Creative Health Care Management Joins the ANPD Aspire Conference 2023

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From March 14 to 17, Hyatt Regency Atlanta will host the much-awaited Association for Nursing Professional Development (ANPD) event. For over 40 years, the organization has provided practitioners with access to education, experience, and resources to strengthen their skills.

As ANPD aims to enhance compassionate care, it’s only fitting that Creative Health Care Management (CHCM) caters to its attendees. CHCM is a team of corporate training experts dedicated to advancing the industry by defining and promoting nurses’ professional development practice.

CHCM’s mission is to “optimize people, processes, structures for compassionate care, organizational excellence, and sustained results,” and the 2023 ANPD Aspire Convention attendees will experience firsthand how the team executes specific training sessions.

This year, CHCM will conduct the Ultimate Competency Assessment Workshop, presented by Donna Wright, MS, RN, NPD-BC. Wright will share about the role of competency assessment in running a successful institution at the 2023 Aspire Convention.

Wright charms audiences with her irreverent wit and savvy global perspective as she has worked on six out of seven continents.

Wright will base the workshop on her bestselling book, “The Ultimate Guide to Competency Assessment.” This masterpiece has become a gold standard in the country for establishing and assessing competency and has also been released in Japanese.

There’s a high demand for Wright’s consultancy and speaker expertise on team and leadership development. The healthcare professionals at the 2023 Aspire Convention can meet Wright at booth 200 of the event.

When asked about her views on transforming hospitals, centers, and clinics, Wright replied, “I consider myself an industry expert because I know how healthcare organizations function from top to bottom. When I started my career, I worked as an oncology nurse, where I reported directly to executives. My time in this setting gave me valuable insight on how to achieve results without compromising quality care.”

She added, “Today, I focus on operationalizing systems to ensure accountability and measure competency. This process helps professionals in private and public facilities work better together to deliver high-quality care.”

From March 14 to 17, attendees of the 2023 ANPD Aspire Convention are welcome to join in on her workshop exploring the elements healthcare facilities need to develop a successful competency program.

Wright shares that there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to achieving targets. Instead, organizations can create various creative strategies for the competency process to ensure that all departments perform their tasks well.

CHCM promises a fun-filled time with Wright, who will share her views on achieving top-notch competency assessment efforts for various facility types. Attendees will be amazed at how achievable this feat can be.

Below are the components Wright will discuss in detail:

The goal of competency assessment: First, Wright will talk about how the process can transform healthcare facilities of all sizes. With guidance from the right experts, organizations can thrive in a dynamic, ever-changing world.

Promoting accountability: CHCM believes that detailed structures and processes can be the ultimate game-changer for healthcare institutions. After all, one of the key factors of a successful competency assessment program is clearly defining the roles of the people in the workplace, including the manager, educator, and employee.

Identify ways to verify competency: The CHCM team doesn't believe in generic solutions. For this reason, Wright will discuss 11 different verification methods and the best times to use each one. Integrating the ideal strategy into daily work can have a massive impact on any organization.

Essential success factors: Wright will talk about how to promote competency and accountability in the workplace. Afterward, she will teach attendees how to use the assessment to motivate both high and low performers.

Attendees looking for a humorous presentation on how to advance quality healthcare for their organizations should sign up for a spot at the Ultimate Competency Assessment Workshop. This method is the fastest, most cost-effective way to promote accountability in the workplace to boost staff morale.

Interested participants may call (952) 592-1142 to learn more about the workshop presented by bestselling author and competency assessment expert — CHCM’s very own Donna Wright.

About CHCM

Creative Health Care Management (CHCM) believes that improving relationships can boost patient experience, staff satisfaction, and financial performance. Over the last four decades, the organization has helped countless healthcare facilities enhance their relationship-based care (RBC) efforts.

