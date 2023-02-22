Global Oil & Gas Fishing Market Size & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Oil & Gas Fishing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2028. The increasing number of wellbore barriers and the rapidly evolving oil and gas industry are vital trends in promoting the growth of the oil and gas fishing market.



Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the onshore segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the product outlook, the milling tools segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North American region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Baker Hughes Incorporated, Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, National Oilwell Varco and Weatherford, Archer Ltd, Ardyne Technologies, China Oilfield Services, Expro Holdings Uk2 Ltd, Odfjell Drilling Ltd, and Wellbore Integrity Solutions LLC among others, are some of the key players in the oil & gas fishing market





Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Overshoots & Spears

Milling Tools

Fishing Jars

Casing Cutters

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Onshore

Offshore

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





