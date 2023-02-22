Digital Ally Subsidiary Shield Cleansers Announces Strategic Alliance with Healers PetCare

Shield’s animal wellness products will join Healers successful retail pet care brands

LENEXA, KS., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shield Products, a subsidiary of Digital Ally, Inc., today announced a strategic partnership with Healers PetCare of Vancouver, Washington, to expand the Shield product line into new markets.

Healers PetCare is focused on providing pets with products that protect and enhance their health. The company started a decade ago when its founder, Terri Entler, found it difficult to find appropriate protective booties to protect the pads of her German shepherd. The company has since worked with top veterinarians to extended its product line from booties to include leg wraps, cut and wound spray, hot spot relief, hip and joint powder, skin and coat chews, and more.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Shield,” said Entler, CEO of Healers PetCare, adding, “Shield’s product line of all-natural and highly-powerful topicals will improve and expand our pet health line.”

“We are extremely proud to partner with Healer’s PetCare in its efforts to keep pets healthy and strong,” said Brody Green, President of Digital Ally, Inc., adding, “Our Shield Cleansers subsidiary shares Terri’s mission of developing innovative, natural and powerful products for animal wellness.”

All of Shield Cleanser’s products contain hypochlorous acid (HOCl) and are formulated with varying concentrations to create a full line of products effective in several areas covering human wound and skin care, household cleaning and disinfecting, animal first aid and eye & ear wash, and seed, crop, and produce wash. Shield Disinfectant, registered by the EPA, and Shield First Aid Solution, cleared by the FDA are the two flagship products of the Shield line.

Healers PetCare and Shield Animal Wellness will showcase their products together at the Global Pet Expo at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, March 22-24.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, event production and jet chartering. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

