, the non-residential building construction sector in the United States is expected to experience a steady increase of 3.4% by the year 2025. Among the various subsectors of non-residential building construction, hotel development is projected to see the most significant rise of 9.6% by 2025. This growth is particularly noteworthy for the cold drawn seamless steel pipes market, as it indicates a rising demand for high-quality steel piping materials in commercial and industrial construction projects.

Cold-drawn seamless steel pipes are crucial in the global manufacturing industry. These pipes are produced through a specialized process that involves drawing a solid steel rod through a die, which results in a seamless pipe with a smooth surface finish and high dimensional accuracy. Due to their exceptional properties, cold drawn seamless steel pipes have gained widespread use as line pipes for transporting fluids such as oils, chemicals, and gases across various end-use industries.

Cross-Roll Piercing & Pilger Rolling Segment to Drive High Growth as It Enables Manufacturers to Produce Versatile Cold-Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes

In 2021, the cross-roll piercing and pilger rolling segment dominated the cold drawn seamless steel pipes market under the production processes category. The growth can be attributed to numerous factors, covering the growing demand for high-quality surface finishes, the maximum productivity of products, and the numerous advantages this process offers. In addition, cross-roll piercing and pilger rolling are known for delivering a superior surface finish, so it has become the go-to process for many manufacturers.

The cold drawn seamless steel pipes market will see significant growth in the coming years, with the Asia-Pacific region estimated to account for the largest share of the market. According to market research conducted by SkyQuest, four Asia-Pacific countries, excluding China, represent 64.5% of the region's overall pipeline. This highlights the significant potential for growth in this region, particularly in emerging markets such as India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. India, in particular, is leading the way with the most prominent hotel-building pipelines, with over 363 projects in the works.

Oil & Gas Industry Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth Rate Thanks to Rising Oil and Gas Exploration Activities Requiring the High-Quality Pipes

The cold drawn seamless steel pipes market for strong growth in the coming years, with the oil and gas industry leading the way as the largest end-use segment. This trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2028, driven by several factors, including increasing government initiatives and investments in various upstream operations such as offshore and onshore drilling, midstream operations, and general plumbing applications within the oil and gas sector.

The North American market is projected to experience a rapid CAGR by 2028. This is mainly due to the high demand for pipes in the automotive industry. Furthermore, the United States has the largest construction industry in the world, with an estimated market size of $1.3 trillion in 2021. According to SkyQuest, non-residential building construction spending in the United States is expected to grow by 6.8% by 2025. This growth is due to various factors, such as increasing demand for commercial real estate, government infrastructure spending, and the growing population.

SkyQuest has published its latest report on the cold drawn seamless steel pipes market. The report covers several key topics related to the market, including market size, growth rate, and demand-supply dynamics. It also analyzes the market's key players and strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. Finally, the report provides a detailed analysis of the market's drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Developments in Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market

Maruichi Stainless Tube Texas Corporation has announced that it will construct a new manufacturing facility in Seguin, TX. The facility will cover an area of 125,000 square feet and is expected to begin construction early next year. The company has set a target for operations to commence by the first quarter of 2024. The total investment for the project is anticipated to be around $75 million, which is a significant amount of capital. The new facility in Seguin is a significant milestone for the company, and it is expected to enhance its production capacity, quality, and efficiency.

King Salman Energy Park (SPARK), Saudi Arabia's innovative energy city, has signed a landmark agreement with SeAH Gulf Special Steel, a joint venture between SeAH Steel of the UAE and the Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company (Dussur), to establish a state-of-the-art seamless stainless steel pipe factory. The investment in this factory is estimated to be around 1 billion Saudi riyals ($270 million). Establishing the seamless stainless steel pipe factory will create new opportunities for local companies to provide goods and services to support the new facility's operations.

Michigan Seamless Tube LLC (MST), a renowned manufacturer of carbon and alloy seamless cold-drawn tube and pipe, has recently announced its acquisition of the exclusive rights to the Blue Diamond brand of A106 seamless pressure pipe from Wheatland Tube. Wheatland Tube is North America's leading standard sprinkler pipe producer. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for MST, as it now becomes the only domestic producer of this specialty pipe in the North American steel market.

