Sage Intacct product enhancements to help businesses simplify processes and increase efficiency

ATLANTA, Ga., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announces a series of updates to Sage Intacct. From simplifying and automating bill processing to increasing visibility, businesses globally will benefit from smoother processes and increased productivity as part of Sage Intacct 2023 Release 1.

“With this release, Sage continues to expand the reach of the Sage Intacct solution – with new innovative capabilities we deliver for our customers and relative to what global regions it is available,” said Dan Miller, EVP Sage Intacct. “Midsize business requires speed and agility, in the finance and accounting workflow that underpin every facet of their operations. We’re helping these businesses modernize their financial management systems to streamline processes and gain insights helping them improve productivity, reduce costs, and prepare their business for rapid growth.”

Sage Intacct Product Enhancements

Key product enhancement in Sage Intacct 2023 Release 1 include:

Accounts Payable (AP) Bill Automation – Today, a third (34%) of typical AP process time for medium-sized businesses is spent on invoice entry1. With Sage’s AI-powered bill entry, customers can save up to half of that time on AP processing. Coupled with other Sage Intacct AP capabilities, including paperless approval routing, automated payment processing, automated reconciliation, and reporting, customers can manage their entire AP process within Sage Intacct.

The solution has no monthly subscription or implementation fee. Customers pay based on what they use, making it more affordable for smaller midsize organizations.

Availability: This solution is now generally available in the US through direct and reseller channels. In Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Australia, the solution is currently available to select customers via an early adopter program.

Mateo Savings and Loan – Since its acquisition of Mateo less than a year ago, Sage has already invested significantly to enhance functionality for the leading cloud-based Roman Catholic diocesan savings and loans solution on the market. The latest updates include improved flexibility for financial statement generation, streamlined workflows, and expanded import capabilities.

Availability: The latest enhancements to Mateo are now generally available in the US.

Automating usage billing for subscriptions – Sage continues to simplify billing by making Sage Intacct the first midmarket accounting and ERP solution to automate usage billing for evergreen subscriptions. As a result, users can automate their financial processes without the need to bolt-on third party billing applications, delivering simpler and real-time visibility and minimizing complexities like contract amendments, usage, one-time, and subscription billing to grow their businesses.

Availability: These enhancements are now available in the US, Canada, UK, South Africa, and Australia.

Continued Global Expansion for Sage Intacct

With Sage Intacct 2023 Release 1, several applications originally launched in the US are now becoming available in additional regions around the globe. This includes:

Sage Intacct Planning enables SMBs to streamline and simplify planning and budgeting. A cloud-based planning solution, it gives customers more flexibility and options for working smarter and faster. Eliminating reliance on uncontrolled, inflexible, unsecure spreadsheets, the product brings people, data, and analytics together.





This AI-powered time assistant helps professional services and non-profits with continuous, accurate, and complete insights to profitably manage their business. Sage Intelligent Time also offers the ability to capture billable time more easily from one-off activities, such as email, that are often too time-intensive to track manually.





Early adopters in France will be able to gain the benefits of Sage Intacct, including improved business visibility, multi-entity capabilities, and automation on a modern cloud-native platform that supports business agility, growth, and scale.



Leveraging Sage’s 40 years of experience as a leader in the French financial solution market, Sage Intacct has been fully localized for France.

For more information on Sage Intacct, please visit www.sageintacct.com. Existing customers can also refer to the product release notes.

